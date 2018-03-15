Finke, Moore named to all-state first teams

A pair of local boys' basketball athletes on Thursday earned spots within the Associated Press' Class 3A and 4A all-state first teams.

Champaign Central's Tim Finke and Danville's Kendle Moore were voted into the 3A and 4A first teams, respectively. Finke received the third-most nominations among 3A athletes,while Moore placed fifth in 4A.

This is a repeat honor for Finke, who will play college hoops at Grand Canyon. The Drake-bound Moore, meanwhile, improved from the honorable-mention status he netted last season.

Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe also was recognized by the AP, earning an honorable-mention nod in 3A.

The complete 3A and 4A AP all-state teams are below.

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS*-Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Sr., G) 105Anthony Fairlee, Springfield Southeast (6-4, Jr., F) 84Tim Finke, Champaign Central (6-7, Sr., G) 80Cam Burrell, Chicago Morgan Park (6-6, Sr., F) 69Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis (6-7, Jr., F) 62 CLASS 3A SECOND TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSKenny Strawbridge, Rockford Lutheran (6-4, Sr., PG) 61Perry Cowan, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-4, Jr., G) 57Cardell McGee, Springfield Lanphier (6-3, Sr., G) 45Javon Williams Jr., Centralia (6-2, Sr., PG/PF) 37Armon Brummett, Decatur MacArthur (6-4, Sr., G) 36 CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTIONNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSRobert Harvey, Hillcrest (6-3, Sr., SG) 35; Zach Toussaint, Johnsburg (6-0, Jr., G) 30; Malik Tidwell, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (5-10, Sr., SG) 20; Landon Wolfe, Effingham (6-5, Jr., G) 19; Adam Miller, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Soph., G) 17; Terrion Murdix, Springfield Southeast (6-0, Jr., PG) 17; Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (6-4, Soph., PG) 12; Jaquan Adams, Bethalto Civic Memorial (6-3, Sr., F) 6; Tyrek Cooper, North Chicago (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Collin Dietz, Metamora (6-6, Jr., F) 6; Jordan Holmes, Columbia (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Cory Noe, Mahomet-Seymour (6-2, Sr., G) 6; Joe Reece, East St. Louis (6-9, Sr., F) 6; Zach Schutta, Burlington Central (6-1, Sr., G) 6; Ahron Ulis, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (6-0, Soph., PG) 6. CLASS 4A FIRST TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS*-E.J. Liddell, Belleville West (6-7, Jr., PF) 100Talen Horton-Tucker, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., G/F) 89Javon Freeman, Chicago Whitney Young (6-4, Sr., F) 87Ryan Davis, Hoffman Estates Conant (6-9, Sr., F) 72Kendle Moore, Danville (6-1, Sr., G) 67 CLASS 4A SECOND TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSZion Griffin, Hinsdale South (6-5, Sr., F) 48Francis Okoro, Normal West (6-9, Jr., C) 48Chris Payton, Bloomington (6-6, Jr., F) 48Messiah Jones, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., F) 33Jack Marinko, Edwardsville (6-0, Sr., G) 27 CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTIONNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSMorgan Taylor, Chicago Marist (6-3, Sr., G) 26; Drew Peterson, Libertyville (6-8, Sr., G) 18; Anthony Lynch, Elgin Larkin (6-3, Sr., G) 17; Lance Jones, Evanston (6-2, Jr., PG) 14; Gavin Markgraff, McHenry (6-4, Sr., G) 13; Camron Donatlan, West Aurora (6-3, Sr., G) 12; My'Quion Garrett, Rockford Jefferson (6-5, Sr., F) 11; Deonte Billups, Moline (6-4, Jr., F) 9; Kejuan Clements, Chicago Simeon (6-1, Jr., PG) 9; Jalen Shaw, Elgin Larkin (6-10, Sr., C) 9; Malachi Smith, Belleville West (6-3 Sr., G) 9; Jared Crutcher, West Aurora (6-5, Sr., G/F) 8; Bryant Brown, Waukegan (6-4, Jr., F) 6; Justin Hardy, St. Charles East (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Aaron Shoot, Quincy (5-11, Sr., G) 6.