Numerous high school sports events postponed

A number of local high school athletic events have been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather throughout the evening.

Though rain fell around The News-Gazette coverage area Thursday morning and afternoon, more of a wintry mix is expected in the later hours, as well as freezing conditions.

Below are local scheduled competitions that have been officially called off:

Bloomington Central Catholic at Rantoul girls’ basketball

Centennial at Danville girls’ basketball

Centennial at Normal West boys’ swimming and diving

Charleston, Lincoln, Mt. Zion at Mahomet-Seymour wrestling

Cowden-Herrick at Arthur Okaw Christian girls’ basketball

Fisher at Flangan-Cornell girls’ basketball

Heyworth, Rochester at Argenta-Oreana wrestling

Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham girls’ basketball

Olympia at Unity girls’ basketball

Petersburg PORTA at LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling

Pontiac at Monticello girls’ basketball.

Additionally, there are multiple varsity games that have been moved up in time to accommodate for possible poor weather. Below are those changes:

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Arcola girls’ basketball — 5 p.m. start

Cumberland at Tri-County girls’ basketball — 5 p.m. start (JV cancelled)

Urbana at Normal West girls’ basketball — 5 p.m. start (JV cancelled)

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman girls’ basketball — 6 p.m. start

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Okaw Valley girls’ basketball — 6 p.m. start (JV cancelled)

Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball — 6 p.m. start

Oakwood at Salt Fork girls’ basketball — shortened JV game starting at 6 p.m., varsity immediately after

A freshman boys’ basketball game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Central has also been cancelled.

Check back with The News-Gazette — on our website, on our prep sports Twitter handle (@ngpreps) and on the Twitter handle of our preps coordinator, Colin Likas (@clikasNG) for additional updates and cancellations as the afternoon rolls along.

Local coaches and officials who have information about high school athletic events being postponed or altered Thursday should email clikas@news-gazette.com or scores@news-gazette.com.