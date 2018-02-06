Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Danville boys up to No. 4 in Class 4A rankings
Danville boys up to No. 4 in Class 4A rankings

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 4:29pm | Colin Likas

Danville boys' basketball has moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Tuesday.

The Vikings jumped to No. 4 in Class 4A after Whitney Young lost last week. Danville is 18-2 on the season and contending for a Big 12 Conference title.

Here are this week's entire AP boys' and girls' basketball polls. Preps coordinator Colin Likas' voting contributions can be seen in The News-Gazette and online Wednesday morning.

Class 4A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (11)    20-3    110    1
2. Curie    20-3    98    2
3. Belleville West    20-2    87    3
4. Danville    18-2    77    5
5. Normal West    18-5    52    7
6. Whitney Young    19-6    50    4
7. Evanston Township    18-4    49    NR
8. Bloomington    16-6    29    8
9. Niles North    20-3    27    6
10. Moline    18-6    11    10
Others receiving votes: Quincy 3. Loyola 3. Chatham Glenwood 2. Lisle (Benet Academy) 2. Bolingbrook 1. Rockford Jefferson 1. Marist 1. New Trier 1. Willowbrook 1.

Class 3A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Springfield Southeast (9)    18-2    108    1
2. Morgan Park (2)    16-8    100    2
3. Springfield Lanphier    17-2    82    3
4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    15-4    68    5
5. Hillcrest    18-5    66    4
6. DePaul College Prep    19-5    55    7
7. Alton Marquette    25-0    50    6
8. Centralia    18-3    24    T8
9. Burlington Central    21-2    22    T8
10. Champaign Central    15-7    13    NR
Others receiving votes: Bogan 9. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Benton 1. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (13)    19-3    130    1
2. Winnebago    20-1    118    2
3. Warsaw West Hancock    23-1    87    5
(tie)Leo    17-5    87    6
5. Pinckneyville    23-3    82    3
6. Monticello    17-1    70    7
7. Eldorado (1)    24-1    59    4
8. Bloomington Central Catholic    17-5    48    8
9. Bureau Valley    22-2    20    9
10. Effingham St. Anthony    24-2    16    NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 12. Corliss 12. St. Joseph-Ogden 7. Williamsville 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. Hope Academy 4. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4. Trenton Wesclin 1. Hall 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1.

Class 1A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (13)    21-0    130    1
2. Annawan    22-2    108    2
3. DePue    23-1    97    4
4. East Dubuque    23-3    92    3
5. Payson Seymour    21-1    82    6
6. Sterling Newman    20-4    61    7
7. Colfax Ridgeview    20-4    47    5
8. Cissna Park    18-6    25    9
9. New Berlin    19-5    16    8
10. Cairo    19-5    14    10
Others receiving votes: Newark 13. Quest Academy 12. Nokomis 6. Elmwood 4. Milford 3. Mt. Pulaski 2. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 2. Brown County 1.
 

Class 4A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Edwardsville (10)    23-0    109    1
2. Rockford Boylan    25-0    95    2
3. Montini (1)    28-2    92    3
4. Maine West    23-1    66    5
(tie) Rock Island    20-7    66    4
6. Geneva    22-3    53    6
7. Lincoln-Way East    25-3    41    7
8. Benet    23-4    32    8
9. Marist    22-4    15    10
(tie) Normal Community    22-6    15    9
(tie) Springfield    22-4    15    NR
Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 3. Chatham Glenwood 3. Loyola 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 3A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morton (9)    26-1    108    1
2. Richwoods (2)    27-1    99    2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    24-2    84    3
4. Nazareth    22-2    75    4
5. Glenbard South    23-3    59    5
6. Effingham    25-2    55    6
7. Charleston    21-2    38    7
8. Breese Central    23-3    32    10
9. Kaneland    22-4    19    T8
10. Evergreen Park    22-3    15    NR
Others receiving votes: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 8. Bloomington Central Catholic 7. Burlington Central 5. Sycamore 1.

Class 2A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Harrisburg (13)    28-0    130    1
2. Watseka    28-1    116    2
3. Illini West (Carthage)    27-3    95    T3
4. Eureka    23-3    85    T3
5. Pleasant Plains    25-3    77    6
6. Teutopolis    23-6    60    9
7. Oakwood    25-3    42    5
8. Harvest Christian Academy    25-4    33    10
9. Chicago Marshall    15-7    31    8
10. Payson Western    25-4    16    7
Others receiving votes: Farmington 9. Harlan 6. Monticello 6. Hall 4. Marshall 2. Auburn 1. Sesser-Valier 1. Breese Mater Dei 1.

Class 1A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Annawan (8)    30-0    98    1
2. Danville Schlarman (2)    26-1    92    2
3. Lebanon    21-1    79    3
4. Tri-County    24-4    61    4
5. Stockton    23-4    54    5
6. Jacksonville Routt    24-5    50    6
7. Lewistown    25-4    46    7
8. Lanark Eastland    23-5    25    8
9. Princeville    28-4    20    10
10. Newark    19-6    7    NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 6. Walther Lutheran 5. East Dubuque 4. Okawville 2. Brimfield 1.

