Central to play for Centralia Holiday Tournament title

The Champaign Central boys' basketball team is one win away from a historic win at a historic holiday tournament.

The Maroons defeated Chicago Marist 57-51 on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the Centralia Holiday Tournament, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Central (7-3) advances to play Belleville West (11-1) at 9 tonight in the championship game of the 16-team tournament.

Jonte Coleman led Central with 18 points, making 4 of 12 from three-point range, to pace the Maroons against Marist. Tim Finke (12 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) and Khailieo Terry (12 points, seven rebounds) also hit double figures for Central.

"It was great to see him get rolling again," Central coach Jeff Finke said of Coleman. "We knew going in that Marist played a zone where they packed it in and tried to take things away inside. Jonte hit some shots early, and we got good production out of Tim and Khailieo with their rebounding and assists."

A'Kieon Gill (eight points) and Jaden Aikens (seven points) also hit the score sheet for the Maroons, who will vie for their first Centralia Holiday Tournament title since 2005 tonight.

"We’re excited," Jeff Finke said. "They’ve honroed a lot of the former MVPs and the coaches who have won it at this year's tournament. This is Central's 71st time to play in it, and the tournament means a lot to our school and our program. We’re happy to be there and playing for the title."