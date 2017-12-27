N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Dec. 28)

Other Related Content 2017 high school holiday tournament scoreboard

As holiday tournaments pepper the slate, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers his latest weekly poll:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 8-1 1 Coach Ted Houpt’s squad responded to a 13-day break with a win. Vikings open the Pontiac Tournament on Thursday against Plainfield North.

2. Central 4-3 2 Tough schedule continues for the Maroons, who must take on defending state champ Lausanne (Tenn.) on Thursday at Centralia.

3. Monticello 5-0 3 Sages entering their own Holiday Hoopla event with some serious mojo. Coach Kevin Roy’s team starts with Argenta-Oreana on Thursday.

4. SJ-O 9-0 4 The Spartans dispatched Kankakee McNamara to start the State Farm Holiday Classic. Quincy Notre Dame is on Thursday’s opponent.

5. Mahomet-Seymour 10-2 6 The Bulldogs outlasted Thornwood to begin the State Farm Holiday Classic and head into the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

6. GCMS 9-1 8 Coach Ryan Tompkins’ team has won eight straight as the Falcons begin the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Thursday versus Oakwood.

7. Unity 6-1 5 Beardstown surprised coach Matt Reed’s unit to open a tournament at Williamsville, so the Rockets must take on East Peoria on Thursday.

8. Salt Fork 9-2 — Coach Andrew Johnson’s club took its fifth straight win by giving Judah Christian its first defeat. Lexington is next at the BSN Classic.

9. Judah Christian 7-1 7 The Tribe rebounded from its first loss by topping Villa Grove/Heritage at the BSN Classic on Wednesday night. Lexington awaits Thursday.

10. Centennial 8-5 — The Chargers have reeled off five straight wins, including an OT win against Moline on Wednesday in Pekin, who they play Thursday.