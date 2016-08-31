Wednesday's highlights: Central volleyball loses thriller

In volleyball



■ Jacksonville 2, Champaign Central 1. Brittany Anglin handed out 16 assists and Hope Hopkins contributed eight assists, but the Maroons dropped a hard-fought 25-23, 18-25, 26-24 decision on the road to the Crimsons in a match in which the total points for the three sets favored Central. Rylee Hinton led the Maroons with 10 kills and four blocks. Rachel Hurt landed nine kills. Maranda Day collected eight digs.



■ Danville 2, Westville 0. Chelsy Cunningham had 19 assists and four aces as Danville won at Westville, 25-17, 25-19. Megan Burton had eight digs, five kills and four aces, and teammate Jill Cooper-Watson totaled six kills. For Westville (1-1), Cassie Parker had six assists and three digs. Krista Smith had eight digs and two kills.



■ Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Urbana 0. The visitors spoiled the Tigers’ home opener, posting a 25-23, 25-17 triumph.



In boys’ golf



■ At Normal. Adam Woller (39) tied for third and teammate Evan Scott (41) tied for seventh as Mahomet-Seymour placed third in a four-school meet at the Weibring Golf Course. The Bulldogs (170) finished 15 shots behind team winner Normal University High.



■ At Danville. Medalist Hunter Keith (40) led Bismarck-Henning past Oakwood, 166-171, at Harrison Park. B-H’s team composite was 5 shots better than Oakwood’s score as the Comets suffered their first loss of the season. B-H’s Skyler Mitchell and Oakwood’s Trent Hicks tied for second with 41s.



■ At Watseka. Medalist Nathan Schroeder fired a 39 and led Watseka (6-2) to victory against Milford (3-3) and Kankakee at Shewami. The Warriors edged Milford 177-181. Kankakee carded a 240 composite. Bradley Leitz led Milford with a 41 and was the individual runner-up.



■ At Momence. Iroquois West’s Brock Small shot a 54 — 1 shot behind the co-medalists — but the Raiders (3-4) placed third in a three-school meet at South Shore. Teammate Brandon Olson shot a 58.



In girls’ golf



■ At Toluca. Makayla Castle (54) and Lauren Trimble (55) placed third and fourth, respectively, helping Blue Ridge to a runner-up finish in a three-school meet at Tall Oaks.



■ At Watseka. Summer Cramer (50) defeated teammate Emma Germann by 2 strokes for medalist honors, leading the Warriors (3-2) past Milford, 216-256. Monica VanHoveln led Milford with a 59.



■ At Charleston. Kait Asklund fired a 41 and was 1 shot from the medalist as St. Thomas More (182) finished behind Charleston (179) but ahead of Effingham (187). Teammate Alaina Bowie carded a 45.



■ At Decatur. Centennial’s Claire Sherrick (52) was second and Jordan DeLuce (59) was seventh in a meet at South Side against Normal West and Mount Zion.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Champaign. Madison Scaggs, Andrea Cooper and Justice Hardin posted wins in singles and doubles as the Chargers topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-1 at the Lindsay Courts. Scaggs didn’t lose a game in singles and teamed with Victoria Gonzalez for a win at No. 1 doubles, losing just one game. GCMS’ Sophie Hafar earned a straight-set win at No. 3 singles.



■ At Paris. St. Thomas More captured all six singles matches in straight sets en route to a 9-0 triumph on the road. Katherine Price lost one game at No. 4 singles, Sophia Sobeski lost two games at No. 6 singles and Mia Stipes won all but four games at No. 1 singles. Teammates who were triumphant in singles were Caroline Waddell (No. 2), Kayley Schacht (No. 3) and Regina Schmitt (No. 5).



■ At Mattoon. Senior Ginger Tufte won in singles and doubles to lead Central to a 5-4 win at Mattoon. Olivia Dodds prevailed at No. 1 singles, losing two games.

