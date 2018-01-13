Saturday's highlights: Wessels nets 1,000th point in victory

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Urbana vs Central » more Photo by: Holly Hart Central's A'Kieon Gill (#23) brings the ball down court on the fast break in the first half. Urbana Boys' Basketball vs Champaign Central, Friday, January 12, 2018 at Urbana High Schools, Oscar Adams Gymnasium.

In boys’ basketball

Vermilion County Tournament

■ Oakwood 46, Westville 18. Trevan Garrett soared to 13 points as the Comets (9-8) stymied the Tigers (5-13) in a tournament opener. Bryce Jones tallied 10 points for Oakwood. Tylan Stricklett’s 10 points paced Westville.



■ Salt Fork 55, Armstrong-Potomac 28. Brady McMasters went off for 16 points as the Storm (14-3) skirted past the Trojans (3-16) to begin the event. Also hitting double figures for Salt Fork were Payton Taylor (12 points) and Blaize Griffin (11). Shawn Reardon’s 10 points paced A-P.



■ Hoopeston Area 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 19. Logan Walder posted 15 points as the Cornjerkers (14-5) eased past the Buffaloes (2-17) to begin tournament action. Ryan Drayer netted 14 points for Hoopeston, while Lucas Hofer compiled 12. Kyle Carlton and Gaven Shelton each hit four points for G-RF.



McLean County/HOIC Tourney

■ Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 41. The Bunnies (10-8) suffered a setback in their tournament opener.



■ LeRoy 50, Heyworth 33. The Panthers (10-5) dumped their first opponent in the competition.



■ Ridgeview 67, Blue Ridge 44. The Mustangs (15-2) dealt with the Knights (3-14) in the first day’s final game involving local outfits.



Nontournament

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 60, Decatur Christian 29. The Broncos (3-12) pulled out a victory in nonconference play.



■ Cissna Park 62, St. Anne 47. The Timberwolves (12-5) ran their win streak to five games with a non-league triumph.



■ Judah Christian 72, Villa Grove/Heritage 42. The two-headed offensive attack of Daniel Alston (20 points) and Cade Chitty (19 points) lifted the Tribe (13-3) past the Hawks (6-12) in nonconference play. Conner Lash also hit double figures for Judah with 12 points. Jared Stevens racked up 18 points for VG/H, which received another 14 from Will Wilson.



■ Milford 52, Chrisman 29. Jacob Thompson narrowly missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds as the Bearcats (13-3) disposed of the Cardinals (5-12) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Kennedy Kunsch added 14 points for Milford, while Chrisman was led by Kyle Webster’s 16 points.



■ North Vermillion (Ind.) 57, Schlarman 33. Despite 13 points from Chris Stanley, the Hilltoppers (1-11) fell short against an out-of-state foe. Cole Carnahan added 12 points for Schlarman.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40. Jack Cook hit 8 of 8 free throws en route to 18 points as the Spartans (15-1) won their sixth consecutive affair by defeating the Panthers (7-8) in nonconference action. Cook also added eight boards for SJ-O, which received 12 points and eight rebounds from Joel Orcutt and 12 points from Jordan Brooks. PBL was paced by Austin Gooden’s 20 points.

■ Urbana 72, Rich Central 45. The Tigers (6-10) rebounded from a loss the night before to tackle a nonconference enemy.



■ Watseka 53, Grant Park 51. The Warriors (13-5) pulled out a nonconference victory by a slim margin.



In girls’ basketball

Vermilion County Tournament

■ Westville 42, Armstrong-Potomac 41. The Tigers (11-11) overcame a 20-10 halftime deficit by posting 21 fourth-quarter points against the Trojans (8-10). Jasman Severado paced all scorers with 15 points, while Tiffanie Elliott and Aiyana Austin each netted eight points. Hope Hambleton led A-P with 13 points, backed up by 11 more from Kayla Roe.



■ Salt Fork 45, Hoopeston Area 19. Carsyn Todd deposited 13 points for the Storm (11-11), which upended the Cornjerkers (6-14). Madison Kirby posted 11 points for Salt Fork, with Kayleigh Davis adding nine. Pacing Hoopeston was Ariel Reeves with nine points.



■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Emily Meidel collected 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils (18-5) stormed past the Buffaloes (0-19). Other key contributors for BHRA were Sierra Bryant with 12 points and Annie Nelson with 10. G-RF received four points apiece from Cailey Horatschki and Maddelyn Roach.



McLean County/HOIC Tourney

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25. Claire Retherford’s 12 points keyed the Falcons (12-8) to victory in their tournament opener. Megan Moody deposited eight points in support for GCMS.



■ LeRoy 43, Fisher 42. Despite trailing 28-21 after three quarters, the Panthers (5-14) were able to post a victory against the Bunnies (10-10).



LOVC Northwest Tournament

■ Argenta-Oreana 69, Cerro Gordo/Bement 51. The Bombers (6-13) outlasted the Broncos (3-14) to begin the tournament.

■ Arcola 52, Decatur Lutheran 22. Gabriela Becerra zipped to 15 points as the Purple Riders (5-13) started the tournament with a victory. KayLee Hohlbauch and Taylor Spelman each added 11 points for Arcola.



LOVC Southeast Tournament

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Palestine-Hutsonville 21. The Blue Devils (10-11) collected their fourth straight triumph by opening the tournament with a success. Aliyah Holloman piled up 22 points for VG/H, while Kyleigh Block added 12 and Destiny Miner posted 10.



Nontournament

■ Centennial 43, Rantoul 32. Taliah Pemberton cruised to 15 points as the Chargers (4-14) took down the Eagles (3-17) in nonconference play. Shoentera Russell (13 points) and Ashley Kirby (11 points) each hit double figures as well for Centennial. Rantoul garnered nine points apiece from Emma Mihaly and Myejoi Williams.



■ Cissna Park 38, Judah Christian 34. Gabby Wessels surpassed 1,000 career points en route to 14 on the day for the Timberwolves (14-7), who jumped out to a 24-15 halftime lead and hung on against the Tribe (7-8). Jasmine Stock contributed nine points for Cissna Park. Judah saw Jenna Barnhart produce 10 points and Emma Fleming add seven.



■ Danville 65, Champaign Central 45. Erin Houpt’s game-best 19 points, including 15 in the final two periods, led the Vikings (13-3) to a Big 12 Conference success against the Maroons (8-10). Jalae Parker and Mikala Hall each tabbed 13 points for Danville. Central was paced by Chanice Willis’ 11 points, as well as eight apiece from Jayden Wilson and Morgan Browning.



■ Milford 44, Chrisman 14. The Bearcats (10-9) utilized a 31-7 scoring advantage in the second half to top the Cardinals (5-17) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Emma Morts put up 10 points and six boards for Milford, while Brooke Sobkoviak added nine points, and Emily Duis tallied five points, nine rebounds and six steals. Hallee Watters collected five points for Chrisman.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Mattoon 52. Bree Trimble sprung for 20 points and Peyton Crowe netted 16 as the Spartans (14-6) squeezed past a nonconference enemy. Hannah Dukeman added 10 points for SJ-O, which tallied exactly 14 points in three of the four quarters.



■ St. Thomas More 57, Chillicothe IVC 21. A 40-9 halftime advantage proved plenty for the Sabers (10-9) as they hit double-digit wins by blasting an Illini Prairie Conference opponent. Alaina Bowie potted 21 points for STM, including a 9-of-12 clip from the free-throw line. NaKaya Hughes added 15 points, while Hayes Murray contributed 12.



■ Schlarman 63, Chicago Marshall 44. Anaya Peoples cracked 18 points as the Hilltoppers (19-1) drove past the host school at the MLK Shootout. Capria Brown and Janiah Newell each earned 13 points for Schlarman, while Sydney Gouard added 12.



In wrestling

■ At Braidwood. Clifton Central/Iroquois West and Prairie Central went 1-2 in the Comet Classic at Reed-Custer, with the Comets outscoring the Hawks 184.5-161. Both local squads had two champions. For Clifton/IW, Kollin Krumwiede at 152 pounds and Josh Smith at 285 took titles. For Prairie Central, Drew Hoselton at 170 and Cade Kerns at 220 were top finishers.



■ At Greenup. St. Joseph-Ogden defeated Hoopeston Area 46-26 and Decatur MacArthur 42-25 at the Cumberland Duals. Against the Cornjerkers, SJ-O’s contested triumphs came from Jake Wendling at 113 pounds, Peyton Holt at 132, Trey Wagner at 145 and Sully Alwes at 285. In the Spartans’ matchup with the Generals, SJ-O’s contested victors were Austin McConaha at 120, Jack Ward at 195 and Alwes at 285.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac dispatched four opponents to go perfect on the day. The Blue Devils knocked off Argenta-Oreana (78-3), MacArthur (48-35), Cumberland (42-32) and Hoopeston (48-33). Cody Miller snagged three contested wins wrestling between 220 and 285. Jordan Warner was a two-match winner at 145 for BHRA.



■ At Mahomet. Host Mahomet-Seymour scored a runner-up team finish in the 20-school Marty Williams Invitational, falling behind only Naperville. The Bulldogs netted second-place displays from Lucas Morgan at 160 pounds and Ben Stahl at 220, while David Griffet took third at 285.

Centennial placed 11th as a squad behind Justin Cardani’s title at 113, as well as a runner-up effort from Dontaice Roberson at 170. Champaign Central landed in 18th place, with Dalton Hall’s fifth-place output at 160 the Maroons’ top result. Rantoul wound up 19th thanks to Peter McCusker’s third-place result at 145.



■ At Urbana. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm nabbed the team title in a nine-school Urbana Invitational, scoring 186.5 points to runner-up Rochester’s 158. The Tigers’ victories came from Calem McElwee-Wise at 126 pounds, Bryce Rivers at 160, Owen Mariage-Tucker at 170 and Cameron Nicholas at 195 and Hayden Copass at 285.

Urbana placed third as a team, led by titles from Arnold Fox at 182 and Luke Luffman at 220. St. Thomas More secured seventh place thanks to championships from Chase Mingee at 106 and J.D. Sexton at 152. Paxton-Buckley-Loda placed eighth as a school.



■ At Vandalia. Monticello recorded a 2-1 ledger at a quad event, topping Murphysboro 61-18 and Robinson 57-22 while falling to the host school 46-18. The Sages picked up three contested victories from Jack Spence at 152 pounds, as well as two triumphs apiece from Aiden York at 106, Collin Jones at 132 and Matt Kerr at 182.



In boys’ swimming

■ At Champaign. Centennial snagged eight victories to capture the team title in a triangular with Metamora and Mahomet-Seymour by a 147-94-73 margin. Cade McAndrew captured the 200-yard freestyle win for the Chargers, who also netted individual successes from Alex Shilts in the 50 freestyle, Damien McMullen in diving, Luke Starks in the 500 freestyle and Evan Hobson in the 100 breaststroke. Centennial also placed first in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

The Bulldogs took home triumphs from Justin Alderson in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Noah Nelson in the 100 butterfly and Dalton Brown in the 100 freestyle.



■ At Danville. Lane Wagner captured the 200-yard IM title and Rylan Wolfe added a win in the 100 breaststroke for Danville, which fell short to Normal West and Springfield (300-136-119) in a triangular. Wolfe also finished second in the 50 freestyle, and Wagner was runner-up in the 100 freestyle.



■ At Northbrook. Mikey Hynds placed 11th of 83 divers at the Hinsdale Central Invitational, recording a score of 371.05. This result came one day after he earned second place at the Al Gillberg Invitational in Galesburg.