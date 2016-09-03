Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep golf leaders: Week of Sept. 4
Sat, 09/03/2016 - 11:13pm | Bob Jones

BOYS
Name, School    Rnds    Avg.
Chopra, Judah Christian    8    34.6
C. Miller, Arcola    5    35.0
Ellis, Sullivan    6    36.3
L. Richardson, Tri-County    6    37.5
Wright, Monticello    6    38.3
Butts, Central    10    38.5
Herschberger, Arcola    5    38.6
Hedge, Centennial    10    38.9
Evans, Urbana    4    39.0
Icenogle, Tuscola    7    39.0
Rowe, Oakwood    3    39.0
Nelso, Judah Christian    8    39.4
Bane, GCMS    4    39.5
Kafer, Prairie Centrl    5    39.8
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    5    40.0
Sestak, Central    9    40.2
Carnahan, Central    11    40.4
Keith, Bismarck-Henning    6    40.7
Becker, Central    11    40.9
Krouse, Central    9    40.9
Pinter, Sullivan    2    41.0
Tay, St. Thomas More    4    41.0
McCoy, Central    10    41.2
Bunton, Danville    6    41.5
Cekander, Central    11    41.9
Wolfe, Danville    6    42.0
Hagan, Centennial    10    42.6
Berky, GCMS    4    43.0
Watts, Central    8    43.0
Dyson, Monticello    6    43.3
Zindars, Monticello    6    43.3
Kaufmann, Monticello    6    43.5
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning    6    43.7
Burcham, Sullivan    6    43.8
Schibur, Sullivan    6    43.8
T, Hicks, Oakwood    4    44.0
Frambes, Prairie Centrl    5    44.2
Nowak, Prairie Centrl    5    44.2
Davis, GCMS    4    44.3
Kilcullen, Prairie Centrl    5    44.4
Blake, Bismarck-Henning    6    44.8
Hoshauer, Oakwood    4    45.0
Houpt, Danville    6    45.0
Thomas, Tuscola    7    45.3
Dee, Centennial    10    45.7
Smith, Bismarck-Henning    6    45.7
Mertens, Central    11    45.8
Beckler, Central    7    46.1
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning    6    46.2
Rodawig, Central    9    46.2
Green, Centennial    10    46.7
Hebert, Urbana    6    46.7
Baillie, GCMS    4    46.8
R. Hicks, Oakwood    4    47.0
Kuipers, Iroquois West    3    47.0
Campbell, Centennial    8    47.1
Hensgen, Danville    3    48.0
Fogal, Prairie Centrl    5    48.2
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning    6    48.5
Keeley, Urbana    6    48.8
Brown, Sullivan    2    49.0
Gass. Sullivan    2    49.0
Herges, Central    3    49.0
Drews, Danville    6    49.1
Grace, Tuscola    7    49.3
Hunt, GCMS    4    49.5
Stinger, Monticello    2    49.5
C. DeVore, Hoop Area    2    50.0
Cravens, Danville    6    50.1
Eads, Tri-County    6    50.5
Peifer, St. Thomas More    4    50.5
Souchay, Urbana    6    50.7
Brown, Hoopeston Area    2    51.0
Cheesman, Sullivan    2    51.0
Mosley, Urbana    4    51.0
C. Richardson, Tri-County    6    51.2
Rhoda, Prairie Centrl    5    51.6
Bodine, Central    5    52.2
Hutton, Arcola    5    52.2
Czus, Central    5    52.4
McMollough, Hoop Area    2    52.5
Horner, Urbana    4    52.8
McFarland, Monticello    6    53.0
Bonnett, Centennial    10    53.4
Ballion, St. Thomas More    4    53.5
Marquardt, Monticello    3    53.7
Judd, Danville    5    53.8
Riden, Monticello    4    54.0
Butler, Arcola    5    54.2
Olson, Iroquois West    4    54.3
Tomlinson, Tri-County    4    54.5
Small, Iroquois West    4    54.8
Benoit, Cissna Park    2    55.0
Lawlyer, Sullivan    4    55.0
Reitz, Iroquois West    4    55.3
DeLong, Sullivan    4    55.5
Kerns, Tuscola    7    55.7
Burgin, St. Thomas More    4    56.3
Glotzbach, Hoop Area    2    56.5
Neill, Tri-County    6    56.5
Kerns, GCMS    4    56.8
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County    4    56.8
Steumeier, Tuscola    7    57.3
Norbot, GCMS    4    58.3
Tammen, Iroquois West    4    58.5
Cribbett, GCMS    4    58.8
Croft, St. Thomas More    4    59.5
Lewis, GCMS    3    59.7
Katavich, Salt Fork    2    59.0
Althaus, Salt Fork    2    60.0
Bass, Hoopeston Area    2    60.0
Shannon.Salt Fork    2    60.5
lewis, Salt Fork    2    62.0
Kerner, Tuscola    6    62.3
Roark, Hoopeston Area    2    63.0
Harlon, Salt Fork    2    65.0
Speirs, Cissna Park    2    68.5
Wilken, Iroquois West    4    69.3
Pondel, GCMS    4    69.8

GIRLS
Name, School    Rnds    Avg.
Bowie, St. Thomas More    7    41.7
McFarland, Monticello    4    42.0
Aslkund, St. Thomas More    7    43.0
Hayasaki, Central    5    44.2
Ellis, Sullivan    3    46.3
Reis, Prairie Central    2    47.0
Ross. St. Thomas More    7    47.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    3    47.6
Conlisk, Prairie Central    2    49.0
McTaggart, Iroquois West    2    49.0
Hoel, Tuscola    4    49.8
Stringer, Monticello    4    49.8
Lane, Prairie Central    2    50.5
Spangler, GCMS    3    51.7
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    4    52.0
Kirby, St. Thomas More    7    52.0
Moody, GCMS    3    52.0
Ring, Tuscola    5    52.8
Louis, Monticello    4    53.0
Orr, Iroquois West    2    53.0
Sommer, GCMS    3    54.0
Francis, Central    5    54.4
McCoy, Central    5    54.4
Honegger, Prairie Central    2    54.5
Fink, Iroquois West    2    55.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour    4    55.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    4    56.0
Miller, St. Thomas More    7    55.7
Pool, Iroquois West    2    56.5
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    4    57.0
Chester, Tuscola    2    57.0
Nelson, Monticello    4    57.5
Hege, St. Thomas More    4    57.8
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour    4    58.0
Tilstra, Iroquois West    2    58.0
Lammers, St. Thomas More    5    59.2
Brown, Monticello    4    60.8
Bachman, Prairie Central    2    61.0
Atkinson, Central    2    62.5
Henderson, Tuscola    5    62.6
Kerns, Mahomet-Seymour    4    63.0
Sanchez, Iroquois West    2    63.0
Wunderlich, Monticello    4    63.5
Kamman, GCMS    3    66.3
Livingston, Central    4    66.0
Banta, Tuscola    5    66.0
Parson, GCMS    3    66.0
Deaton, Prairie Central    2    67.0
Funk, GCMS    3    67.3
Perkinson, Central    3    68.6
Johnson, GCMS    2    69.5
Root, Tuscola    3    71.3
Cox, Westville    2    72.0

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

