Bulldogs, Rockets net votes in latest AP boys' hoops poll

The Associated Press boys' basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22 was released Tuesday, with most local squads not moving much in the rankings.

Only Champaign Central fell out of any of the four top 10s among area teams, while Mahomet-Seymour and Unity have picked up votes in the Class 3A poll.

Here's a glance at the four top 10s, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' selections due in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (12) 17-3 128 1

2. Curie (1) 17-2 118 2

3. Whitney Young 17-4 96 4

4. Belleville West 17-2 94 3

5. Danville 15-2 79 5

6. Bolingbrook 15-2 48 10

7. Niles North 18-2 34 T7

8. Moline 16-4 33 9

9. Normal Community 16-4 18 6

(tie) Bloomington 14-6 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Marist 10. Normal West 7. Loyola 6. Rockford Jefferson 4. Quincy 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3. Fenwick 1. New Trier 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (10) 15-7 117 1

2. Springfield Southeast (1) 14-2 96 5

(tie) Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14-3 96 3

4. Hillcrest 16-4 76 4

5. Springfield Lanphier (1) 14-2 75 2

6. DePaul College Prep 18-4 65 7

7. Alton Marquette 20-0 58 6

8. Centralia 14-2 36 8

9. North Lawndale 13-7 15 9

10. Burlington Central 17-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Champaign Central 3. Bogan 3. Lincoln 2. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Carbondale 2. Benton 2. Tolono Unity 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (12) 16-3 120 1

2. Winnebago 16-1 103 4

3. Pinckneyville 19-2 88 2

4. Eldorado 20-0 75 6

5. Warsaw West Hancock 20-1 65 3

6. Williamsville 15-1 56 7

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18-2 50 5

8. Leo 13-5 34 8

9. Monticello 12-1 21 9

10. Bureau Valley 18-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 8. Warsaw 7. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Farmington 5. Teutopolis 4. Momence 3.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (10) 16-0 118 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (2) 18-2 110 2

3. Annawan 16-2 83 T4

4. East Dubuque 16-2 77 3

5. DePue 18-1 76 T4

6. Sterling Newman 17-3 65 6

7. Payson Seymour 17-1 53 7

8. Quest Academy 17-4 35 8

9. Milford 14-3 20 10

10. New Berlin 16-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Winchester-West Central 8. Cissna Park 3. Newark 2. Cairo 1.