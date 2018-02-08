Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2018 Class 1A/2A boys' basketall tournament seeds released
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 4:33pm | Colin Likas

Local boys' basketball Class 1A and 2A teams learned their postseason seeds Thursday ahead of Friday's bracket reveal.

Three local squads — Cissna Park, Ridgeview and St. Joseph-Ogden — earned top seeds in their respective sub-sectionals. Each team's regional tournament location will be revealed Friday, but hosts were announced Thursday with the seeds.

Below are local seeds within sub-sectionals. Check back with The News-Gazette on Friday around 4 p.m. for regional quarterfinal and semifinal matchups.

CLASS 1A

Schlarman Sectional > Normal Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

1. Cissna Park

3. Milford

5. Judah Christian

6. LeRoy

7. Uni High

8. Fisher

9. Armstrong-Potomac

10. Blue Ridge

11. Cerro Gordo/Bement

12. Schlarman

13. DeLand-Weldon

Decatur Lutheran and Milford hosting regionals

 

Sub-Sectional B

1. Ridgeview

St. Anne and Woodland hosting regionals

 

Central A&M Sectional > Carbondale Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

7. Arcola

8. Tri-County

9. Chrisman

Nokomis and Windsor/Stew-Stras hosting regionals

 

CLASS 2A

Robinson Sectional > Carbondale Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

10. Sullivan

Casey-Westfield and Vandalia hosting regionals

 

Clifton Central Sectional > DeKalb Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

3. Watseka

11. Iroquois West

Watseka and Chicago Carver Military Academy hosting regionals

 

Maroa-Forsyth Sectional > Springfield Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

2. Monticello

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

5. Hoopeston Area

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

10. St. Thomas More

Bloomington Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area hosting regionals

 

Sub-Sectional B

1. St. Joseph-Ogden

3. Oakwood

4. Salt Fork

7. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

8. Westville

9. Tuscola

10. Villa Grove/Heritage

11. Argenta-Oreana

12. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Salt Fork and Tuscola hosting regionals

