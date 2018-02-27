Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Danville boys fourth in final 4A AP poll
Tue, 02/27/2018 - 4:58pm | Colin Likas

The final polls for Class 3A and 4A boys' basketball this season were released Tuesday, with Danville holding serve inside 4A's top five.

The Vikings finished just six points behind Curie for the third slot, and nine behind Belleville West for the No. 1 position.

Champaign Central wound up just outside the Class 3A poll's top 10, receiving the most votes of any squad not included.

Below are the complete polls, with postseason play having started Monday.

Class 4A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Simeon (8)    25-3    80    1
2. Belleville West    25-2    68    2
3. Curie    23-4    65    3
4. Danville    25-2    59    4
5. Whitney Young    22-7    47    5
6. Quincy    21-4    27    7
7. Bloomington    19-7    21    8
8. Normal West    21-7    19    6
9. Evanston Township    21-5    16    9
10. Moline    20-7    8    NR
Others receiving votes: Niles North 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 6. St. Viator 5. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 2. Aurora West (Aurora) 1. Naperville North 1. New Trier 1.

Class 3A Boys
School    W-L    Pts    Prv
1. Morgan Park (4)    18-9    76    1
2. Springfield Southeast (4)    24-3    74    2
3. Hillcrest    21-5    63    T4
4. Alton Marquette    28-0    45    6
5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)    20-5    44    3
6. Springfield Lanphier    24-4    39    T4
7. DePaul College Prep    21-6    36    8
8. Centralia    22-4    29    7
9. Decatur MacArthur    20-8    16    10
10. Lincoln    24-5    14    NR
Others receiving votes: Champaign Central 3. Bogan 1.

