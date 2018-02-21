GCMS boys' hoops returns to AP polls

The final complete boys' basketball polls of the 2017-18 season were released Wednesday, with five local teams cracking their respective top 10s.

Four were returning squads, but Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley made its way back into the Class 2A rankings as well.

The 1A and 2A boys' polls are out for the last time ahead of postseason action, which started earlier in the week. There will be one more set of rankings for 3A and 4A boys.

Here's a look at which teams made the cut across all four classes.

Class 4A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (9) 25-3 90 1

2. Belleville West 23-2 75 3

3. Curie 22-3 74 2

4. Danville 23-2 67 4

5. Whitney Young 22-7 52 T5

6. Normal West 21-6 28 T5

7. Quincy 19-4 21 T10

8. Bloomington 18-7 15 8

9. Evanston Township 20-5 14 7

10. New Trier 22-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Niles North 10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10. St. Viator 5. Niles West 4. Naperville North 4. Maine South 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.

Class 3A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (7) 18-9 88 2

2. Springfield Southeast (2) 22-3 82 1

3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20-4 67 4

4. Hillcrest 21-5 57 5

(tie) Springfield Lanphier 22-3 57 3

6. Alton Marquette 28-0 44 6

7. Centralia 21-4 32 7

8. DePaul College Prep 20-6 31 8

9. Champaign Central 17-7 13 10

10. Decatur MacArthur 18-8 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 6. Burlington Central 6. Bogan 3.

Class 2A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (11) 23-4 110 1

2. Warsaw West Hancock 22-2 83 3

3. Pinckneyville 25-3 76 T4

4. Winnebago 24-2 75 2

5. Monticello 22-1 69 6

6. Leo 19-5 65 T4

7. Bloomington Central Catholic 21-6 42 8

8. Effingham St. Anthony 25-3 23 7

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24-3 12 NR

10. Trenton Wesclin 24-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 7. Corliss 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Bureau Valley 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Teutopolis 4. Williamsville 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Farmington 2. Casey-Westfield 1.

Class 1A Boys

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (9) 22-1 108 1

2. DePue (1) 24-2 85 2

3. East Dubuque (1) 26-3 80 4

4. Annawan 25-3 75 5

5. Payson Seymour 26-2 68 3

6. Sterling Newman 23-4 57 6

7. Ridgeview 24-4 48 7

8. New Berlin 25-3 33 8

9. Cairo 21-5 22 9

10. Nokomis 21-7 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Newark 8. Quest Academy 5. Milford 4. Cissna Park 2. Okawville 1.