Friday's highlights: Carnahan ties for sixth at invite
DANVILLE — Champaign Central golfer Ben Carnahan carded a 77 and tied for sixth on Friday at the Viking Invitational.
Normal U-High’s Dallas Koth was the medalist at Turtle Run, finishing at 73. U-High placed first at 308. The Maroons were fourth at 314.
Norton powers Danville. Ethan Norton recorded a hat trick, leading Danville to a 5-1 boys’ soccer victory against St. Thomas More on Friday at the fourth annual Urbana Invitational.
In another match, Magnus Parente scored twice to lead Urbana to a 5-1 victory against Beecher.
Mahomet-Seymour defeated Champaign Central on penalty kicks, 5-4.
Mast sparks AOC volleyball. Abby Mast had nine assists and four digs, lifting Arthur Okaw Christian to a 25-11, 25-10 volleyball victory against host Buckley Christ Lutheran on Friday night.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.