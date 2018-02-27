Danville boys fourth in final 4A AP poll
The final polls for Class 3A and 4A boys' basketball this season were released Tuesday, with Danville holding serve inside 4A's top five.
The Vikings finished just six points behind Curie for the third slot, and nine behind Belleville West for the No. 1 position.
Champaign Central wound up just outside the Class 3A poll's top 10, receiving the most votes of any squad not included.
Below are the complete polls, with postseason play having started Monday.
Class 4A Boys
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (8) 25-3 80 1
2. Belleville West 25-2 68 2
3. Curie 23-4 65 3
4. Danville 25-2 59 4
5. Whitney Young 22-7 47 5
6. Quincy 21-4 27 7
7. Bloomington 19-7 21 8
8. Normal West 21-7 19 6
9. Evanston Township 21-5 16 9
10. Moline 20-7 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Niles North 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 6. St. Viator 5. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 2. Aurora West (Aurora) 1. Naperville North 1. New Trier 1.
Class 3A Boys
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morgan Park (4) 18-9 76 1
2. Springfield Southeast (4) 24-3 74 2
3. Hillcrest 21-5 63 T4
4. Alton Marquette 28-0 45 6
5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20-5 44 3
6. Springfield Lanphier 24-4 39 T4
7. DePaul College Prep 21-6 36 8
8. Centralia 22-4 29 7
9. Decatur MacArthur 20-8 16 10
10. Lincoln 24-5 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Champaign Central 3. Bogan 1.
Comments
