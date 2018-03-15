Finke, Moore named to all-state first teams
A pair of local boys' basketball athletes on Thursday earned spots within the Associated Press' Class 3A and 4A all-state first teams.
Champaign Central's Tim Finke and Danville's Kendle Moore were voted into the 3A and 4A first teams, respectively. Finke received the third-most nominations among 3A athletes,while Moore placed fifth in 4A.
This is a repeat honor for Finke, who will play college hoops at Grand Canyon. The Drake-bound Moore, meanwhile, improved from the honorable-mention status he netted last season.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe also was recognized by the AP, earning an honorable-mention nod in 3A.
The complete 3A and 4A AP all-state teams are below.
CLASS 3A FIRST TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS*-Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Sr., G) 105Anthony Fairlee, Springfield Southeast (6-4, Jr., F) 84Tim Finke, Champaign Central (6-7, Sr., G) 80Cam Burrell, Chicago Morgan Park (6-6, Sr., F) 69Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis (6-7, Jr., F) 62 CLASS 3A SECOND TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSKenny Strawbridge, Rockford Lutheran (6-4, Sr., PG) 61Perry Cowan, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-4, Jr., G) 57Cardell McGee, Springfield Lanphier (6-3, Sr., G) 45Javon Williams Jr., Centralia (6-2, Sr., PG/PF) 37Armon Brummett, Decatur MacArthur (6-4, Sr., G) 36 CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTIONNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSRobert Harvey, Hillcrest (6-3, Sr., SG) 35; Zach Toussaint, Johnsburg (6-0, Jr., G) 30; Malik Tidwell, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (5-10, Sr., SG) 20; Landon Wolfe, Effingham (6-5, Jr., G) 19; Adam Miller, Chicago Morgan Park (6-4, Soph., G) 17; Terrion Murdix, Springfield Southeast (6-0, Jr., PG) 17; Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (6-4, Soph., PG) 12; Jaquan Adams, Bethalto Civic Memorial (6-3, Sr., F) 6; Tyrek Cooper, North Chicago (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Collin Dietz, Metamora (6-6, Jr., F) 6; Jordan Holmes, Columbia (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Cory Noe, Mahomet-Seymour (6-2, Sr., G) 6; Joe Reece, East St. Louis (6-9, Sr., F) 6; Zach Schutta, Burlington Central (6-1, Sr., G) 6; Ahron Ulis, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (6-0, Soph., PG) 6. CLASS 4A FIRST TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS*-E.J. Liddell, Belleville West (6-7, Jr., PF) 100Talen Horton-Tucker, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., G/F) 89Javon Freeman, Chicago Whitney Young (6-4, Sr., F) 87Ryan Davis, Hoffman Estates Conant (6-9, Sr., F) 72Kendle Moore, Danville (6-1, Sr., G) 67 CLASS 4A SECOND TEAMNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSZion Griffin, Hinsdale South (6-5, Sr., F) 48Francis Okoro, Normal West (6-9, Jr., C) 48Chris Payton, Bloomington (6-6, Jr., F) 48Messiah Jones, Chicago Simeon (6-5, Sr., F) 33Jack Marinko, Edwardsville (6-0, Sr., G) 27 CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTIONNAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTSMorgan Taylor, Chicago Marist (6-3, Sr., G) 26; Drew Peterson, Libertyville (6-8, Sr., G) 18; Anthony Lynch, Elgin Larkin (6-3, Sr., G) 17; Lance Jones, Evanston (6-2, Jr., PG) 14; Gavin Markgraff, McHenry (6-4, Sr., G) 13; Camron Donatlan, West Aurora (6-3, Sr., G) 12; My'Quion Garrett, Rockford Jefferson (6-5, Sr., F) 11; Deonte Billups, Moline (6-4, Jr., F) 9; Kejuan Clements, Chicago Simeon (6-1, Jr., PG) 9; Jalen Shaw, Elgin Larkin (6-10, Sr., C) 9; Malachi Smith, Belleville West (6-3 Sr., G) 9; Jared Crutcher, West Aurora (6-5, Sr., G/F) 8; Bryant Brown, Waukegan (6-4, Jr., F) 6; Justin Hardy, St. Charles East (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Aaron Shoot, Quincy (5-11, Sr., G) 6.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.