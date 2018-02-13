Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Local teams hold serve in hoops polls
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Local teams hold serve in hoops polls

Tue, 02/13/2018 - 4:21pm | Colin Likas

There was little movement among local prep basketball teams involved in the weekly Associated Press rankings, as the latest version was released Tuesday afternoon.

Danville, Champaign Central, Monticello and Ridgeview all retained their previous spots, while Cissna Park slipped out of the Class 1A boys' top 10.

Here are the latest polls. Class 1A and 2A girls' voting is finished for the season, with those teams heavily into the postseason.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas voted in these polls, and his ballot will be available in Wednesday's News-Gazette, as well as online Wednesday morning.

Class 4A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (10)    22-3    100    1
2. Curie    22-3    90    2
3. Belleville West    21-2    79    3
4. Danville    20-2    68    4
5. Whitney Young    21-6    52    6
(tie) Normal West    19-5    52    5
7. Evanston Township    19-4    45    7
8. Bloomington    17-6    24    8
9. Niles North    21-3    20    9
10. Quincy    17-4    4    NR
(tie) Loyola    21-4    4    NR

Others receiving votes: Moline 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3. Rockford Jefferson 2. New Trier 2. Normal Community 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Springfield Southeast (7)    20-2    88    1
2. Morgan Park (2)    18-8    83    2
3. Springfield Lanphier    20-2    71    3
4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    17-4    61    4
5. Hillcrest    19-5    53    5
6. Alton Marquette    27-0    47    7
7. Centralia    20-3    33    8
8. DePaul College Prep    19-6    23    6
9. Burlington Central    21-2    17    9
10. Champaign Central    16-7    11    10
Others receiving votes: Bogan 6. North Lawndale 1. Benton 1.

Class 2A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (12)    21-3    135    1
2. Winnebago (2)    23-1    122    2
3. Warsaw West Hancock    24-1    98    T3
4. Pinckneyville    24-3    86    5
(tie) Leo    17-5    86    T3
6. Monticello    20-1    84    6
7. Effingham St. Anthony    26-2    37    10
8. Bloomington Central Catholic    19-6    35    8
9. Bureau Valley    23-2    34    9
10. Eldorado    25-2    18    7
Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 11. Corliss 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4. Williamsville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 1. Trenton Wesclin 1. Hall 1.

Class 1A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (7)    21-1    118    1
2. DePue (4)    23-1    113    3
3. Payson Seymour (1)    24-1    94    5
4. East Dubuque (1)    24-3    93    4
5. Annawan    23-3    85    2
6. Sterling Newman    21-4    67    6
7. Ridgeview    22-4    55    7
8. New Berlin    20-5    36    9
9. Cairo    19-5    25    10
10. Newark    18-6    10    NR
Others receiving votes: Cissna Park 9. Quest Academy 4. Nokomis 4. Lena-Winslow 1. Mt. Pulaski 1.

 

Class 4A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Edwardsville (7)    25-0    79    1
2. Rockford Boylan    27-0    70    2
3. Montini (1)    29-2    65    3
4. Rock Island    21-7    52    5
5. Maine West    24-1    51    4
6. Geneva    24-3    41    6
7. Benet    24-4    32    8
8. Normal Community    23-6    19    T9
9. Lincoln-Way East    25-4    11    7
10. Bolingbrook    20-4    4    NR
(tie) Marist    22-5    4    T9
Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 3. Mother McAuley 3. Whitney Young 2. Loyola 2. Springfield 1. Chatham Glenwood 1.

Class 3A Girls
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morton (6)    28-1    78    1
2. Richwoods (2)    28-1    74    2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    25-2    61    3
4. Nazareth    23-2    54    4
5. Glenbard South    24-3    46    5
6. Effingham    27-2    39    6
7. Charleston    22-2    29    7
8. Kaneland    24-4    18    9
(tie) Breese Central    24-3    18    8
10. Bloomington Central Catholic    21-5    12    NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 6. Evergreen Park 5.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments