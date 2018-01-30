Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Latest AP basketball polls contain nine local teams, pair of No. 2s
Tue, 01/30/2018 - 4:28pm | Colin Likas

The latest Associated Press basketball polls were released Tuesday, with nine local teams making the cut and a pair of them slotting in at the No. 2 slot.

Schlarman in the girls' 1A poll and Watseka in the ladies' 2A rankings finished runner-up this week. The Hilltoppers have been stuck in their spot as a result of their lone loss, to 1A No. 1 Annawan, earlier in the season. The Warriors, meanwhile, jumped a spot after avenging their lone loss of the season, to Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Check out which local boys' and girls' squads made the cut this week, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' votes being revealed in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

Class 4A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (12)    20-3    120    1
2. Curie    19-3    100    2
3. Belleville West    18-2    97    4
4. Whitney Young    18-5    76    3
5. Danville    17-2    75    5
6. Niles North    20-2    65    7
7. Normal West    16-5    31    NR
8. Bloomington    15-6    28    T9
(tie) Bolingbrook    16-3    28    6
10. Moline    17-5    16    8
Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 8. Marist 5. Quincy 4. Normal Community 4. Fenwick 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.

Class 3A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Springfield Southeast (6)    17-2    104    2
2. Morgan Park (5)    16-8    101    1
3. Springfield Lanphier    15-2    88    5
4. Hillcrest    17-5    66    4
5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    14-4    61    3
6. Alton Marquette    23-0    56    7
7. DePaul College Prep    18-5    50    6
8. Burlington Central    19-2    22    10
(tie)Centralia    16-3    22    8
10. Bogan    15-7    12    NR
Others receiving votes: North Lawndale 8. Carbondale 6. Champaign Central 6. Benton 2. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (14)    18-3    145    1
2. Winnebago    18-1    123    2
3. Pinckneyville    22-2    116    3
4. Eldorado (1)    23-0    99    4
5. Warsaw West Hancock    21-1    86    5
6. Leo    15-5    55    8
7. Monticello    14-1    52    9
8. Bloomington Central Catholic    15-5    37    NR
9. Bureau Valley    20-2    36    10
10. St. Joseph-Ogden    20-1    30    NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Corliss 11. Farmington 5. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Chicago Uplift 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Hall 2. Hope Academy 1.

Class 1A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (15)    19-0    150    1
2. Annawan    19-2    124    3
3. East Dubuque    21-2    108    4
4. DePue    21-1    104    5
5. Colfax Ridgeview    19-3    89    2
6. Payson Seymour    19-1    84    7
7. Sterling Newman    18-4    55    6
8. New Berlin    18-4    47    10
9. Cissna Park    16-5    22    NR
10. Cairo    17-4    11    NR
Others receiving votes: Newark 9. Milford 9. Quest Academy 7. Winchester-West Central 2. Okawville 2. Champaign Judah Christian 2.

 

Class 4A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Edwardsville (9)    20-0    108    1
2. Rockford Boylan (1)    24-0    97    2
3. Montini (1)    27-2    91    3
4. Rock Island    19-7    70    4
5. Maine West    22-1    67    5
6. Geneva    20-3    52    6
7. Lincoln-Way East    23-3    46    7
8. Benet    21-4    31    8
9. Normal Community    21-5    24    9
10. Marist    20-4    9    10
Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 5. Loyola 2. Bolingbrook 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 3A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morton (10)    25-1    109    1
2. Richwoods (1)    24-1    100    2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    23-2    84    5
4. Nazareth    21-2    69    6
5. Glenbard South    21-3    58    3
6. Effingham    19-1    52    7
7. Charleston    20-1    44    8
8. Bloomington Central Catholic    19-4    25    10
(tie) Kaneland    20-4    25    4
10. Breese Central    20-3    22    9
Others receiving votes: Evergreen Park 11. Burlington Central 5. Canton 1.

Class 2A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Harrisburg (14)    26-0    140    1
2. Watseka    26-1    124    3
3. Illini West (Carthage)    25-3    97    2
(tie)Eureka    22-3    97    4
5. Oakwood    25-2    74    5
6. Pleasant Plains    24-3    65    6
7. Payson Western    22-4    53    9
8. Chicago Marshall    14-6    42    10
9. Teutopolis    21-4    36    8
10. Harvest Christian Academy    24-4    18    NR
Others receiving votes: Farmington 8. Harlan 5. Hall 4. Monticello 3. Sesser-Valier 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Camp Point Central 1.

Class 1A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Annawan (11)    28-0    119    1
2. Danville Schlarman (1)    25-1    109    2
3. Lebanon    21-1    84    3
4. Tri-County    22-4    70    5
5. Stockton    21-2    68    8
6. Jacksonville Routt    22-5    66    4
7. Lewistown    24-4    64    6
8. Lanark Eastland    20-5    30    7
9. East Dubuque    19-3    26    9
10. Princeville    27-4    18    10
Others receiving votes: Newark 3. Walther Lutheran 2. Aurora Christian 1.

Old School wrote 10 hours 3 min ago

Milford ranked ahead of Judah in State AP poll ..... but Judah and weak 2A team  better than Milford in local rankings.  Little tip:   pay attention to upcoming Milford boys 1A IHSA Regionals.