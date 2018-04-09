Danville's Moore plans to leave Drake basketball

Other Related Content Danville's Moore picks Drake as next destination

Danville senior Kendle Moore on Monday announced he'd be reopening his college basketball commitment after requesting his release from Drake.

Moore posted the decision through his Twitter account, saying, "After speaking with the Coaching staff at Drake and with my parents I've decided to get a release from Drake. I appreciate the staff at Drake and their commitment to me but I am officially reopening my recruitment."

"The coaching staff leaving (was a factor), and the players that they recruited coming in decommitted as well," Moore told The News-Gazette on Monday night. "I wanted to view all my options and reopen everything."

The Vikings standout committed to coach Niko Medved's Bulldogs program in September 2017, but Medved left Drake in late March to lead the Colorado State men's team.

At least one athlete who committed to Medved, Adam Thistlewood out of Golden (Colo.) High School, has jumped from Drake to Colorado State since Medved's decision.

According to a prephoops.com story from June 2017, Moore said he held offers from Drake, Illinois State, Loyola, William & Mary and Toledo while receiving interest from Tulsa, Arkansas-Little Rock and Boise State.

Moore on Monday didn't list any specific schools that could garner his commitment but noted he's looking for an institution that will offer him a family atmosphere on the court as well as a strong education off it.

"It was very tough," Moore said of requesting his release. "I was on the borderline for the past couple weeks. Don't get me wrong, the new coach and staff, they're great. I didn't want any doubts or anything, so I just need to view all my options and see everything clearly."

Moore, The News-Gazette's 2016-17 All-Area boys' basketball Player of the Year, averaged an local-best 21.8 points per game and an area-leading 90.2 free-throw percentage in addition to 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Danville, which finished 26-3 and fell a win short of a Class 4A regional championship.