Area prep golf leaders: Week of Sept. 4
BOYS
Name, School Rnds Avg.
Chopra, Judah Christian 8 34.6
C. Miller, Arcola 5 35.0
Ellis, Sullivan 6 36.3
L. Richardson, Tri-County 6 37.5
Wright, Monticello 6 38.3
Butts, Central 10 38.5
Herschberger, Arcola 5 38.6
Hedge, Centennial 10 38.9
Evans, Urbana 4 39.0
Icenogle, Tuscola 7 39.0
Rowe, Oakwood 3 39.0
Nelso, Judah Christian 8 39.4
Bane, GCMS 4 39.5
Kafer, Prairie Centrl 5 39.8
Lindenmeyer, Arcola 5 40.0
Sestak, Central 9 40.2
Carnahan, Central 11 40.4
Keith, Bismarck-Henning 6 40.7
Becker, Central 11 40.9
Krouse, Central 9 40.9
Pinter, Sullivan 2 41.0
Tay, St. Thomas More 4 41.0
McCoy, Central 10 41.2
Bunton, Danville 6 41.5
Cekander, Central 11 41.9
Wolfe, Danville 6 42.0
Hagan, Centennial 10 42.6
Berky, GCMS 4 43.0
Watts, Central 8 43.0
Dyson, Monticello 6 43.3
Zindars, Monticello 6 43.3
Kaufmann, Monticello 6 43.5
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 6 43.7
Burcham, Sullivan 6 43.8
Schibur, Sullivan 6 43.8
T, Hicks, Oakwood 4 44.0
Frambes, Prairie Centrl 5 44.2
Nowak, Prairie Centrl 5 44.2
Davis, GCMS 4 44.3
Kilcullen, Prairie Centrl 5 44.4
Blake, Bismarck-Henning 6 44.8
Hoshauer, Oakwood 4 45.0
Houpt, Danville 6 45.0
Thomas, Tuscola 7 45.3
Dee, Centennial 10 45.7
Smith, Bismarck-Henning 6 45.7
Mertens, Central 11 45.8
Beckler, Central 7 46.1
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 6 46.2
Rodawig, Central 9 46.2
Green, Centennial 10 46.7
Hebert, Urbana 6 46.7
Baillie, GCMS 4 46.8
R. Hicks, Oakwood 4 47.0
Kuipers, Iroquois West 3 47.0
Campbell, Centennial 8 47.1
Hensgen, Danville 3 48.0
Fogal, Prairie Centrl 5 48.2
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning 6 48.5
Keeley, Urbana 6 48.8
Brown, Sullivan 2 49.0
Gass. Sullivan 2 49.0
Herges, Central 3 49.0
Drews, Danville 6 49.1
Grace, Tuscola 7 49.3
Hunt, GCMS 4 49.5
Stinger, Monticello 2 49.5
C. DeVore, Hoop Area 2 50.0
Cravens, Danville 6 50.1
Eads, Tri-County 6 50.5
Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 50.5
Souchay, Urbana 6 50.7
Brown, Hoopeston Area 2 51.0
Cheesman, Sullivan 2 51.0
Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0
C. Richardson, Tri-County 6 51.2
Rhoda, Prairie Centrl 5 51.6
Bodine, Central 5 52.2
Hutton, Arcola 5 52.2
Czus, Central 5 52.4
McMollough, Hoop Area 2 52.5
Horner, Urbana 4 52.8
McFarland, Monticello 6 53.0
Bonnett, Centennial 10 53.4
Ballion, St. Thomas More 4 53.5
Marquardt, Monticello 3 53.7
Judd, Danville 5 53.8
Riden, Monticello 4 54.0
Butler, Arcola 5 54.2
Olson, Iroquois West 4 54.3
Tomlinson, Tri-County 4 54.5
Small, Iroquois West 4 54.8
Benoit, Cissna Park 2 55.0
Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0
Reitz, Iroquois West 4 55.3
DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5
Kerns, Tuscola 7 55.7
Burgin, St. Thomas More 4 56.3
Glotzbach, Hoop Area 2 56.5
Neill, Tri-County 6 56.5
Kerns, GCMS 4 56.8
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 4 56.8
Steumeier, Tuscola 7 57.3
Norbot, GCMS 4 58.3
Tammen, Iroquois West 4 58.5
Cribbett, GCMS 4 58.8
Croft, St. Thomas More 4 59.5
Lewis, GCMS 3 59.7
Katavich, Salt Fork 2 59.0
Althaus, Salt Fork 2 60.0
Bass, Hoopeston Area 2 60.0
Shannon.Salt Fork 2 60.5
lewis, Salt Fork 2 62.0
Kerner, Tuscola 6 62.3
Roark, Hoopeston Area 2 63.0
Harlon, Salt Fork 2 65.0
Speirs, Cissna Park 2 68.5
Wilken, Iroquois West 4 69.3
Pondel, GCMS 4 69.8
GIRLS
Name, School Rnds Avg.
Bowie, St. Thomas More 7 41.7
McFarland, Monticello 4 42.0
Aslkund, St. Thomas More 7 43.0
Hayasaki, Central 5 44.2
Ellis, Sullivan 3 46.3
Reis, Prairie Central 2 47.0
Ross. St. Thomas More 7 47.0
Tuttle, Sullivan 3 47.6
Conlisk, Prairie Central 2 49.0
McTaggart, Iroquois West 2 49.0
Hoel, Tuscola 4 49.8
Stringer, Monticello 4 49.8
Lane, Prairie Central 2 50.5
Spangler, GCMS 3 51.7
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 52.0
Kirby, St. Thomas More 7 52.0
Moody, GCMS 3 52.0
Ring, Tuscola 5 52.8
Louis, Monticello 4 53.0
Orr, Iroquois West 2 53.0
Sommer, GCMS 3 54.0
Francis, Central 5 54.4
McCoy, Central 5 54.4
Honegger, Prairie Central 2 54.5
Fink, Iroquois West 2 55.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 4 55.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 4 56.0
Miller, St. Thomas More 7 55.7
Pool, Iroquois West 2 56.5
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 57.0
Chester, Tuscola 2 57.0
Nelson, Monticello 4 57.5
Hege, St. Thomas More 4 57.8
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0
Tilstra, Iroquois West 2 58.0
Lammers, St. Thomas More 5 59.2
Brown, Monticello 4 60.8
Bachman, Prairie Central 2 61.0
Atkinson, Central 2 62.5
Henderson, Tuscola 5 62.6
Kerns, Mahomet-Seymour 4 63.0
Sanchez, Iroquois West 2 63.0
Wunderlich, Monticello 4 63.5
Kamman, GCMS 3 66.3
Livingston, Central 4 66.0
Banta, Tuscola 5 66.0
Parson, GCMS 3 66.0
Deaton, Prairie Central 2 67.0
Funk, GCMS 3 67.3
Perkinson, Central 3 68.6
Johnson, GCMS 2 69.5
Root, Tuscola 3 71.3
Cox, Westville 2 72.0
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.