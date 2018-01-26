FLASHBACK: Cory Noe's 1,000-point celebration

It's not easy to come by 1,000 points in prep basketball — though athletes in The News-Gazette's coverage area have certainly made it look so this season.

Left and right, we've been informed of boys and girls reaching the famed plateau. Among those to start this wave was Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe, who was celebrated for his achievement on Dec. 1 after a contest against Charleston.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas was there for the moment. Relive it in a week during which we learned a little more about Noe, his time on the basketball court and his plans post-high school.