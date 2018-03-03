Ridgeview hoopsters advance to super-sectional
DANVILLE — Jacob Donaldson and Justin Myers each deposited 25 points as Ridgeview collected a sectional championship for the second consecutive season, knocking off St. Anne 57-52 in the 1A Schlarman final on Friday.
The Mustangs (28-4) led by 10 points with three minutes to play, but the Cardinals (15-14) cut their deficit to a single field goal with 60 ticks on the clock. St. Anne was led by 19 points from Mico Sullivan.
Ridgeview persevered, though, as coach Rodney Kellar’s program succeeded in a sectional title bout for the third time in the last four campaigns.
Next up for the Mustangs is a Tuesday super-sectional at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena, with 29-3 Annawan the opponent.
