Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, January 4, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Latest prep basketball poll includes 10 local teams
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Latest prep basketball poll includes 10 local teams

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 5:21pm | Colin Likas

Ten local high school basketball teams are part of the latest Associated Press rankings, which were released Wednesday. These are the first rankings of the new year, and second of the 2017-18 season.

The local boys' squads that cracked the top 10s of their respective classes are: Danville in 4A, Gibson City-Melvin Sibley and Monticello in 2A, and Ridgeview in 1A. The area girls' clubs that made their top 10s are: Danville in 4A, Watseka, Monticello and Oakwood in 2A, and Schlarman and Tri-County in 1A.

Here are the rankings for this week (first-place votes in parentheses), with local teams bolded:

BOYS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Simeon (10)    11-2    100    1
 2. Curie    10-2    89    3
 3. Belleville West    12-1    74    4
 4. Whitney Young    13-3    57    2
 5. Niles North    13-0    52    8
 6. Danville    11-2    47    6
 7. Normal West    10-2    41    NR
 8. Oak Park River Forest    9-2    32    5
 9. Bloomington    11-3    14    7
10. Normal Community    12-2    13    NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 11. Moline 7. Bolingbrook 4. Rockford Jefferson 4. Lincoln Park 2. Naperville North 2. Quincy 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Morgan Park (9)    10-5    98    1
 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (1)    10-2    83    4
 3. Springfield Lanphier    11-1    82    3
 4. Hillcrest    11-4    60    6
 5. DePaul College Prep    11-3    52    2
 6. Springfield Southeast    10-2    42    NR
 7. Alton Marquette    13-0    39    9
 8. St. Rita    9-7    36    7
 9. North Lawndale    11-2    30    NR
10. Centralia    9-2    19    8
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 15. Champaign Central 14. Morton 10. East St. Louis 8. Murphysboro 6. Carbondale 3. Richwoods 2. Marion 2. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Orr (13)    11-2    130    1
 2. Pinckneyville    13-1    105    2
 3. Winnebago    11-1    60    4
(tie)Hamilton (West Hancock)    15-0    60    NR
 5. Williamsville    10-0    52    9
 6. Teutopolis    9-1    50    5
 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    13-1    46    NR
 8. Monticello    8-1    40    3
 9. Eldorado    15-0    29    T10
10. Bureau Valley    11-2    13    NR
Others receiving votes: Trenton Wesclin 11. Rock Island Alleman 11. Effingham St. Anthony 11. Corliss 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Bloomington Central Catholic 6. Chicago Uplift 6. Princeton 4. Leo 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Momence 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Hope Academy 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Colfax Ridgeview (4)    11-2    95    1
 2. East Dubuque    14-0    91    5
 3. DePue (1)    13-1    79    4
 4. Winchester-West Central (1)    16-0    78    7
 5. Aurora Christian (6)    13-0    62    NR
 6. Annawan    11-2    58    2
 7. Sterling Newman    12-2    44    NR
 8. Okawville    13-3    37    3
 9. Payson Seymour    11-1    33    NR
10. Newark    8-4    14    8
Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 11. Milford 10. New Berlin 8. Polo 8. Providence-St. Mel 8. Chicago (Hope) 7. Champaign Judah Christian 6. Lena-Winslow 5. Cairo 4. North Greene 1. Cissna Park 1.

GIRLS
Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Edwardsville (8)    14-0    97    T2
 2. Montini (2)    18-1    90    4
 3. Geneva    13-1    77    1
 4. Rock Island    11-4    61    T2
 5. Maine West    17-0    53    5
 6. Rockford Boylan    13-0    46    6
 7. Benet    16-3    35    7
 8. Lincoln-Way East    15-1    24    NR
 9. Danville    11-2    20    8
10. Normal Community    13-4    7    NR
(tie)Bradley-Bourbonnais    12-3    7    T9
Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 5. Maine South 5. Springfield 5. Normal West 4. Naperville Central 3. O’Fallon 3. Marist 2. Proviso East 2. Wheaton North 2. St. Ignatius 1. Hononegah 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Morton (7)    14-1    89    2
 2. Richwoods (1)    16-1    84    3
 3. Glenbard South    14-1    67    7
 4. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1)    14-1    63    1
 5. Kaneland    16-2    56    5
 6. Effingham    14-1    48    6
 7. Chicago Marshall    8-4    31    4
 8. Evergreen Park    15-2    23    NR
 9. Nazareth    16-1    17    NR
10. Burlington Central    13-2    12    NR
Others receiving votes: Highland 11. Bloomington Central Catholic 11. Bishop McNamara 10. Breese Central 8. Dunlap 6. Morgan Park 5. Charleston 5. Dixon 1. Herscher 1. St. Viator 1. Sycamore 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Harrisburg (11)    16-0    118    1
 2. Illini West (Carthage)    16-2    83    5
 3. Watseka (1)    18-0    82    8
 4. Teutopolis    11-0    80    3
 5. Monticello    12-0    74    9
 6. Oakwood    16-2    56    2
 7. Eureka    14-3    33    7
 8. Pleasant Plains    15-2    31    6
 9. Williamsville    12-3    25    4
10. Sesser-Valier    15-0    24    NR
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Hall 15. Heyworth 5. Peotone 5. Riverdale 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Knoxville 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Downs Tri-Valley 1. Auburn 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
 1. Annawan (8)    16-0    80    1
 2. Danville Schlarman    14-1    70    2
 3. Lebanon    16-0    66    3
 4. Lanark Eastland    16-2    46    5
 5. Okawville    10-2    45    4
 6. Lewistown    13-2    35    6
 7. Jacksonville Routt    16-4    34    8
 8. Stockton    16-1    21    NR
 9. Tri-County    14-4    12    NR
10. Newark    13-4    11    9
Others receiving votes: Princeville 10. Payson Western 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Prophetstown 1. Hope 1. Altamont 1.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments