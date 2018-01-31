Gill, Terry, Finke put on alley-oop show for Central

Other Related Content Halftime adjustment gives Maroons a lift

Champaign Central's star boys' basketball players were at it again Tuesday during a crosstown rivalry game with Centennial.

After a closely contested first half in which the Maroons held just a four-point lead, Central broke away for a 76-55 victory and a sweep of the two-game, regular-season series.

Helping the Maroons was a pair of alley-oop connections — one between senior A'Kieon Gill and senior Tim Finke, and the other between Gill and freshman Khailieo Terry. Gill and Terry, who are cousins, had already met up for a memorable alley-oop in the previous Central-Centennial contest on Jan. 5.

Check out two latest showstoppers from the Maroons.

I mentioned last night that @HoopinMaroons stars A’Kieon Gill and Khailieo Terry were at it again with their alley-oop connection. Here’s the video proof #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/kMFJRjZ6AG — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) January 31, 2018

And for good measure, here’s Gill doing the same with Tim Finke for @HoopinMaroons #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/I04CaNyJTc — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) January 31, 2018

The Maroons improved to 13-7 on the season and are in the midst of a three-game win streak. Have a question about how they might fare in the postseason or when they could be ranked again in Class 3A? Ask preps coordinator Colin Likas during his weekly chat, Thursday at 12:30 p.m.