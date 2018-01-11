Numerous high school sports events postponed
A number of local high school athletic events have been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather throughout the evening.
Though rain fell around The News-Gazette coverage area Thursday morning and afternoon, more of a wintry mix is expected in the later hours, as well as freezing conditions.
Below are local scheduled competitions that have been officially called off:
Bloomington Central Catholic at Rantoul girls’ basketball
Centennial at Danville girls’ basketball
Centennial at Normal West boys’ swimming and diving
Charleston, Lincoln, Mt. Zion at Mahomet-Seymour wrestling
Cowden-Herrick at Arthur Okaw Christian girls’ basketball
Fisher at Flangan-Cornell girls’ basketball
Heyworth, Rochester at Argenta-Oreana wrestling
Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham girls’ basketball
Olympia at Unity girls’ basketball
Petersburg PORTA at LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling
Pontiac at Monticello girls’ basketball.
Additionally, there are multiple varsity games that have been moved up in time to accommodate for possible poor weather. Below are those changes:
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Arcola girls’ basketball — 5 p.m. start
Cumberland at Tri-County girls’ basketball — 5 p.m. start (JV cancelled)
Urbana at Normal West girls’ basketball — 5 p.m. start (JV cancelled)
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman girls’ basketball — 6 p.m. start
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Okaw Valley girls’ basketball — 6 p.m. start (JV cancelled)
Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball — 6 p.m. start
Oakwood at Salt Fork girls’ basketball — shortened JV game starting at 6 p.m., varsity immediately after
A freshman boys’ basketball game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Central has also been cancelled.
Check back with The News-Gazette — on our website, on our prep sports Twitter handle (@ngpreps) and on the Twitter handle of our preps coordinator, Colin Likas (@clikasNG) for additional updates and cancellations as the afternoon rolls along.
Local coaches and officials who have information about high school athletic events being postponed or altered Thursday should email clikas@news-gazette.com or scores@news-gazette.com.
