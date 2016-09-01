Thursday's highlights: Central outlasts Mahomet-Seymour

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: M-S vs. Central 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Mahomet-Seymour's Kailyn Northrup, right, and Central's Rachel Hurt in a prep volleyball game at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

In volleyball



■ Champaign Central 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Casey Dorner had nine digs and Ryley Hinton and Rachel Hurt each had seven kills as the Maroons outlasted the Bulldogs 22-25, 28-26, 25-14 in a match played in Champaign. Grace Beach had 16 kills and 18 digs, and Brooke Waldman provided two blocks for the Bulldogs.



■ Normal U-High 2, Centennial 0. The Chargers lost 25-21, 25-22 in a match played in Champaign.



■ Danville 2, Bismarck-Henning 0. Chelsy Cunningham led the way with 16 assists and Morgan Burton delivered four kills for the Vikings in their 25-23, 26-24 win in a match played at Bismarck. Lynsey McCord had nine kills and Alyssa Bell had six digs for the Blue Devils.



■ Tuscola 2, Unity 1. Ashley Bartley had nine kills and five digs and Natalie Bates had 12 digs to lead the Warriors past the Rockets 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 at Tolono. Hannah Glanzer had 13 kills and Abby Maxwell finished with 18 assists for the Rockets.



■ Tri-Valley 2, St. Thomas More 0. Lucy Lux-Rulon had nine kills and three blocks for the Sabers in their 25-20, 25-22 loss in a match played in Champaign. Natalie Tagala finished with 20 assists for Tri-Valley.



■ Cerro Gordo 2, Bement 0. Anna Peter pounded nine kills and Sydney Walker and Lena Neaveill each had eight digs, propelling the Broncos past the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-21 in a match at Bement. Jaylen Dillow led the Bulldogs with 14 digs.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0. Abby Foreman delivered seven kills, Kimberly Davis had five digs and Madison Brown put up 12 assists, helping the Knights sweep the Blue Devils 25-14, 25-10 in a match at Arthur.



■ Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The undefeated Warriors (7-0), led by Katie Kidwell (eight kills) and Kennedy Bauer (six kills), were too much for the Falcons, winning 25-6, 25-19.



■ Oakwood 2, Urbana Uni High 0. The Comets’ Paiton Frerichs delivered seven kills and McKenzie Doan had eight assists in Oakwood’s 27-25, 25-12 win at Urbana. Callie Bruce came up with 10 digs for the Illineks.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Clifton Central 0. Katelyn Riffle provided four kills and four aces and Kalista Klann came through with 16 assists, helping the Panthers to a 25-20, 25-16 triumph in a match at Paxton.



■ Tri-County 2, Arcola 0. Sophie Turner’s 21 assists paced Tri-County (4-0) to a 25-14, 25-18 win at home. Morgan Hobgood led the way for the Purple Riders (5-3) with seven kills.



■ Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. Grace Schroeder had five kills and Lauren Cultra provided four kills for the Raiders in their 25-19, 25-22 loss in a match played at Momence.



■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Arthur Okaw Christian 1. Cassandra Goodwin led the way with seven kills and Kasie Anderson had three blocks for the Buffaloes in their 25-21, 22-25, 26-24 victory.



■ St. Anne 2, Milford 1. Emily Duis had 14 kills and two blocks for the Bearcats in their 25-19, 18-25, 25-21 loss in a match played at St. Anne.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Central A&M 0. Haley Williamson provided 18 assists and Hannah Slemp had five kills, helping the Bombers sweep Central A&M 25-19, 25-7 in a match at Moweaqua.



■ Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0. Anna Jennings had 22 assists and Gabby Wessels had seven kills for the Timberwolves (4-3) in their 25-11, 25-8 win at Ridgeview. River Rosales had 19 digs for the Mustangs.



■ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Monticello 1. Erika Miller had eight kills and two blocks and Zanna Myers had six kills for the Sages in their 23-25, 25-7, 25-23 loss.

In boys’ golf



■ At Gibson City. Karson Kafer shot a 36 and Carter Nowak fired a 38, pacing Prairie Central to a 156-191 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Clayton Bane paced the Falcons, shooting a 40.



■ At Oakland. Logan Richardson fired a 39 and Jakob Reed finished at 44, pacing Tri-County to a 173-198 triumph against Windsor at Norton Knolls Golf Course.



■ At Danville. Nick Pinter shot a 41 and Clayton Cheesman fired a 48, propelling Westville to a 193-235 win over Schlarman at Harrison Park.



■ At Arcola. Clayton Miller’s even-par 35 and Shandon Herschberger’s 1-over 36 helped Arcola top Villa Grove and Oblong 163-189-193 at Kaskaskia Country Club. Elijah Richards led the Blue Devils, shooting a 46.



■ At Tuscola. Seth Icenogle fired a 37 and Cole Thomas finished at 43, leading Tuscola to a 180-181-196 win over Mount Zion and Altamont at Ironhorse.



■ At Farmer City. Brian Voyles shot a 48 and Trey Jamison fired a 49, helping Blue Ridge top Fisher 206-245. Max Harmon paced the Bunnies, finishing with a 44.



■ At Rantoul. Noah Wright led the field with a 37 and Kyle Kaufmann fired a 43 as the Sages beat the Eagles 169-183 at Brookhill Golf Course. Ben Amerio topped the Eagles with a 40.



In girls’ golf



■ At Tuscola. Sydney Hoel’s 56 led the field as Tuscola beat Mount Zion 225-255 at Ironhorse.



■ At Normal. St. Thomas More finished fifth, Monticello took eighth and LeRoy came in 12th in the U-High Girls’ Golf Classic at Normal. Both the Sabers’ Alaina Bowie and the Sages’ Kendyl McFarland finished with an 82. Skielyr Trenkle shot 104 for LeRoy.



In boys’ soccer



■ St. Thomas More 8, Unity 0. Max Cochrane had a hat trick and Joe Hoffman scored two goals as the Sabers topped the Rockets. It was the fourth shutout this season for Sabers goalkeeper Jake Sellett.



■ Centennial 2, Charleston 2. Samy Mackey provided two first-half goals and Christian Contreras had six saves for the Chargers in a match played at Champaign.



■ Mattoon 4, Champaign Central 3. The Green Wave edged the Maroons at Mattoon despite goals by Central’s Reynaldo Zarco-Gutierrez, Junior Kadji and Omar Gomez.



■ Covington (Ind.) 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Sean Smith scored the Buffaloes’ only goal and Kaleb Pierce had 19 saves in a match played in Covington.



■ Watseka 8, Clifton Central 5. Jesus Cintora scored five goals, David Rodriguez scored two and Diego Cintora added one for the Warriors in a match played at Clifton. Lucas Lee had 13 saves for the Warriors (2-3).



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Rantoul 0. Dawson LaBaw scored two goals and Landon LaBaw found the net once, all in the first half, to help the Comets (4-4) shut out the Eagles at Rantoul. Garet Kinnett had five saves for the Eagles.



■ Danville First Baptist 5, Schlarman 4. Nate Cundiff and Jordan Miller each scored a pair of goals to lead First Baptist (1-1-1) to victory. The Hilltoppers scored all four of their goals in the second half.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Centennial. Madison Scaggs, Victoria Gonzalez, Angela Xu and Justice Hardin won in singles and doubles as the Chargers topped Urbana 8-1. Erin Wright was the lone victor for the Tigers.



■ At Normal. Diana Golmeeva’s 6-4, 6-2 loss was as close as Champaign Central got to a win during the Maroons’ 9-0 shutout loss against Normal Community.



■ At Olympia. Back from the U.S. Olympic Trials, Ema Rajic swam to victory in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke to pace Urbana Uni High in a 102-62 win against Olympia. Lauren Monahan captured the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley, and Elizabeth Atkinson triumphed in the 500 freestyle for the Illineks.

