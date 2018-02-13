Local teams hold serve in hoops polls

There was little movement among local prep basketball teams involved in the weekly Associated Press rankings, as the latest version was released Tuesday afternoon.

Danville, Champaign Central, Monticello and Ridgeview all retained their previous spots, while Cissna Park slipped out of the Class 1A boys' top 10.

Here are the latest polls. Class 1A and 2A girls' voting is finished for the season, with those teams heavily into the postseason.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas voted in these polls, and his ballot will be available in Wednesday's News-Gazette, as well as online Wednesday morning.

Class 4A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (10) 22-3 100 1

2. Curie 22-3 90 2

3. Belleville West 21-2 79 3

4. Danville 20-2 68 4

5. Whitney Young 21-6 52 6

(tie) Normal West 19-5 52 5

7. Evanston Township 19-4 45 7

8. Bloomington 17-6 24 8

9. Niles North 21-3 20 9

10. Quincy 17-4 4 NR

(tie) Loyola 21-4 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Moline 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3. Rockford Jefferson 2. New Trier 2. Normal Community 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Southeast (7) 20-2 88 1

2. Morgan Park (2) 18-8 83 2

3. Springfield Lanphier 20-2 71 3

4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 17-4 61 4

5. Hillcrest 19-5 53 5

6. Alton Marquette 27-0 47 7

7. Centralia 20-3 33 8

8. DePaul College Prep 19-6 23 6

9. Burlington Central 21-2 17 9

10. Champaign Central 16-7 11 10

Others receiving votes: Bogan 6. North Lawndale 1. Benton 1.

Class 2A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (12) 21-3 135 1

2. Winnebago (2) 23-1 122 2

3. Warsaw West Hancock 24-1 98 T3

4. Pinckneyville 24-3 86 5

(tie) Leo 17-5 86 T3

6. Monticello 20-1 84 6

7. Effingham St. Anthony 26-2 37 10

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 19-6 35 8

9. Bureau Valley 23-2 34 9

10. Eldorado 25-2 18 7

Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 11. Corliss 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4. Williamsville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 1. Trenton Wesclin 1. Hall 1.

Class 1A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (7) 21-1 118 1

2. DePue (4) 23-1 113 3

3. Payson Seymour (1) 24-1 94 5

4. East Dubuque (1) 24-3 93 4

5. Annawan 23-3 85 2

6. Sterling Newman 21-4 67 6

7. Ridgeview 22-4 55 7

8. New Berlin 20-5 36 9

9. Cairo 19-5 25 10

10. Newark 18-6 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cissna Park 9. Quest Academy 4. Nokomis 4. Lena-Winslow 1. Mt. Pulaski 1.

Class 4A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (7) 25-0 79 1

2. Rockford Boylan 27-0 70 2

3. Montini (1) 29-2 65 3

4. Rock Island 21-7 52 5

5. Maine West 24-1 51 4

6. Geneva 24-3 41 6

7. Benet 24-4 32 8

8. Normal Community 23-6 19 T9

9. Lincoln-Way East 25-4 11 7

10. Bolingbrook 20-4 4 NR

(tie) Marist 22-5 4 T9

Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 3. Mother McAuley 3. Whitney Young 2. Loyola 2. Springfield 1. Chatham Glenwood 1.

Class 3A Girls

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (6) 28-1 78 1

2. Richwoods (2) 28-1 74 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 25-2 61 3

4. Nazareth 23-2 54 4

5. Glenbard South 24-3 46 5

6. Effingham 27-2 39 6

7. Charleston 22-2 29 7

8. Kaneland 24-4 18 9

(tie) Breese Central 24-3 18 8

10. Bloomington Central Catholic 21-5 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 6. Evergreen Park 5.