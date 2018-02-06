Danville boys up to No. 4 in Class 4A rankings

Danville boys' basketball has moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Tuesday.

The Vikings jumped to No. 4 in Class 4A after Whitney Young lost last week. Danville is 18-2 on the season and contending for a Big 12 Conference title.

Here are this week's entire AP boys' and girls' basketball polls. Preps coordinator Colin Likas' voting contributions can be seen in The News-Gazette and online Wednesday morning.

Class 4A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (11) 20-3 110 1

2. Curie 20-3 98 2

3. Belleville West 20-2 87 3

4. Danville 18-2 77 5

5. Normal West 18-5 52 7

6. Whitney Young 19-6 50 4

7. Evanston Township 18-4 49 NR

8. Bloomington 16-6 29 8

9. Niles North 20-3 27 6

10. Moline 18-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: Quincy 3. Loyola 3. Chatham Glenwood 2. Lisle (Benet Academy) 2. Bolingbrook 1. Rockford Jefferson 1. Marist 1. New Trier 1. Willowbrook 1.

Class 3A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Southeast (9) 18-2 108 1

2. Morgan Park (2) 16-8 100 2

3. Springfield Lanphier 17-2 82 3

4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 15-4 68 5

5. Hillcrest 18-5 66 4

6. DePaul College Prep 19-5 55 7

7. Alton Marquette 25-0 50 6

8. Centralia 18-3 24 T8

9. Burlington Central 21-2 22 T8

10. Champaign Central 15-7 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Bogan 9. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Benton 1. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (13) 19-3 130 1

2. Winnebago 20-1 118 2

3. Warsaw West Hancock 23-1 87 5

(tie)Leo 17-5 87 6

5. Pinckneyville 23-3 82 3

6. Monticello 17-1 70 7

7. Eldorado (1) 24-1 59 4

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-5 48 8

9. Bureau Valley 22-2 20 9

10. Effingham St. Anthony 24-2 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 12. Corliss 12. St. Joseph-Ogden 7. Williamsville 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. Hope Academy 4. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4. Trenton Wesclin 1. Hall 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1.

Class 1A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (13) 21-0 130 1

2. Annawan 22-2 108 2

3. DePue 23-1 97 4

4. East Dubuque 23-3 92 3

5. Payson Seymour 21-1 82 6

6. Sterling Newman 20-4 61 7

7. Colfax Ridgeview 20-4 47 5

8. Cissna Park 18-6 25 9

9. New Berlin 19-5 16 8

10. Cairo 19-5 14 10

Others receiving votes: Newark 13. Quest Academy 12. Nokomis 6. Elmwood 4. Milford 3. Mt. Pulaski 2. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 2. Brown County 1.



Class 4A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (10) 23-0 109 1

2. Rockford Boylan 25-0 95 2

3. Montini (1) 28-2 92 3

4. Maine West 23-1 66 5

(tie) Rock Island 20-7 66 4

6. Geneva 22-3 53 6

7. Lincoln-Way East 25-3 41 7

8. Benet 23-4 32 8

9. Marist 22-4 15 10

(tie) Normal Community 22-6 15 9

(tie) Springfield 22-4 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 3. Chatham Glenwood 3. Loyola 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 3A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (9) 26-1 108 1

2. Richwoods (2) 27-1 99 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 24-2 84 3

4. Nazareth 22-2 75 4

5. Glenbard South 23-3 59 5

6. Effingham 25-2 55 6

7. Charleston 21-2 38 7

8. Breese Central 23-3 32 10

9. Kaneland 22-4 19 T8

10. Evergreen Park 22-3 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 8. Bloomington Central Catholic 7. Burlington Central 5. Sycamore 1.

Class 2A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (13) 28-0 130 1

2. Watseka 28-1 116 2

3. Illini West (Carthage) 27-3 95 T3

4. Eureka 23-3 85 T3

5. Pleasant Plains 25-3 77 6

6. Teutopolis 23-6 60 9

7. Oakwood 25-3 42 5

8. Harvest Christian Academy 25-4 33 10

9. Chicago Marshall 15-7 31 8

10. Payson Western 25-4 16 7

Others receiving votes: Farmington 9. Harlan 6. Monticello 6. Hall 4. Marshall 2. Auburn 1. Sesser-Valier 1. Breese Mater Dei 1.

Class 1A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (8) 30-0 98 1

2. Danville Schlarman (2) 26-1 92 2

3. Lebanon 21-1 79 3

4. Tri-County 24-4 61 4

5. Stockton 23-4 54 5

6. Jacksonville Routt 24-5 50 6

7. Lewistown 25-4 46 7

8. Lanark Eastland 23-5 25 8

9. Princeville 28-4 20 10

10. Newark 19-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Altamont 6. Walther Lutheran 5. East Dubuque 4. Okawville 2. Brimfield 1.