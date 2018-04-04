Kelley steps aside as STM boys' hoops coach

CHAMPAIGN — In six seasons leading the St. Thomas More boys' basketball program, Matt Kelley has worked with dozens of high school student-athletes.

But beyond the Sabers in Kelley's charge, he has a wife and four daughters living in Bloomington. And after countless back-and-forth trips from that city to Champaign, Kelley determined this week he wants to spend a little more time with his immediate family.

Kelley on Wednesday submitted his resignation to co-athletic directors Josh and Krista Hinkley, ending a tenure that saw Kelley compile 84 victories in addition to a 2014 Class 1A sectional championship.

"I love the school, and I love the people," Kelley said. "I enjoyed the practices and the kids. It was tough going in there and talking with them today because I know how much they've given to the program."

Josh Hinkley told The News-Gazette on Wednesday that he and others at STM are "sad to see (Kelley) go," but added that they "admire his commitment to his wife and four young daughters," who are aged 8, 6, 4 and 2 years.

"We thank him for being a strong, Catholic role model for our young men and the school as a whole," Hinkley said, "and we wish him the best of luck in the future."

When Kelley took control of the STM boys' program prior to the 2012-13 season, it had captured just two regional titles since the turn of the century. But Kelley changed that in his second campaign, helming the top-seeded Sabers on a postseason run that ended one victory short of a 1A state tournament appearance.

But Kelley's time with STM meant more to him beyond his 84-76 ledger and the postseason hardware earned.

"The most I take out of it is the connection I have with the kids and the relationships I have with former players," he said. "When you get down to it, that's what it's all about."

Hinkley said STM will accept applications for its now-vacant coaching position, and those interested can email Hinkley at jhinkley@hs-stm.org.

Kelley said he didn't offer any suggestions for a successor, believing the Hinkleys will "do a great job with whoever they hire."

As for Kelley, he's looking forward to fewer treks away from his family while also glancing back fondly at his time in Saber gold and green.

"I'm 100 percent glad I stuck around for as long as I did," Kelley said. "Looking back upon it, I wish I would've gone there five years earlier."