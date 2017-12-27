Wednesday's highlights: Salt Fork boys knock off Judah

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian at Villa Grove/Heritage » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Villa Grove/Heritage’s Jared Stevens (13) drives to the basket against Judah Christian’s Josh Chandler (23) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Heritage High School's Fred Bohn Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, during the BSN Boys Basketball Classic Tournament in Broadlands. Other Related Content 2017 high school holiday tournament scoreboard

In boys’ basketball

BSN Classic

At Heritage

■ Salt Fork 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28. Brady McMasters sunk 19 points for the Storm, which received at least two points from 10 different athletes to dispose of the Buffaloes in the teams’ event opener. Blaize Griffin added 14 points and Payton Taylor posted 12 for Salt Fork. Troy Baird’s 10 points led G-RF.



■ Lexington 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 56. Despite 16 points from Stuart Wolf and 15 more from Evan Wilson, the Hawks suffered a setback in their tournament opener. Jared Stevens added 10 points for VG/H.



■ Salt Fork 63, Judah Christian 57. Griffin’s 21 points and McMasters’ 19 points lifted the Storm (9-2) past the previously unbeaten Tribe. Taylor added 14 points for Salt Fork, which went 18 of 27 from the free-throw line. Judah, which hit 13 of 22 freebies, was paced by 16 points from Philip Coulter, 15 from Daniel Alston, 13 from Cade Chitty and 10 from Josh Candler.



■ Lexington 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30. Baird collected 10 points and Brody Cosat added nine for the Buffaloes (1-11), who fell short against Lexington.



■ Judah Christian 74, Villa Grove/Heritage 56. Chitty raced to 23 points as the Tribe (7-1) got back on track by toppling the Hawks (4-8). Alston netted 18 points, while Coulter and Candler each secured 14 for Judah. Wolf’s 12 points led VG/H, while Wilson tossed in 10.



At Bismarck

■ Watseka 60, Fisher 47. Blake Castonguay’s 20 points, including 6-of-6 free-throw shooting, lifted the Warriors past the Bunnies in both teams’ tournament opener. Three other Watseka players hit double figures as well: Ben Lyznicki bagged 15 points, Brendan Fletcher netted 11 and Drew Hagen added 10. Brandon Henson’s 14 points were tops for Fisher, while Jaden Jones-Watkins posted 13.



■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 69, Indiana Math & Science 50. Wyatt Edwards went off for 29 points as the Blue Devils started their own event with a victory. Jared Dazey piled up 13 points as well for BHRA.



■ Watseka 58, North Vermillion (Ind.) 43. Castonguay piled up 20 points and Lyznicki secured 16 as the Warriors (8-3) kept on rolling in Day 1 of the event. Fletcher put in 11 points for Watseka.



■ Fisher 74, Indiana Math & Science 67. Kade Thomas tallied eight of his game-high 23 points in overtime as the Bunnies (6-6) survived against an out-of-state enemy. Ryan Meents added 22 points for Fisher, while Jones-Watkins potted 13.



■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, North Vermillion (Ind.) 59. The night’s final contest played host to a shooting gallery, as the teams connected on 11 three-pointers apiece. Edwards tallied 22 points for the Blue Devils (8-3), while Josh Stephens added 18.



Kansas Holiday Tournament

■ Tri-County 67, Martinsville 48. The Titans (4-9) found success on their home court to open the tournament.



■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 69, Westville 61. The Tigers (3-9) could not post a victory in their first game of the event.

■ Paris 52, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 47. The Knights (2-6) came up just short in their first tournament affair.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Large Schools

■ Mahomet-Seymour 59, Thornwood 45. Thanks to 23 points from Cory Noe and a 20-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (10-2) rolled to their seventh consecutive triumph. Brooks Coetzee, Holt Campion and Noah Benedict each potted eight points for M-S.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small Schools

■ El Paso-Gridley 63, St. Thomas More 55. Alec Blomberg deposited a game-best 21 points for the Sabers (4-6), but none of his teammates managed to hit double figures in an opening-day setback.



■ Aurora Christian 65, Prairie Central 37. Eddie Shumaker poured in 14 points for the Hawks (5-6), who struggled to find additional scoring in a defeat.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50. Jordan Brooks came up with 18 points as the Spartans (9-0) continued their perfect start to the season. Riley Baker contributed 13 points in his return from injury, while Bryce Haake had 12.



Taylorville Holiday Tournament

■ Dunlap 65, Rantoul 60. The Eagles (3-6) rallied to force overtime in their tournament opener, outscoring their opponent 15-7 in the fourth quarter. But Rantoul ultimately fell short despite a game-best 22 points from Jametriel Hudson, who hit six three-pointers. Latavius Winston added 14 points for the Eagles, while Jaedyn Alexander finished with 11.

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

■ Beardstown 54, Unity 50. A 19-14 advantage in the third quarter proved decisive as the Rockets (6-1) suffered their first defeat of the season. J.T. Wheeler produced 19 points while Jonathan Decker added 10 for Unity.



In girls’ basketball

Blue Devil Classic

■ Fisher 48, Salt Fork 47. Sidney Hood nailed two three-pointers among her team-best 17 points as the Bunnies outlasted the Storm in a tournament opener. Becca Clanton added 16 points for Fisher. Madison Kirby threw down 22 points for Salt Fork while converting four treys, and McKenna Plotner contributed 13 points.



■ North Vermillion (Ind.) 41, Westville 36. Aiyana Austin potted 10 points and Jasman Severado put in nine, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome an out-of-state foe.



■ Benton (Ind.) Central 47, Villa Grove/Heritage 26. Kaylee Knell tabulated eight points and Kyleigh Block added six, but the Blue Devils couldn’t stop an Indiana enemy.



■ Cissna Park 38, Fisher 21. Jasmine Stock’s 12 points and Gabby Wessels’ 10 points aided the Timberwolves as they dumped the Bunnies (9-6). Hood and Alivia Spenard each racked up five points for Fisher.



■ Watseka 65, Salt Fork 33. The 1-2 combo of Emily Bunting (13 points) and Summer Cramer (12 points) proved more than enough for the Warriors against the Storm (7-7). Kirby put up 16 points for Salt Fork, pacing all producers.



■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 23. Emily Meidel compiled 12 of her 19 points in the first quarter to lift the host Blue Devils past the visiting Blue Devils (5-9). Annie Nelson added 12 points for BHRA. Block paced VG/H with 10 points.



■ Cissna Park 38, Westville 26. Wessels led the Timberwolves (10-4) with 13 points and Stock added 10 as they outlasted the Tigers (8-8). Tiffanie Elliott’s 10 points paced Westville.



■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, North Vermillion (Ind.) 25. Meidel connected on 13 field goals en route to 30 points as the Blue Devils (13-3) extended their winning streak to five games. Nelson finished with 14 points, while Hunter Edwards netted 12.



■ Watseka 37, Benton (Ind.) Central 22. Cramer delivered 13 points and Magan Harris netted 10 as the Warriors (14-0) triumphed despite posting their lowest offensive output of the season.



Charleston Holiday Tournament

■ Tri-County 50, Centennial 20. Tayler Barry posted 12 points and Elizabeth Tomlinson added 10 as the Titans rolled past the Chargers to open the event. Shoentera Russell’s nine points paced Centennial.



■ Pekin 51, Rantoul 36. Myejoi Williams threw down 16 points, but the Eagles could not slow Pekin in a tournament opener. Faith Johnson contributed 10 points for Rantoul.



■ Charleston 67, Urbana 37. Chian Scott picked up 14 points for the Tigers (3-6), who fell short in their first game since Dec. 14.



■ Effingham 64, Tri-County 37. Harley Barry’s 13 points proved not to be enough as the Titans (14-2) stumbled against an unbeaten foe. Kiersten Price-Wilson netted eight points for Tri-County.



■ Springfield SHG 53, Centennial 39. Taliah Pemberton dropped 12 points and Russell added eight, but the Chargers (2-11) fell short.



■ Paris 51, Rantoul 33. Williams put up 12 points in this one for the Eagles (3-11), who were unable to overcome Paris.



Dieterich Holiday Tournament

■ Casey-Westfield 43, Arcola 29. KayLee Hohlbauch tallied 11 points and Taylor Spelman added eight, but the Purple Riders (3-10) could not come out on top.



Eisenhower Holiday Tournament

■ Champaign Central 44, Eisenhower 40. Lela McCoy struck for 14 points, with 10 of them coming in the second half, as the Maroons opened their tournament run with a success. Chanice Willis added 12 points in the triumph.



■ Springfield Southeast 65, Unity 42. Elyce Knudsen deposited 23 points for the Rockets and Jordy Curtis added nine, but no other Rocket tallied more than four.



■ Champaign Central 52, Unity 33. Willis and Kayla Wilson each hit 12 points for the Maroons (5-6), who outlasted the Rockets (9-5). Jocelyn Dupree and Adeola Badmos each notched 10 points for Central. Unity was led by 10 points from Rysa Stacy.



Riverton Holiday Tournament

■ Williamsville 47, Clinton 33. The Maroons were stymied in their first game of the tournament.



■ Sherrard 48, Clinton 30. In their second game of the day, the Maroons (5-11) fell short.



Mattoon Holiday Tournament

■ Altamont 52, Sullivan 50. Esther Miller collected a game-best 19 points for the Redskins, but it wasn’t enough in their tournament opener. Chloe Riley contributed 10 points for Sullivan.



■ Galesburg 64, Sullivan 31. Miller and Emily White each notched eight points as the Redskins (5-7) fell short.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Large Schools

■ Springfield 70, Mahomet-Seymour 41. Amanda Franklin’s 15-point output wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs (6-5) in a tournament opener. Erin Lenschow added 10 points in the defeat.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small Schools

■ Schlarman 79, LeRoy 24. Anaya Peoples piled up 20 points and Destiny Dye added 16 as the Hilltoppers (12-0) eased past the Panthers (3-9) behind 58 first-half points, the most in one half in event history. Janiah Newell and Tannah Ceader each notched 11 points for Schlarman. Molly White’s six points led LeRoy.



■ St. Thomas More 55, Kankakee McNamara 48. The dual attack of Abby Leibach and Nakaya Hughes combined for 36 points, with each tabbing 18, as the Sabers (5-8) outlasted McNamara.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Rock Island Alleman 30. Bree Trimble doused Alleman with 22 points as the Spartans (10-4) hit double digits in the win column en route to a first-day victory. Peyton Crowe added nine points for SJ-O.



■ Annawan 66, Prairie Central 19. The Hawks (5-6), led by Rebecca Conlisk’s four points, could not achieve victory.