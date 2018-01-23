Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Bulldogs, Rockets net votes in latest AP boys' hoops poll
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Bulldogs, Rockets net votes in latest AP boys' hoops poll

Tue, 01/23/2018 - 3:39pm | Colin Likas
Video:
Colin's Best Of The Bunch: Jan. 22, 2018
Colin&#039;s Best Of The Bunch: Jan. 22, 2018
» more
Videographer: Colin Likas
Preps coordinator Colin Likas breaks down the week that was in the high school sports scene on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

The Associated Press boys' basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22 was released Tuesday, with most local squads not moving much in the rankings.

Only Champaign Central fell out of any of the four top 10s among area teams, while Mahomet-Seymour and Unity have picked up votes in the Class 3A poll.

Here's a glance at the four top 10s, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' selections due in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

Class 4A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (12)    17-3    128    1
2. Curie (1)    17-2    118    2
3. Whitney Young    17-4    96    4
4. Belleville West    17-2    94    3
5. Danville    15-2    79    5
6. Bolingbrook    15-2    48    10
7. Niles North    18-2    34    T7
8. Moline    16-4    33    9
9. Normal Community    16-4    18    6
(tie) Bloomington    14-6    18    NR

Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Marist 10. Normal West 7. Loyola 6. Rockford Jefferson 4. Quincy 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3. Fenwick 1. New Trier 1.

Class 3A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (10)    15-7    117    1
2. Springfield Southeast (1)    14-2    96    5
(tie) Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    14-3    96    3
4. Hillcrest    16-4    76    4
5. Springfield Lanphier (1)    14-2    75    2
6. DePaul College Prep    18-4    65    7
7. Alton Marquette    20-0    58    6
8. Centralia    14-2    36    8
9. North Lawndale    13-7    15    9
10. Burlington Central    17-2    11    NR

Others receiving votes: Champaign Central 3. Bogan 3. Lincoln 2. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Carbondale 2. Benton 2. Tolono Unity 1.

Class 2A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (12)    16-3    120    1
2. Winnebago    16-1    103    4
3. Pinckneyville    19-2    88    2
4. Eldorado    20-0    75    6
5. Warsaw West Hancock    20-1    65    3
6. Williamsville    15-1    56    7
7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    18-2    50    5
8. Leo    13-5    34    8
9. Monticello    12-1    21    9
10. Bureau Valley    18-2    15    10

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 8. Warsaw 7. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Farmington 5. Teutopolis 4. Momence 3.

Class 1A
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (10)    16-0    118    1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (2)    18-2    110    2
3. Annawan    16-2    83    T4
4. East Dubuque    16-2    77    3
5. DePue    18-1    76    T4
6. Sterling Newman    17-3    65    6
7. Payson Seymour    17-1    53    7
8. Quest Academy    17-4    35    8
9. Milford    14-3    20    10
10. New Berlin    16-4    9    NR

Others receiving votes: Winchester-West Central 8. Cissna Park 3. Newark 2. Cairo 1.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments