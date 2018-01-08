Prep pulse: Getting the Central-Centennial experience

Other Related Content It takes a village: Central tops rival Centennial

There are certain matchups in The News-Gazette coverage area that just scream “must attend.”

Among those are the annual two boys’ basketball showdowns between crosstown rivals Champaign Central and Centennial.

The first of those in the 2017-18 season took place Friday at Centennial, and it lived up to expectations. A back-and-forth affair eventually saw the Maroons collect a 60-48 victory as the cousin tandem of senior A’Kieon Gill and freshman Khailieo Terry thrilled Maroon fans with clutch three-pointers and huge dunks.

This was my first time covering a Central-Centennial boys’ hoops game, so there was a lot for me to take in. Games such as these, steeped in tradition and surrounded by bragging rights, are never as simple as what’s happening on the court.

Unfortunately, the first aspect I encountered arriving at the Chargers’ Crescent Drive location — outside of a biting chill in the winter air — was the result of a scary December incident.

Upon reaching the main doors, I was greeted by a sign informing entrants no backpacks would be allowed. This was a bit of an issue for me, considering I was carrying multiple tools of the trade in one at the time. I forged ahead, hoping the police officer at the top of the stairs would understand.

And he did.

He explained the ban was a security issue, no doubt spurred by a shooting outside the Central-Danville game in December. He told me someone could sneak a knife or gun in using a backpack, so I showed him the inside of my tote.

“All I have is a sandwich,” I said with a nervous laugh as he saw my future dinner tucked away in a pocket.

“Can I have some?” the cop replied jokingly.

Once I reached the gymnasium, though, I began to receive the true experience that comes with Maroons vs. Chargers. A black-clad Central student section and a white-donning Centennial student section throwing jeers back and forth. Athletes playing to the crowd after big shots. Maroons coach Jeff Finke and Chargers leader Tim Lavin trying to outduel each other with personnel decisions.

There was even a funny moment for me, as I was seated next to the those running the clock and keeping score. The game’s three officials came up and shook hands with these great volunteers — and then looked to do the same with me. Not knowing how to react, I extended my hand each time.

As luck would have it, veteran News-Gazette writers Loren Tate and Jim Dey were seated just behind me. I turned after this occurrence to see them laughing hysterically. Tate even came up to me at halftime and offered me mock handshake.

Oh, and I got to see Terry complete a monstrous alley-oop. The resulting video has drawn roughly 8,000 views on my Twitter account at press time. I’d say this wasn’t a bad first venture to Central-Centennial boys’ basketball.