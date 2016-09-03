Area prep golf leaders: Week of Sept. 4

BOYS

Name, School Rnds Avg.

Chopra, Judah Christian 8 34.6

C. Miller, Arcola 5 35.0

Ellis, Sullivan 6 36.3

L. Richardson, Tri-County 6 37.5

Wright, Monticello 6 38.3

Butts, Central 10 38.5

Herschberger, Arcola 5 38.6

Hedge, Centennial 10 38.9

Evans, Urbana 4 39.0

Icenogle, Tuscola 7 39.0

Rowe, Oakwood 3 39.0

Nelso, Judah Christian 8 39.4

Bane, GCMS 4 39.5

Kafer, Prairie Centrl 5 39.8

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 5 40.0

Sestak, Central 9 40.2

Carnahan, Central 11 40.4

Keith, Bismarck-Henning 6 40.7

Becker, Central 11 40.9

Krouse, Central 9 40.9

Pinter, Sullivan 2 41.0

Tay, St. Thomas More 4 41.0

McCoy, Central 10 41.2

Bunton, Danville 6 41.5

Cekander, Central 11 41.9

Wolfe, Danville 6 42.0

Hagan, Centennial 10 42.6

Berky, GCMS 4 43.0

Watts, Central 8 43.0

Dyson, Monticello 6 43.3

Zindars, Monticello 6 43.3

Kaufmann, Monticello 6 43.5

Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 6 43.7

Burcham, Sullivan 6 43.8

Schibur, Sullivan 6 43.8

T, Hicks, Oakwood 4 44.0

Frambes, Prairie Centrl 5 44.2

Nowak, Prairie Centrl 5 44.2

Davis, GCMS 4 44.3

Kilcullen, Prairie Centrl 5 44.4

Blake, Bismarck-Henning 6 44.8

Hoshauer, Oakwood 4 45.0

Houpt, Danville 6 45.0

Thomas, Tuscola 7 45.3

Dee, Centennial 10 45.7

Smith, Bismarck-Henning 6 45.7

Mertens, Central 11 45.8

Beckler, Central 7 46.1

Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 6 46.2

Rodawig, Central 9 46.2

Green, Centennial 10 46.7

Hebert, Urbana 6 46.7

Baillie, GCMS 4 46.8

R. Hicks, Oakwood 4 47.0

Kuipers, Iroquois West 3 47.0

Campbell, Centennial 8 47.1

Hensgen, Danville 3 48.0

Fogal, Prairie Centrl 5 48.2

Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning 6 48.5

Keeley, Urbana 6 48.8

Brown, Sullivan 2 49.0

Gass. Sullivan 2 49.0

Herges, Central 3 49.0

Drews, Danville 6 49.1

Grace, Tuscola 7 49.3

Hunt, GCMS 4 49.5

Stinger, Monticello 2 49.5

C. DeVore, Hoop Area 2 50.0

Cravens, Danville 6 50.1

Eads, Tri-County 6 50.5

Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 50.5

Souchay, Urbana 6 50.7

Brown, Hoopeston Area 2 51.0

Cheesman, Sullivan 2 51.0

Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0

C. Richardson, Tri-County 6 51.2

Rhoda, Prairie Centrl 5 51.6

Bodine, Central 5 52.2

Hutton, Arcola 5 52.2

Czus, Central 5 52.4

McMollough, Hoop Area 2 52.5

Horner, Urbana 4 52.8

McFarland, Monticello 6 53.0

Bonnett, Centennial 10 53.4

Ballion, St. Thomas More 4 53.5

Marquardt, Monticello 3 53.7

Judd, Danville 5 53.8

Riden, Monticello 4 54.0

Butler, Arcola 5 54.2

Olson, Iroquois West 4 54.3

Tomlinson, Tri-County 4 54.5

Small, Iroquois West 4 54.8

Benoit, Cissna Park 2 55.0

Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0

Reitz, Iroquois West 4 55.3

DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5

Kerns, Tuscola 7 55.7

Burgin, St. Thomas More 4 56.3

Glotzbach, Hoop Area 2 56.5

Neill, Tri-County 6 56.5

Kerns, GCMS 4 56.8

Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 4 56.8

Steumeier, Tuscola 7 57.3

Norbot, GCMS 4 58.3

Tammen, Iroquois West 4 58.5

Cribbett, GCMS 4 58.8

Croft, St. Thomas More 4 59.5

Lewis, GCMS 3 59.7

Katavich, Salt Fork 2 59.0

Althaus, Salt Fork 2 60.0

Bass, Hoopeston Area 2 60.0

Shannon.Salt Fork 2 60.5

lewis, Salt Fork 2 62.0

Kerner, Tuscola 6 62.3

Roark, Hoopeston Area 2 63.0

Harlon, Salt Fork 2 65.0

Speirs, Cissna Park 2 68.5

Wilken, Iroquois West 4 69.3

Pondel, GCMS 4 69.8



GIRLS

Name, School Rnds Avg.

Bowie, St. Thomas More 7 41.7

McFarland, Monticello 4 42.0

Aslkund, St. Thomas More 7 43.0

Hayasaki, Central 5 44.2

Ellis, Sullivan 3 46.3

Reis, Prairie Central 2 47.0

Ross. St. Thomas More 7 47.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 3 47.6

Conlisk, Prairie Central 2 49.0

McTaggart, Iroquois West 2 49.0

Hoel, Tuscola 4 49.8

Stringer, Monticello 4 49.8

Lane, Prairie Central 2 50.5

Spangler, GCMS 3 51.7

E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 52.0

Kirby, St. Thomas More 7 52.0

Moody, GCMS 3 52.0

Ring, Tuscola 5 52.8

Louis, Monticello 4 53.0

Orr, Iroquois West 2 53.0

Sommer, GCMS 3 54.0

Francis, Central 5 54.4

McCoy, Central 5 54.4

Honegger, Prairie Central 2 54.5

Fink, Iroquois West 2 55.0

Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 4 55.0

Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 4 56.0

Miller, St. Thomas More 7 55.7

Pool, Iroquois West 2 56.5

S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 57.0

Chester, Tuscola 2 57.0

Nelson, Monticello 4 57.5

Hege, St. Thomas More 4 57.8

Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0

Tilstra, Iroquois West 2 58.0

Lammers, St. Thomas More 5 59.2

Brown, Monticello 4 60.8

Bachman, Prairie Central 2 61.0

Atkinson, Central 2 62.5

Henderson, Tuscola 5 62.6

Kerns, Mahomet-Seymour 4 63.0

Sanchez, Iroquois West 2 63.0

Wunderlich, Monticello 4 63.5

Kamman, GCMS 3 66.3

Livingston, Central 4 66.0

Banta, Tuscola 5 66.0

Parson, GCMS 3 66.0

Deaton, Prairie Central 2 67.0

Funk, GCMS 3 67.3

Perkinson, Central 3 68.6

Johnson, GCMS 2 69.5

Root, Tuscola 3 71.3

Cox, Westville 2 72.0

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.