Likas' Ballot Breakdown: SJ-O, Milford boys enter discussion

Other Related Content Schlarman girls pace locals in latest AP hoops rankings

How News-Gazette preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS voted in this week’s AP basketball polls:

Class 4A Boys

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Simeon 1

2. Curie 2

3. Belleville West 3

4. Danville 5

5. Whitney Young 6

6. Niles North 4

7. Normal Community —

8. Oak Park-River Forest 8

9. Marist —

10. Fenwick 9

Colin’s comment: The Vikings dumped Richwoods in Big 12 action and benefit from Niles North losing twice.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (12) 15-3 135 1

2. Curie (2) 14-2 128 2

3. Belleville West 16-1 113 3

4. Whitney Young 14-4 84 6

5. Danville 14-2 81 5

6. Normal Community 16-3 49 9

7. Niles North 16-2 31 4

(tie) Marist 18-1 31 NR

9. Moline 15-4 29 10

10. Bolingbrook 13-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: New Trier 13. Bloomington 12. Oak Park River Forest 12. Normal West 10. Evanston Township 5. Fenwick 5. Lincoln Park 4. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 3. Quincy 3. Loyola 1.



Class 3A Boys

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Morgan Park 1

2. Springfield Lanphier 2

3. Marian Catholic 3

4. Hillcrest 5

5. DePaul College Prep 4

6. Alton Marquette 6

7. Springfield Southeast 7

8. St. Rita 9

9. Champaign Central 10

10. North Lawndale 8

Colin’s comment: Central overwhelmed Urbana on Friday but faces stiff tests in talent-rich Chick-fil-A Classic.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (7) 12-7 122 2

2. Springfield Lanphier (4) 12-1 116 3

3. Marian Catholic (CH) (1) 13-3 100 1

4. Hillcrest 15-4 90 T4

5. Springfield Southeast (1) 11-2 79 6

6. Alton Marquette 17-0 61 7

7. DePaul College Prep 16-4 51 T4

8. Centralia 11-2 31 9

9. North Lawndale 13-4 28 8

10. Champaign Central 9-5 18 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. St. Rita 4. Benton 3. Burlington Central 2. Murphysboro 2. Morton 1.



Class 2A Boys

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Orr 1

2. Pinckneyville 2

3. West Hancock 3

4. Winnebago 5

5. GCMS 6

6. Williamsville 4

7. Monticello 8

8. Eldorado 9

9. St. Joseph-Ogden —

10. Teutopolis 7

Colin’s comment: SJ-O — on a seven-game win streak — leap into my rankings after beating Teutopolis.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (13) 14-3 156 1

2. Pinckneyville (3) 16-1 150 2

3. Warsaw West Hancock(1) 19-0 129 3

4. Winnebago 13-1 106 4

5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-1 95 6

6. Eldorado 17-0 71 8

7. Williamsville 13-1 51 5

8. Leo 11-5 41 NR

9. Monticello 10-1 33 9

10. Bureau Valley 17-2 30 10

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 18. St. Joseph-Ogden 16. Bloomington Central Catholic 15. Corliss 14. Chicago Uplift 5. Trenton Wesclin 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1.



Class 1A Boys

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Ridgeview 1

2. DePue 2

3. Aurora Christian 3

4. East Dubuque 5

5. Sterling Newman 7

6. Winchester-W. Central 4

7. Annawan 6

8. Payson Seymour 8

9. Quest Academy 9

10. Milford —

Colin’s comment: Milford found a home in my rankings after beating Hoopeston Area and BHRA last week.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (8) 15-0 151 2

2. Ridgeview (8) 16-2 140 1

3. East Dubuque 16-1 103 6

4. Annawan 15-2 95 4

(tie)DePue 17-1 95 3

6. Sterling Newman 16-3 84 5

(tie)Payson Seymour 16-1 84 8

8. Quest Academy 16-4 36 10

9. Winchester-West Central 17-2 30 7

10. Milford 13-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin 16. Cairo 10. Okawville 5. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 5. Newark 4. Nokomis 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1. Cissna Park 1.

Class 4A Girls

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Edwardsville 2

2. Montini 1

3. Rockford Boylan 4

4. Maine West 5

5. Lincoln-Way East 8

6. Geneva 3

7. Benet 7

8. Normal Community 9

9. Marist —

10. Mother McAuley —

Colin’s comment: Danville fell from my rankings after a tight loss to Chicago Marshall.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (11) 18-0 119 1

2. Rockford Boylan 20-0 99 4

3. Montini (1) 22-2 90 2

4. Maine West 20-1 65 6

(tie) Rock Island 15-7 65 5

6. Lincoln-Way East 20-1 59 8

7. Geneva 15-3 48 3

8. Benet 18-3 39 7

9. Normal Community 16-4 30 9

10. Mother McAuley 16-6 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Springfield 9. Marist 8. Whitney Young 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1. Chatham Glenwood 1. Naperville Central 1. Normal West 1.



Class 3A Girls

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Richwoods 1

2. Morton 2

3. Bethalto CM 3

4. Kaneland 6

5. Glenbard South 4

6. Effingham 5

7. Nazareth 7

8. Evergreen Park 8

9. Charleston —

10. BCC 10

Colin’s comment: Though Morton remains atop overall poll, I still like Richwoods’ body of work a bit more.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (10) 20-1 109 1

2. Richwoods (1) 20-1 99 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 18-1 86 4

4. Glenbard South 17-2 68 3

5. Kaneland 18-2 66 5

6. Nazareth 19-2 44 6

7. Effingham 14-1 43 7

8. Evergreen Park 17-2 36 8

9. Charleston 17-1 27 T9

10. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 8. Bishop McNamara 4. Breese Central 3. Sycamore 1.



Class 2A Girls

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Harrisburg 1

2. Watseka 2

3. Illini West 4

4. Teutopolis 3

5. Eureka 6

6. Monticello 5

7. Oakwood 7

8. Pleasant Plains 8

9. Harvest CA 10

10. Tuscola —

Colin’s comment: Warriors zip into the top 10 on the back of a five-game winning streak.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (11) 21-0 137 1

2. Illini West (Carthage) (1) 21-2 117 2

3. Watseka (1) 20-0 111 3

4. Teutopolis (1) 20-1 98 5

5. Monticello 13-0 66 4

6. Eureka 17-3 56 T6

(tie) Oakwood 17-2 56 T6

8. Pleasant Plains 16-2 36 8

9. Sesser-Valier 17-1 28 9

10. Payson Western 18-4 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Marshall 15. Harvest Christian Academy 11. Williamsville 9. Tuscola 3. Nashville 3. Knoxville 1. Harlan 1. Hall 1. Auburn 1. Pana 1.



Class 1A Girls

Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Annawan 1

2. Schlarman 2

3. Lebanon 3

4. Eastland 4

5. Lewistown 5

6. Routt 6

7. Tri-County 7

8. Princeville 8

9. Stockton 9

10. Newark —

Colin’s comment: Hilltoppers — stuck at No. 2, with only defeat to Annawan — piling up impressive wins.

Associated Press Poll

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (11) 21-0 127 1

2. Danville Schlarman (2) 19-1 112 2

3. Lebanon 18-0 107 3

4. Lanark Eastland 19-2 93 4

5. Lewistown 19-3 72 5

6. Jacksonville Routt 17-4 65 6

7. Tri-County 16-4 43 7

8. Princeville 20-3 34 T8

9. Newark 15-4 26 T8

10. Stockton 17-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Okawville 6. East Dubuque 6. Ridgeview 5.