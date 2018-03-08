Blue, Chitty among 1A all-state boys' hoops picks
Seven local athletes have been recognized in the Associated Press’ Class 1A and 2A all-state boys’ basketball selections.
Ridgeview’s Justin Myers was the only area individual to exceeded honorable-mention status. The senior received Class 1A second-team honors, netting the sixth-most votes among 1A players.
Local stars to gain 1A all-state honorable-mention recognition were Uni High’s Noah Blue, Judah Christian’s Cade Chitty, Milford’s Jacob Thompson and Ridgeview’s Jacob Donaldson.
Blue was the first player listed in the honorable-mention section, garnering the most votes among those who did not make the first or second team.
On the 2A side, Monticello’s Calvin Fisher and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jordan Brooks were feted with all-state honorable-mention status.
Comments
