Thursday, January 18, 2018

Likas' Ballot Breakdown: SJ-O, Milford boys enter discussion
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:08am | Colin Likas

How News-Gazette preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS voted in this week’s AP basketball polls:

Class 4A Boys
Colin's Poll

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Simeon    1
2. Curie    2
3. Belleville West    3
4. Danville    5
5. Whitney Young    6
6. Niles North    4
7. Normal Community    —
8. Oak Park-River Forest    8
9. Marist    —
10. Fenwick    9
Colin’s comment: The Vikings dumped Richwoods in Big 12 action and benefit from Niles North losing twice.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (12)    15-3    135    1
2. Curie (2)    14-2    128    2
3. Belleville West    16-1    113    3
4. Whitney Young    14-4    84    6
5. Danville    14-2    81    5
6. Normal Community    16-3    49    9
7. Niles North    16-2    31    4
(tie) Marist    18-1    31    NR
9. Moline    15-4    29    10
10. Bolingbrook    13-2    18    NR

Others receiving votes: New Trier 13. Bloomington 12. Oak Park River Forest 12. Normal West 10. Evanston Township 5. Fenwick 5. Lincoln Park 4. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 3. Quincy 3. Loyola 1.

Class 3A Boys

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Morgan Park    1
2. Springfield Lanphier    2
3. Marian Catholic    3
4. Hillcrest    5
5. DePaul College Prep    4
6. Alton Marquette    6
7. Springfield Southeast    7
8. St. Rita    9
9. Champaign Central    10
10. North Lawndale    8
Colin’s comment: Central overwhelmed Urbana on Friday but faces stiff tests in talent-rich Chick-fil-A Classic.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (7)    12-7    122    2
2. Springfield Lanphier (4)    12-1    116    3
3. Marian Catholic (CH) (1)    13-3    100    1
4. Hillcrest    15-4    90    T4
5. Springfield Southeast (1)    11-2    79    6
6. Alton Marquette    17-0    61    7
7. DePaul College Prep    16-4    51    T4
8. Centralia    11-2    31    9
9. North Lawndale    13-4    28    8
10. Champaign Central    9-5    18    10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. St. Rita 4. Benton 3. Burlington Central 2. Murphysboro 2. Morton 1.

Class 2A Boys

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Orr    1
2. Pinckneyville    2
3. West Hancock    3
4. Winnebago    5
5. GCMS    6
6. Williamsville    4
7. Monticello    8
8. Eldorado    9
9. St. Joseph-Ogden    —
10. Teutopolis    7
Colin’s comment: SJ-O — on a seven-game win streak — leap into my rankings after beating Teutopolis.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (13)    14-3    156    1
2. Pinckneyville (3)    16-1    150    2
3. Warsaw West Hancock(1)    19-0    129    3
4. Winnebago    13-1    106    4
5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    17-1    95    6
6. Eldorado    17-0    71    8
7. Williamsville    13-1    51    5
8. Leo    11-5    41    NR
9. Monticello    10-1    33    9
10. Bureau Valley    17-2    30    10

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 18. St. Joseph-Ogden 16. Bloomington Central Catholic 15. Corliss 14. Chicago Uplift 5. Trenton Wesclin 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1.


Class 1A Boys

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Ridgeview    1
2. DePue    2
3. Aurora Christian    3
4. East Dubuque    5
5. Sterling Newman    7
6. Winchester-W. Central    4
7. Annawan    6
8. Payson Seymour    8
9. Quest Academy    9
10. Milford    —
Colin’s comment: Milford found a home in my rankings after beating Hoopeston Area and BHRA last week.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (8)    15-0    151    2
2. Ridgeview (8)    16-2    140    1
3. East Dubuque    16-1    103    6
4. Annawan    15-2    95    4
(tie)DePue    17-1    95    3
6. Sterling Newman    16-3    84    5
(tie)Payson Seymour    16-1    84    8
8. Quest Academy    16-4    36    10
9. Winchester-West Central    17-2    30    7
10. Milford    13-3    18    NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin 16. Cairo 10. Okawville 5. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 5. Newark 4. Nokomis 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1. Cissna Park 1.

 

Class 4A Girls

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Edwardsville    2
2. Montini    1
3. Rockford Boylan    4
4. Maine West    5
5. Lincoln-Way East    8
6. Geneva    3
7. Benet    7
8. Normal Community    9
9. Marist    —
10. Mother McAuley    —
Colin’s comment: Danville fell from my rankings after a tight loss to Chicago Marshall.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Edwardsville (11)    18-0    119    1
2. Rockford Boylan    20-0    99    4
3. Montini (1)    22-2    90    2
4. Maine West    20-1    65    6
(tie) Rock Island    15-7    65    5
6. Lincoln-Way East    20-1    59    8
7. Geneva    15-3    48    3
8. Benet    18-3    39    7
9. Normal Community    16-4    30    9
10. Mother McAuley    16-6    22    NR

Others receiving votes: Springfield 9. Marist 8. Whitney Young 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1. Chatham Glenwood 1. Naperville Central 1. Normal West 1.

Class 3A Girls

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Richwoods    1
2. Morton    2
3. Bethalto CM    3
4. Kaneland    6
5. Glenbard South    4
6. Effingham    5
7. Nazareth    7
8. Evergreen Park    8
9. Charleston    —
10. BCC    10
Colin’s comment: Though Morton remains atop overall poll, I still like Richwoods’ body of work a bit more.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morton (10)    20-1    109    1
2. Richwoods (1)    20-1    99    2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    18-1    86    4
4. Glenbard South    17-2    68    3
5. Kaneland    18-2    66    5
6. Nazareth    19-2    44    6
7. Effingham    14-1    43    7
8. Evergreen Park    17-2    36    8
9. Charleston    17-1    27    T9
10. Bloomington Central Catholic    17-4    11    NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 8. Bishop McNamara 4. Breese Central 3. Sycamore 1.


Class 2A Girls

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Harrisburg    1
2. Watseka    2
3. Illini West    4
4. Teutopolis    3
5. Eureka    6
6. Monticello    5
7. Oakwood    7
8. Pleasant Plains    8
9. Harvest CA    10
10. Tuscola    —
Colin’s comment: Warriors zip into the top 10 on the back of a five-game winning streak.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Harrisburg (11)    21-0    137    1
2. Illini West (Carthage) (1)    21-2    117    2
3. Watseka (1)    20-0    111    3
4. Teutopolis (1)    20-1    98    5
5. Monticello    13-0    66    4
6. Eureka    17-3    56    T6
(tie) Oakwood    17-2    56    T6
8. Pleasant Plains    16-2    36    8
9. Sesser-Valier    17-1    28    9
10. Payson Western    18-4    19    NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Marshall 15. Harvest Christian Academy 11. Williamsville 9. Tuscola 3. Nashville 3. Knoxville 1. Harlan 1. Hall 1. Auburn 1. Pana 1.


Class 1A Girls

Colin's Poll
RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Annawan    1
2. Schlarman    2
3. Lebanon    3
4. Eastland    4
5. Lewistown    5
6. Routt    6
7. Tri-County    7
8. Princeville    8
9. Stockton    9
10. Newark    —
Colin’s comment: Hilltoppers — stuck at No. 2, with only defeat to Annawan — piling up impressive wins.

Associated Press Poll
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Annawan (11)    21-0    127    1
2. Danville Schlarman (2)    19-1    112    2
3. Lebanon    18-0    107    3
4. Lanark Eastland    19-2    93    4
5. Lewistown    19-3    72    5
6. Jacksonville Routt    17-4    65    6
7. Tri-County    16-4    43    7
8. Princeville    20-3    34    T8
9. Newark    15-4    26    T8
10. Stockton    17-2    19    NR

Others receiving votes: Okawville 6. East Dubuque 6. Ridgeview 5.

