Moore? Noe? Finke? Bevy of options for Player of Year
The local prep basketball scene has no shortage of talented athletes. Kendle Moore from Danville. Tim Finke from Champaign Central. Cory Noe from Mahomet-Seymour. Those are just a few.
But which is the favorite for our boys' hoops Player of the Year honors down the road in 2018? Preps coordinator Colin Likas could offer an idea — if you ask him a question about it in his weekly chat.
Likas can tackle that topic and more in his chat, which takes place each Thursday at 12:30 p.m. To submit a question for the latest chat, click here. And feel free to reach out to Likas on Twitter (@clikasNG) with any questions throughout the school year.
Comments
