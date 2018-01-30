Latest AP basketball polls contain nine local teams, pair of No. 2s

The latest Associated Press basketball polls were released Tuesday, with nine local teams making the cut and a pair of them slotting in at the No. 2 slot.

Schlarman in the girls' 1A poll and Watseka in the ladies' 2A rankings finished runner-up this week. The Hilltoppers have been stuck in their spot as a result of their lone loss, to 1A No. 1 Annawan, earlier in the season. The Warriors, meanwhile, jumped a spot after avenging their lone loss of the season, to Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Check out which local boys' and girls' squads made the cut this week, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' votes being revealed in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

Class 4A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (12) 20-3 120 1

2. Curie 19-3 100 2

3. Belleville West 18-2 97 4

4. Whitney Young 18-5 76 3

5. Danville 17-2 75 5

6. Niles North 20-2 65 7

7. Normal West 16-5 31 NR

8. Bloomington 15-6 28 T9

(tie) Bolingbrook 16-3 28 6

10. Moline 17-5 16 8

Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 8. Marist 5. Quincy 4. Normal Community 4. Fenwick 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.

Class 3A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Southeast (6) 17-2 104 2

2. Morgan Park (5) 16-8 101 1

3. Springfield Lanphier 15-2 88 5

4. Hillcrest 17-5 66 4

5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14-4 61 3

6. Alton Marquette 23-0 56 7

7. DePaul College Prep 18-5 50 6

8. Burlington Central 19-2 22 10

(tie)Centralia 16-3 22 8

10. Bogan 15-7 12 NR

Others receiving votes: North Lawndale 8. Carbondale 6. Champaign Central 6. Benton 2. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (14) 18-3 145 1

2. Winnebago 18-1 123 2

3. Pinckneyville 22-2 116 3

4. Eldorado (1) 23-0 99 4

5. Warsaw West Hancock 21-1 86 5

6. Leo 15-5 55 8

7. Monticello 14-1 52 9

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 15-5 37 NR

9. Bureau Valley 20-2 36 10

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Corliss 11. Farmington 5. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Chicago Uplift 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Hall 2. Hope Academy 1.

Class 1A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (15) 19-0 150 1

2. Annawan 19-2 124 3

3. East Dubuque 21-2 108 4

4. DePue 21-1 104 5

5. Colfax Ridgeview 19-3 89 2

6. Payson Seymour 19-1 84 7

7. Sterling Newman 18-4 55 6

8. New Berlin 18-4 47 10

9. Cissna Park 16-5 22 NR

10. Cairo 17-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Newark 9. Milford 9. Quest Academy 7. Winchester-West Central 2. Okawville 2. Champaign Judah Christian 2.

Class 4A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (9) 20-0 108 1

2. Rockford Boylan (1) 24-0 97 2

3. Montini (1) 27-2 91 3

4. Rock Island 19-7 70 4

5. Maine West 22-1 67 5

6. Geneva 20-3 52 6

7. Lincoln-Way East 23-3 46 7

8. Benet 21-4 31 8

9. Normal Community 21-5 24 9

10. Marist 20-4 9 10

Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 5. Loyola 2. Bolingbrook 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 3A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (10) 25-1 109 1

2. Richwoods (1) 24-1 100 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 23-2 84 5

4. Nazareth 21-2 69 6

5. Glenbard South 21-3 58 3

6. Effingham 19-1 52 7

7. Charleston 20-1 44 8

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 19-4 25 10

(tie) Kaneland 20-4 25 4

10. Breese Central 20-3 22 9

Others receiving votes: Evergreen Park 11. Burlington Central 5. Canton 1.

Class 2A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (14) 26-0 140 1

2. Watseka 26-1 124 3

3. Illini West (Carthage) 25-3 97 2

(tie)Eureka 22-3 97 4

5. Oakwood 25-2 74 5

6. Pleasant Plains 24-3 65 6

7. Payson Western 22-4 53 9

8. Chicago Marshall 14-6 42 10

9. Teutopolis 21-4 36 8

10. Harvest Christian Academy 24-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Farmington 8. Harlan 5. Hall 4. Monticello 3. Sesser-Valier 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Camp Point Central 1.

Class 1A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (11) 28-0 119 1

2. Danville Schlarman (1) 25-1 109 2

3. Lebanon 21-1 84 3

4. Tri-County 22-4 70 5

5. Stockton 21-2 68 8

6. Jacksonville Routt 22-5 66 4

7. Lewistown 24-4 64 6

8. Lanark Eastland 20-5 30 7

9. East Dubuque 19-3 26 9

10. Princeville 27-4 18 10

Others receiving votes: Newark 3. Walther Lutheran 2. Aurora Christian 1.