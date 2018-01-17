Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Schlarman girls pace locals in latest AP hoops rankings
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 5:00pm | Colin Likas

The latest Associated Press prep basketball polls include 11 area teams among the eight top 10 ranking groups, as well as another four receiving votes.

Two area squads are ranked second in their respective polls: the Schlarman girls in 1A and the Ridgeview boys in Class 1A. Both are rated second in their top 10s, with the Mustangs falling out of the top spot despite eight first-place votes.

Also on the boys' side, Danville maintained the No. 5 slot in Class 4A, while Champaign Central stuck at No. 10 in 3A. The 2A poll contains Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, up one spot to No. 5, and Monticello, which stayed at nine. St. Joseph-Ogden received the second-most votes for any club left out of the top 10.

Pairing with Ridgeview in 1A is Milford, debuting in the poll at No. 10. Cissna Park also netted a vote.

On the girls' side, no local teams are in the 4A or 3A top 10. In 2A, however, Watseka (No. 3), St. Joseph-Ogden (No. 5) and Oakwood (tied for sixth) all cracked the top 10. Tuscola also received votes.

And in 1A, Tri-County at No. 7 continues to join Schlarman in the top 10. Ridgeview is also receiving votes.

Here are the complete eight rankings — four for boys, and four for girls.

BOYS' ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 10

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (12)    15-3    135    1
2. Curie (2)    14-2    128    2
3. Belleville West    16-1    113    3
4. Whitney Young    14-4    84    6
5. Danville    14-2    81    5
6. Normal Community    16-3    49    9
7. Niles North    16-2    31    4
(tie) Marist    18-1    31    NR
9. Moline    15-4    29    10
10. Bolingbrook    13-2    18    NR

Others receiving votes: New Trier 13. Bloomington 12. Oak Park River Forest 12. Normal West 10. Evanston Township 5. Fenwick 5. Lincoln Park 4. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 3. Quincy 3. Loyola 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (7)    12-7    122    2
2. Springfield Lanphier (4)    12-1    116    3
3. Marian Catholic (CH) (1)    13-3    100    1
4. Hillcrest    15-4    90    T4
5. Springfield Southeast (1)    11-2    79    6
6. Alton Marquette    17-0    61    7
7. DePaul College Prep    16-4    51    T4
8. Centralia    11-2    31    9
9. North Lawndale    13-4    28    8
10. Champaign Central    9-5    18    10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. St. Rita 4. Benton 3. Burlington Central 2. Murphysboro 2. Morton 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (13)    14-3    156    1
2. Pinckneyville (3)    16-1    150    2
3. Warsaw West Hancock(1)    19-0    129    3
4. Winnebago    13-1    106    4
5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    17-1    95    6
6. Eldorado    17-0    71    8
7. Williamsville    13-1    51    5
8. Leo    11-5    41    NR
9. Monticello    10-1    33    9
10. Bureau Valley    17-2    30    10

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 18. St. Joseph-Ogden 16. Bloomington Central Catholic 15. Corliss 14. Chicago Uplift 5. Trenton Wesclin 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (8)    15-0    151    2
2. Ridgeview (8)    16-2    140    1
3. East Dubuque    16-1    103    6
4. Annawan    15-2    95    4
(tie)DePue    17-1    95    3
6. Sterling Newman    16-3    84    5
(tie)Payson Seymour    16-1    84    8
8. Quest Academy    16-4    36    10
9. Winchester-West Central    17-2    30    7
10. Milford    13-3    18    NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin 16. Cairo 10. Okawville 5. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 5. Newark 4. Nokomis 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1. Cissna Park 1.

 

GIRLS' ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 10

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Edwardsville (11)    18-0    119    1
2. Rockford Boylan    20-0    99    4
3. Montini (1)    22-2    90    2
4. Maine West    20-1    65    6
(tie) Rock Island    15-7    65    5
6. Lincoln-Way East    20-1    59    8
7. Geneva    15-3    48    3
8. Benet    18-3    39    7
9. Normal Community    16-4    30    9
10. Mother McAuley    16-6    22    NR

Others receiving votes: Springfield 9. Marist 8. Whitney Young 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1. Chatham Glenwood 1. Naperville Central 1. Normal West 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morton (10)    20-1    109    1
2. Richwoods (1)    20-1    99    2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    18-1    86    4
4. Glenbard South    17-2    68    3
5. Kaneland    18-2    66    5
6. Nazareth    19-2    44    6
7. Effingham    14-1    43    7
8. Evergreen Park    17-2    36    8
9. Charleston    17-1    27    T9
10. Bloomington Central Catholic    17-4    11    NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 8. Bishop McNamara 4. Breese Central 3. Sycamore 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Harrisburg (11)    21-0    137    1
2. Illini West (Carthage) (1)    21-2    117    2
3. Watseka (1)    20-0    111    3
4. Teutopolis (1)    20-1    98    5
5. Monticello    13-0    66    4
6. Eureka    17-3    56    T6
(tie) Oakwood    17-2    56    T6
8. Pleasant Plains    16-2    36    8
9. Sesser-Valier    17-1    28    9
10. Payson Western    18-4    19    NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Marshall 15. Harvest Christian Academy 11. Williamsville 9. Tuscola 3. Nashville 3. Knoxville 1. Harlan 1. Hall 1. Auburn 1. Pana 1.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Annawan (11)    21-0    127    1
2. Danville Schlarman (2)    19-1    112    2
3. Lebanon    18-0    107    3
4. Lanark Eastland    19-2    93    4
5. Lewistown    19-3    72    5
6. Jacksonville Routt    17-4    65    6
7. Tri-County    16-4    43    7
8. Princeville    20-3    34    T8
9. Newark    15-4    26    T8
10. Stockton    17-2    19    NR

Others receiving votes: Okawville 6. East Dubuque 6. Ridgeview 5.

