Wednesday's highlights: Oakwood's Young hits scoring milestone

HOOPESTON — Sophomore Katelyn Young hit 10 field goals en route to a 23-point performance to help the Oakwood girls’ basketball team post a 62-32 win at Hoopeston Area on Wednesday night in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Young reached 1,000 career points in the win, the eighth straight victory for the Comets (23-2).

Paiton Frerichs delivered 13 points and Brenna Durst added 12 points for the Comets.

Shelby Symmonds put up a team-high 11 points for the Cornjerkers (8-17).



Spartans cruise past Rockets. Bree Trimble swished nine field goals for 18 points to propel the St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team to a 53-25 win at Unity on Wednesday night. Peyton Crowe chipped in 11 points for the Spartans (17-7) in the Illini Prairie Conference victory.

Elyce Knudsen and Hannah Rutledge both finished with seven points for the Rockets (9-13).



Gayheart leads A-P. The Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball team relied on a game-high 23 points from Madi Gayheart to defeat VVC foe Westville 55-46 on Wednesday night at home. Hope Hambleton chipped in 12 points for the Trojans (9-13).

Tiffanie Elliott (19 points) paced Westville (11-15).



Mustangs roll at home. The Ridgeview girls’ basketball team received a game-high 15 points from River Rosales in a 52-26 home win against Heart of Illinois Conference foe Tri-Valley on Wednesday night. Kelly Jones added 12 points for the Mustangs (18-7).



White paces Sullivan. Jacob White scored 20 points and the Sullivan boys’ basketball team beat Central Illinois Conference foe Meridian 54-48 on Wednesday night at home. Josh Stutzman (11 points) and Isaiah Plank (10 points) also contributed for Sullivan (7-11).



Sabers win on road. The St. Thomas More wrestling team earned a 33-24 win at Charlseton on Wednesday night. Chase Mingee (106 pounds), J.D. Sexton (152) and Dan Hetting (170) all came through with pins for the Sabers.



Chargers stumble twice. The Centennial wrestling team lost 60-22 to Normal West and fell 57-14 to Normal Community on Wednesday night in Normal. Cam McMullen (106 pounds), Justin Cardani (113) and Dontaice Roberson (182) picked up pins against Normal West, while McMullen and Cardani posted pins against Normal Community.