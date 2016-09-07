Wednesday's highlights: Bowie leads STM girls' golf

Image Gallery: HS Girls Golf: STM vs. GCMS and Monticello 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Monticello's Kendyl McFarland chips up to the green on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

In boys’ golf

■ At Danville. Trent Hicks (37) earned medalist honors to lead Oakwood (10-1) past both Westville and the Danville junior varsity at Harrison Park. The Comets’ team composite was 170, 3 shots in front of Westville. The Tigers’ Nick Pinter was the runner-up (38) followed by Andy Bunton (41) from the Danville JV and Oakwood’s Cade Lawhorn (42).



■ At Windsor. Tri-County’s Logan Richardson (34) shot 2-under par — his first time breaking par — to capture medalist honors for the sixth time this season, helping the Titans (4-7) defeat Windsor 189-211 at Fox Prairie Golf Course. Tri-County’s Seth Eads (49) was third individually.



■ At Danville. Medalist Hunter Keith matched par (35), leading Bismarck-Henning past St. Thomas More 156-182 at Harrison Park. Jake Sermersheim and Kade Smith each fired 40s for the Blue Devils. STM’s leader was Lucas Tay at 41.



■ At LeRoy. Caleb Poindexter shot a 2-over-par 38 at LeRoy Country Club for the Panthers, who placed third in a three-school meet. Team champion Blue Ridge (182) was led by Aaron Jayne (44). Olympia shot 186, and LeRoy totaled 189.



■ At Sheldon. Brad Leitz (42) won medalist honors, sending Milford (178) past Iroquois West (200) and Donovan (246) at Shewami. Milford’s Brady Marshino (44) was the individual runner-up. Iroquois West was led by Jacob Reitz (48).



■ At Danville. Salt Fork’s Jakob Althaus fired a 53 to earn medalist honors at Wolf Creek, but Schlarman Academy won the dual meet with the Storm 225-235. The Hilltoppers were led by Jeff Christison (54) and Daulton Stelzer (55).



In girls’ golf

■ At Urbana. St. Thomas More’s Alaina Bowie won medalist honors (39) at Urbana Country Club as the Sabers (179) topped Monticello (211) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (217). Tying for second individually were STM’s Kait Asklund and the Sages’ Kendyl McFarland (44). STM’s Emily Roth (45) was next. GCMS’ leader was Megan Moody (48).



■ At Sheldon. Iroquois West teammates Stephanie Orr and Taylor McTaggart shared medalist honors (45) at Shewami, helping the Raiders to their best team score of the season (197). Emma Harris (58) led runner-up Milford (236).



■ At LeRoy. Megan Woltkamp (52) led LeRoy past Blue Ridge 218-253 at LeRoy Country Club. Blue Ridge’s leader was Lauren Trimble (58).



In boys’ soccer

■ Normal University High 3, Centennial 2. Romauldi Likiko scored a first-half goal and Diarmuid Reilly hit a second-half shot for Centennial, which fell behind 2-1 at halftime and suffered a one-goal loss on the road. Christian Contreras had 11 saves.