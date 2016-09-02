Friday's highlights: Carnahan ties for sixth at invite

DANVILLE — Champaign Central golfer Ben Carnahan carded a 77 and tied for sixth on Friday at the Viking Invitational.

Normal U-High’s Dallas Koth was the medalist at Turtle Run, finishing at 73. U-High placed first at 308. The Maroons were fourth at 314.



Norton powers Danville. Ethan Norton recorded a hat trick, leading Danville to a 5-1 boys’ soccer victory against St. Thomas More on Friday at the fourth annual Urbana Invitational.

In another match, Magnus Parente scored twice to lead Urbana to a 5-1 victory against Beecher.

Mahomet-Seymour defeated Champaign Central on penalty kicks, 5-4.



Mast sparks AOC volleyball. Abby Mast had nine assists and four digs, lifting Arthur Okaw Christian to a 25-11, 25-10 volleyball victory against host Buckley Christ Lutheran on Friday night.

