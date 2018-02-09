Class 1A/2A boys' basketball pairings see tough Hoopeston Regional

Class 1A and 2A boys' basketball postseason pairings came out Friday afternoon and displayed a doozy of a regional alignment in Hoopeston Area.

Despite strong seasons from the likes of Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Hoopeston Area, only one — or possibly one of Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and St. Thomas More — will be able to win a 2A regional crown this season.

Check out the complete local pairings for the 1A and 2A tournaments, with more coming in Saturday's News-Gazette:

CLASS 1A

Milford Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Feb. 19: (7) Uni High vs. (8) Fisher, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: (3) Milford vs. (12) Schlarman, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: (5) Judah Christian vs. (9) Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: (1) Cissna Park vs. Uni High/Fisher, 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: Milford/Schlarman vs. Judah Christian/A-P, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

Woodland Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Feb. 19: (8) Bloomington Cornerstone vs. (9) Lexington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: (4) Grant Park vs. (11) Normal Calvary, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: Gardner-South Wilmington vs. (10) Streator-Woodland, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: (1) Ridgeview vs. Bloomington Cornerstone/Lexington, 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: Grant Park/Normal Calvary vs. Gardner-SW/Streator-Woodland, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

Decatur Lutheran Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Feb. 19: (10) Blue Ridge vs. (11) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: (4) Mt. Pulaski vs. (14) Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: (6) LeRoy vs. (13) DeLand-Weldon, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: (2) Decatur Lutheran vs. Blue Ridge/Cerro Gordo/Bement, 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: Mt. Pulaski/Decatur Christian vs. LeRoy/DeLand-Weldon, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

Windsor Regional > Central A&M Sectional

Feb. 19: (6) Windsor/Stew-Stras vs. (7) Arcola, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: (3) Mulberry Grove vs. (9) Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: (5) Okaw Valley vs. (8) Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: (2) Central A&M vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras/Arcola, 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: Mulberry Grove/Chrisman vs. Okaw Valley/Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Vandalia Regional > Robinson Sectional

Feb. 19: (9) Pana vs. (10) Sullivan, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: (1) Effingham St. Anthony vs. Pana/Sullivan, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: (4) Shelbyville vs. (8) Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 2 and Game 3, 7 p.m.

Watseka Regional > Clifton Central Sectional

Feb. 19: (9) Peotone vs. (11) Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: (6) Beecher vs. (12) Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: (2) Momence vs. Peotone/Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: (3) Watseka vs. Beecher/Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

Tuscola Regional > Maroa-Forsyth Sectional

Feb. 19: (6) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (9) Tuscola, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: (5) Meridian vs. (11) Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: (2) Decatur St. Teresa vs. Warrensburg-Latham/Tuscola, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: (3) Oakwood vs. Meridian/Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork Regional > Maroa-Forsyth Sectional

Feb. 19: (8) Westville vs. (10) Villa Grove/Heritage, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: (7) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. (12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Westville/Villa Grove/Heritage, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: (4) Salt Fork vs. ALAH/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area Regional > Maroa-Forsyth Sectional

Feb. 19: (6) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (8) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: (5) Hoopeston Area vs. (10) St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: (2) Monticello vs. PBL/BHRA, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: (3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Hoopeston/St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5, 7 p.m.