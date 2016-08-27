Friday's highlights: Danville soccer wins first

Image Gallery: HS Football: Centennial Season Opener 2016 » more Centennial's seniors cheer for their team during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.

QUINCY — Caleb Griffin and Ethan Norton each potted a goal Friday for Danville boys’ soccer, leading the Vikings to a 2-1 win over Quincy Notre Dame to open the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational.

Day’len Davis-Williams collected five saves for Danville (1-0-1), which outshot the host team 13-8.



Sabers soccer cruises. Max Cochrane collected a first-half hat trick as St. Thomas More boys’ soccer thumped Springfield Calvary 7-0 on Friday in a Peoria Christian Classic match at Peoria.

Joe Sellett, Joe Hoffman, Bobby Kapolnek and Caruso Craft each netted a goal for the Sabers, and JP Ridge notched a pair of assists.



Maroons soccer routs Eagles. Santiago Rodriguez picked up two goals and an assist Friday as Champaign Central boys’ soccer rolled to an 8-0 victory over Rantoul in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament opener at Bradley.

Junior Kadji had two first-half strikes for the Maroons, who led 5-0 at half. Reynaldo Zarco, Max Stewart, Umar Sallah and Joe Bagger each had a goal as well.



Chopra wins golf event. Urbana Uni High’s Varun Chopra carded a 68 Friday in the Champaign Central Invitational to grab first place at the UI Orange Course in Savoy. Fellow Illinek DJ Nelson finished fourth at 74.

Champaign Central’s Black Team took fourth, paced by Conor Butts’ seventh-place 75. Danville placed eighth, led by Rylan Wolfe’s runner-up-tying 73. Bismarck-Henning tied for ninth, Central’s Gray Team placed 12th, Centennial was 13th, Mahomet-Seymour took 14th, Urbana collected 15th, St. Thomas More scored 18th and Judah Christian finished 19th.