Tuesday's prep highlights: Tuscola girls win thriller

In boys’ basketball

■ Armstrong-Potomac 66, Schlarman 56. Shawn Reardon and Cameron Colunga each posted 19 points to spark the host Trojans (7-20) to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Chris Stanley had a game-high 26 points for the Hilltoppers (1-18).

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Prairie Central 27. The host Hawks trailed 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and never caught up in an Illini Prairie Conference loss. Logan Byrne had six points to lead Prairie Central (6-16).

■ Blue Ridge 54, Iroquois West 50. Trey Jamison had a team-high 11 points for Blue Ridge (4-19), while Nick Burrow (10 points), Dane Houser (nine points) and Tim Crook (eight points) added to the offensive output. Zach Gerling scored a game-high 14 points for the Raiders (5-18) and teammate Michael Hartke contributed 13 points.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Watseka 63. The host Falcons won the nonconference tilt after Mitch McNutt sank two free throws with less than five seconds to play, part of his 22-point production to lead GCMS (21-3). Bryce Barnes (21 points) and Ryland Holt (14 points) were also major contributors on the night for the Falcons. Brendan Fletcher (game-high 25 points) and Justin McTaggart (20 points) kept the Warriors (17-8) in the game.

■ Hutsonville/Palestine 67, Tri-County 61. The visiting Titans lost a Little Okaw Valley Southeast game despite a team-high 19 points from Mason Hutchinson. Dylan Campbell and Blake Lee each finished with 11 points for Tri-County (7-17).

■ Judah Christian 78, LeRoy 66. The visiting Tribe (19-4) received a game-high 25 points from Daniel Alston and 22 points from Cade Chitty in securing a nonconference win. Nick Perry (23 points) paced the Panthers (15-8).

■ Mahomet-Seymour 61, Urbana 59. In a close game throughout, the host Bulldogs did just enough to earn the nonconference win. Cory Noe carried M-S (17-8) with a game-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, while Holt Campion provided an offensive jolt with 19 points and Noah Bendict supplied 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Payton Sheen dropped in a team-high 18 points for Urbana (7-15) and Keonu Duke added 13 points.

■ Milford 59, Westville 45. The visiting Bearcats kept the Tigers at bay in a VVC win. Tyler Schmidt scored a game-high 25 points for Milford (17-5), who also received 13 points from Jacob Thompson and 10 points from Zach Castonguay. Tylan Stricklett (13 points), Skylor Elliott (12 points) and Brandt Williamson (11 points) led the way for Westville (8-17).

■ Monticello 62, St. Thomas More 47. The host Sages won their 11th straight game and remained unbeaten in IPC play. Calvin Fisher scored 17 points for Monticello (18-1) and Benton Singleton tied his career-high with 16 points.

■ Oakwood 69, Chrisman 41. After leading 36-23 at halftime, the host Comets relied on a strong second half to pull away for the VVC win. Zane Priest tallied a team-high 13 points for Oakwood (15-9) and Cameron Wise added 10 points. Kyle Webster dropped in a game-high 22 points for the Cardinals (5-18).

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 67, La Salette 54. The visiting Panthers ended a 13-game win streak by the Lions with a nonconference win. Tyler Pichon scored a team-high 18 points for PBL (11-11), while Dalton Busboom (17 points) and Mason Ecker (16 points) complemented Pichon. Joel Adese (game-high 27 points) and Caleb Moss (22 points) led La Salette (18-4).

■ Ridgeview 51, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40. The host Mustangs led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and held on for a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Justin Myers (15 points) paced Ridgeview (21-4).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 79, Rantoul 57. Jack Cook went 11 of 14 from the field en route to a team-high 27 points and he also grabbed seven rebounds to lift the visiting Spartans to an IPC victory. Riley Baker (18 points, six assists), Bryce Haake (11 points) and Jordan Brooks (11 points, 10 assists) were also instrumental in the win for SJ-O (22-2). Jametriel Hudson (27 points) sparked the Eagles (7-17).

■ St. Teresa 39, Tuscola 37. The visiting Warriors led 28-23 at the start of the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on for the Central Illinois Conference win. Brayden VonLanken scored a game-high 15 points for Tuscola (6-16).

■ Salt Fork 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38. The visiting Storm won its third straight game with this VVC victory. Brady McMasters scored a game-high 18 points for Salt Fork (19-6) and Gavin Chew came up with nine points as the Storm built a 51-24 lead after three quarters. Troy Baird and Garrett Latoz each wound up with 12 points for the Buffaloes (3-23).

■ Uni High 45, Fisher 43. The visiting Illineks prevailed in nonconference action behind 19 points and 10 rebounds from Noah Blue, while Steven Blanke and Camden Coleman each chipped in eight points for Uni High (14-8). Kade Thomas (19 points) and Jaden Jones-Watkins (12 points) each sparked the Bunnies (12-13).

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Oblong 45. The host Hawks won in LOVC Southeast action behind 23 points from Jared Stevens. Evan Wilson added 16 points for VG/H (10-15).

■ Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 46. Austin Rauch led the visiting Maroons with 18 points and Austin Baker chipped in 13 points, but Clinton (12-9) couldn’t deliver a CIC win despite leading 25-21 at halftime.



In girls’ basketball

Class 2A ALAH Regional

■ Tuscola 48, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46. The second-seeded Warriors fended off the seventh-seeded Knights in overtime to win a regional semifinal game and earn a spot in Thursday’s regional title game. Grace Dietrich scored a game-high 19 points as she sank four three-pointers for Tuscola (22-4), while teammate Cassie Russo keyed the Warriors inside with 17 points. Hannah Wallen (14 points), Marissa Herschberger (10 points) and Janette Comstock (eight points, 12 rebounds) carried ALAH (13-13).

■ Sullivan 54, Greenville 46. The fifth-seeded Redskins won for the second time in as many nights, knocking off No. 3 Greenville to set up a Thursday night date with Tuscola for the regional title. Lizzie Green (14 points), Chloe Riley (13 points, nine rebounds, four steals) and Esther Miller (11 points) led Sullivan.

Class 2A Watseka Regional

■ Watseka 65, Clifton Central 29. The top-seeded Warriors cruised into Thursday night’s regional title game with a dominating effort as Watseka led 39-16 at halftime of its regional semifinal game triumph. Mallory Drake (19 points), Summer Cramer (16 points), Natalie Schroeder (12 points) and Kennedy Bauer (10 points) all compiled double-digit scoring totals for Watseka (29-1) in its sixth straight win.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37, Momence 28. The fourth-seeded Falcons will vie for an upset of Watseka in Thursday night’s regional title game after relying on steady defense and a strong fourth quarter to win in the regional semifinal game. Makenzie Bielfeldt scored a team-high 16 points for the Falcons (17-12).

Nontournament

■ Normal Community 64, Danville 48. The host Vikings trailed 42-24 at halftime in an eventual Big 12 loss. Jalae Parker scored a team-high 14 points for Danville (18-8).

■ Peoria Notre Dame 67, Urbana 57. Lauryn Cross collected 22 points in the final home game of her prep career, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers (4-17) in a Big 12 loss.