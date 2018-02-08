2018 Class 1A/2A boys' basketall tournament seeds released
Local boys' basketball Class 1A and 2A teams learned their postseason seeds Thursday ahead of Friday's bracket reveal.
Three local squads — Cissna Park, Ridgeview and St. Joseph-Ogden — earned top seeds in their respective sub-sectionals. Each team's regional tournament location will be revealed Friday, but hosts were announced Thursday with the seeds.
Below are local seeds within sub-sectionals. Check back with The News-Gazette on Friday around 4 p.m. for regional quarterfinal and semifinal matchups.
CLASS 1A
Schlarman Sectional > Normal Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
1. Cissna Park
3. Milford
5. Judah Christian
6. LeRoy
7. Uni High
8. Fisher
9. Armstrong-Potomac
10. Blue Ridge
11. Cerro Gordo/Bement
12. Schlarman
13. DeLand-Weldon
Decatur Lutheran and Milford hosting regionals
Sub-Sectional B
1. Ridgeview
St. Anne and Woodland hosting regionals
Central A&M Sectional > Carbondale Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
7. Arcola
8. Tri-County
9. Chrisman
Nokomis and Windsor/Stew-Stras hosting regionals
CLASS 2A
Robinson Sectional > Carbondale Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
10. Sullivan
Casey-Westfield and Vandalia hosting regionals
Clifton Central Sectional > DeKalb Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
3. Watseka
11. Iroquois West
Watseka and Chicago Carver Military Academy hosting regionals
Maroa-Forsyth Sectional > Springfield Super-Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
2. Monticello
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
5. Hoopeston Area
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
10. St. Thomas More
Bloomington Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area hosting regionals
Sub-Sectional B
1. St. Joseph-Ogden
3. Oakwood
4. Salt Fork
7. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
8. Westville
9. Tuscola
10. Villa Grove/Heritage
11. Argenta-Oreana
12. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Salt Fork and Tuscola hosting regionals
