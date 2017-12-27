N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Dec. 28)
As holiday tournaments pepper the slate, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers his latest weekly poll:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 8-1 1 Coach Ted Houpt’s squad responded to a 13-day break with a win. Vikings open the Pontiac Tournament on Thursday against Plainfield North.
2. Central 4-3 2 Tough schedule continues for the Maroons, who must take on defending state champ Lausanne (Tenn.) on Thursday at Centralia.
3. Monticello 5-0 3 Sages entering their own Holiday Hoopla event with some serious mojo. Coach Kevin Roy’s team starts with Argenta-Oreana on Thursday.
4. SJ-O 9-0 4 The Spartans dispatched Kankakee McNamara to start the State Farm Holiday Classic. Quincy Notre Dame is on Thursday’s opponent.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 10-2 6 The Bulldogs outlasted Thornwood to begin the State Farm Holiday Classic and head into the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.
6. GCMS 9-1 8 Coach Ryan Tompkins’ team has won eight straight as the Falcons begin the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Thursday versus Oakwood.
7. Unity 6-1 5 Beardstown surprised coach Matt Reed’s unit to open a tournament at Williamsville, so the Rockets must take on East Peoria on Thursday.
8. Salt Fork 9-2 — Coach Andrew Johnson’s club took its fifth straight win by giving Judah Christian its first defeat. Lexington is next at the BSN Classic.
9. Judah Christian 7-1 7 The Tribe rebounded from its first loss by topping Villa Grove/Heritage at the BSN Classic on Wednesday night. Lexington awaits Thursday.
10. Centennial 8-5 — The Chargers have reeled off five straight wins, including an OT win against Moline on Wednesday in Pekin, who they play Thursday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.