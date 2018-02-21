Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

GCMS boys' hoops returns to AP polls

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 3:53pm | Colin Likas

The final complete boys' basketball polls of the 2017-18 season were released Wednesday, with five local teams cracking their respective top 10s.

Four were returning squads, but Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley made its way back into the Class 2A rankings as well.

The 1A and 2A boys' polls are out for the last time ahead of postseason action, which started earlier in the week. There will be one more set of rankings for 3A and 4A boys.

Here's a look at which teams made the cut across all four classes.

Class 4A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (9)    25-3    90    1
2. Belleville West    23-2    75    3
3. Curie    22-3    74    2
4. Danville    23-2    67    4
5. Whitney Young    22-7    52    T5
6. Normal West    21-6    28    T5
7. Quincy    19-4    21    T10
8. Bloomington    18-7    15    8
9. Evanston Township    20-5    14    7
10. New Trier    22-3    12    NR
Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Niles North 10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10. St. Viator 5. Niles West 4. Naperville North 4. Maine South 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.

Class 3A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (7)    18-9    88    2
2. Springfield Southeast (2)    22-3    82    1
3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    20-4    67    4
4. Hillcrest    21-5    57    5
(tie) Springfield Lanphier    22-3    57    3
6. Alton Marquette    28-0    44    6
7. Centralia    21-4    32    7
8. DePaul College Prep    20-6    31    8
9. Champaign Central    17-7    13    10
10. Decatur MacArthur    18-8    9    NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 6. Burlington Central 6. Bogan 3.

Class 2A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Orr (11)    23-4    110    1
2. Warsaw West Hancock    22-2    83    3
3. Pinckneyville    25-3    76    T4
4. Winnebago    24-2    75    2
5. Monticello    22-1    69    6
6. Leo    19-5    65    T4
7. Bloomington Central Catholic    21-6    42    8
8. Effingham St. Anthony    25-3    23    7
9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    24-3    12    NR
10. Trenton Wesclin    24-4    9    NR
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 7. Corliss 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Bureau Valley 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Teutopolis 4. Williamsville 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Farmington 2. Casey-Westfield 1.

Class 1A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Aurora Christian (9)    22-1    108    1
2. DePue (1)    24-2    85    2
3. East Dubuque (1)    26-3    80    4
4. Annawan    25-3    75    5
5. Payson Seymour    26-2    68    3
6. Sterling Newman    23-4    57    6
7. Ridgeview    24-4    48    7
8. New Berlin    25-3    33    8
9. Cairo    21-5    22    9
10. Nokomis    21-7    9    NR
Others receiving votes: Newark 8. Quest Academy 5. Milford 4. Cissna Park 2. Okawville 1.

