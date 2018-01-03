Latest prep basketball poll includes 10 local teams

Ten local high school basketball teams are part of the latest Associated Press rankings, which were released Wednesday. These are the first rankings of the new year, and second of the 2017-18 season.



The local boys' squads that cracked the top 10s of their respective classes are: Danville in 4A, Gibson City-Melvin Sibley and Monticello in 2A, and Ridgeview in 1A. The area girls' clubs that made their top 10s are: Danville in 4A, Watseka, Monticello and Oakwood in 2A, and Schlarman and Tri-County in 1A.



Here are the rankings for this week (first-place votes in parentheses), with local teams bolded:



BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (10) 11-2 100 1

2. Curie 10-2 89 3

3. Belleville West 12-1 74 4

4. Whitney Young 13-3 57 2

5. Niles North 13-0 52 8

6. Danville 11-2 47 6

7. Normal West 10-2 41 NR

8. Oak Park River Forest 9-2 32 5

9. Bloomington 11-3 14 7

10. Normal Community 12-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 11. Moline 7. Bolingbrook 4. Rockford Jefferson 4. Lincoln Park 2. Naperville North 2. Quincy 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (9) 10-5 98 1

2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (1) 10-2 83 4

3. Springfield Lanphier 11-1 82 3

4. Hillcrest 11-4 60 6

5. DePaul College Prep 11-3 52 2

6. Springfield Southeast 10-2 42 NR

7. Alton Marquette 13-0 39 9

8. St. Rita 9-7 36 7

9. North Lawndale 11-2 30 NR

10. Centralia 9-2 19 8

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 15. Champaign Central 14. Morton 10. East St. Louis 8. Murphysboro 6. Carbondale 3. Richwoods 2. Marion 2. Galesburg 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (13) 11-2 130 1

2. Pinckneyville 13-1 105 2

3. Winnebago 11-1 60 4

(tie)Hamilton (West Hancock) 15-0 60 NR

5. Williamsville 10-0 52 9

6. Teutopolis 9-1 50 5

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-1 46 NR

8. Monticello 8-1 40 3

9. Eldorado 15-0 29 T10

10. Bureau Valley 11-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Trenton Wesclin 11. Rock Island Alleman 11. Effingham St. Anthony 11. Corliss 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Bloomington Central Catholic 6. Chicago Uplift 6. Princeton 4. Leo 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Momence 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Hope Academy 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (4) 11-2 95 1

2. East Dubuque 14-0 91 5

3. DePue (1) 13-1 79 4

4. Winchester-West Central (1) 16-0 78 7

5. Aurora Christian (6) 13-0 62 NR

6. Annawan 11-2 58 2

7. Sterling Newman 12-2 44 NR

8. Okawville 13-3 37 3

9. Payson Seymour 11-1 33 NR

10. Newark 8-4 14 8

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 11. Milford 10. New Berlin 8. Polo 8. Providence-St. Mel 8. Chicago (Hope) 7. Champaign Judah Christian 6. Lena-Winslow 5. Cairo 4. North Greene 1. Cissna Park 1.



GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (8) 14-0 97 T2

2. Montini (2) 18-1 90 4

3. Geneva 13-1 77 1

4. Rock Island 11-4 61 T2

5. Maine West 17-0 53 5

6. Rockford Boylan 13-0 46 6

7. Benet 16-3 35 7

8. Lincoln-Way East 15-1 24 NR

9. Danville 11-2 20 8

10. Normal Community 13-4 7 NR

(tie)Bradley-Bourbonnais 12-3 7 T9

Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 5. Maine South 5. Springfield 5. Normal West 4. Naperville Central 3. O’Fallon 3. Marist 2. Proviso East 2. Wheaton North 2. St. Ignatius 1. Hononegah 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (7) 14-1 89 2

2. Richwoods (1) 16-1 84 3

3. Glenbard South 14-1 67 7

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1) 14-1 63 1

5. Kaneland 16-2 56 5

6. Effingham 14-1 48 6

7. Chicago Marshall 8-4 31 4

8. Evergreen Park 15-2 23 NR

9. Nazareth 16-1 17 NR

10. Burlington Central 13-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 11. Bloomington Central Catholic 11. Bishop McNamara 10. Breese Central 8. Dunlap 6. Morgan Park 5. Charleston 5. Dixon 1. Herscher 1. St. Viator 1. Sycamore 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (11) 16-0 118 1

2. Illini West (Carthage) 16-2 83 5

3. Watseka (1) 18-0 82 8

4. Teutopolis 11-0 80 3

5. Monticello 12-0 74 9

6. Oakwood 16-2 56 2

7. Eureka 14-3 33 7

8. Pleasant Plains 15-2 31 6

9. Williamsville 12-3 25 4

10. Sesser-Valier 15-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Hall 15. Heyworth 5. Peotone 5. Riverdale 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Knoxville 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Downs Tri-Valley 1. Auburn 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (8) 16-0 80 1

2. Danville Schlarman 14-1 70 2

3. Lebanon 16-0 66 3

4. Lanark Eastland 16-2 46 5

5. Okawville 10-2 45 4

6. Lewistown 13-2 35 6

7. Jacksonville Routt 16-4 34 8

8. Stockton 16-1 21 NR

9. Tri-County 14-4 12 NR

10. Newark 13-4 11 9

Others receiving votes: Princeville 10. Payson Western 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Prophetstown 1. Hope 1. Altamont 1.