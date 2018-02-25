Judah boys capture first regional championship

MILFORD — Cade Chitty helped Judah Christian make some history.

Chitty poured in 23 points, including a trio of made three-pointers, and the Judah Christian boys’ basketball team potted a 68-55 victory in the Class 1A Milford regional title game against Cissna Park on Saturday night.

The fifth-seeded Tribe (25-4) won its first-ever regional title in boys’ basketball, knocking off top-seeded Cissna Park (21-9) in the process. Julian Stadeli and Christian Stadeli paced the Timberwolves with 13 points each.



Watseka falls in final. Blake Castonguay was the best player on the floor Saturday night, registered a game-high 29 points, but host Watseka dropped a 65-61 decision to Momence in the Class 2A regional title game.

The Warriors end their season at 20-11.