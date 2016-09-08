Thursday's highlights: Tuscola golf nears record

Audio: 09-07-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast Today from St. Thomas More. @ngpreps @stmfball @stmsabernation @uhdeej » more 09-07-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at The High School of St. Thomas More. Guests are Football Coach Dan Hennessey and Quarterback DJ Lee.

In volleyball

■ Champaign Central 2, Peoria 0. Hope Hopkins led the way with nine assists and Rylee Hinton had four kills, leading the Maroons past Peoria 25-5, 25-12 at Champaign.



■ Centennial 2, Peoria Manual 0. Claire Cowser’s five aces and Jenna Woods’ nine assists helped the Chargers sweep Peoria Manual 25-7, 15-7 in a match played in Champaign.



■ Normal West 2, Danville 0. Outside hitter Megan Burton had four kills and setter Chelsy Cunningham added 10 assists for the Vikings in their 25-15, 25-14 loss at Danville.



■ Fisher 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Cassidy Thomas had four digs and Brittney Enos finished with five kills for Fisher as the Bunnies swept GCMS 25-16, 25-18 in a match played at Fisher. Jacey Gain had 12 assists for the Falcons.



■ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Elizabeth Sproat came up with eight digs and Grace Beach fired six kills for the Bulldogs in their 25-11, 25-7 loss at home.



■ Schlarman 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Janie Gross led the way with 11 kills and Emily Christian added 22 assists for the Hilltoppers as they outlasted the Blue Devils 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 in a match played in Danville. Sabrina Martinez led the Blue Devils with five kills.



■ Tri-County 2, Tuscola 0. Tri-County’s Ali Smith smashed 13 kills and Sophie Turner added 14 assists in their 25-21, 25-15 home triumph. The Warriors’ Ashley Bartley had eight digs, and Maddie Allen put up nine kills.



■ Rochester 2, Rantoul 0. Emily Schluter came through with three blocks and Logan Andrews had three kills for the Eagles in their 25-16, 25-19 loss in a match played at Rantoul.



■ Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Storm player Katie Witte delivered nine kills and six blocks, propelling Salt Fork past the Buffaloes 19-25, 27-25, 25-20 in a match played at Georgetown. Cassandra Goodwin had 18 kills and three blocks for the Buffaloes.



■ Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Madison Brown had nine digs, Riley Kinney had four kills and Cassie Parker provided nine assists for the Tigers, who swept the Cornjerkers 25-14, 25-14 at Westville.



■ Oakwood 2, Chrisman 0. Allison Mann came through with five aces and Katelyn Young provided six kills for the Comets as they swept the Cardinals 25-18, 25-10 in a match held at Oakwood.



■ Charleston 2, Sullivan 0. The Redskins suffered a 25-13, 25-8 loss at Charleston.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0. Katelyn Riffle led the way with seven kills and Kalista Klann had 18 assists for the Panthers (7-3) in their 27-25, 25-23 win at Cissna Park. Kali Hines had 10 digs for the Timberwolves.



■ Eureka 2, LeRoy 0. Hallie Sammer had seven assists and Kea Miles delivered three kills for the Panthers in their 25-3, 25-15 loss to Eureka in a match played at LeRoy.



■ Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Sierra Fanning provided 25 assists and Emily Duis had 23 kills and four blocks for the Bearcats in their 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 win. Sarah Porter had seven kills for A-P.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Springfield Southeast 0. Haley Williamson led the way with 15 assists, helping the Bombers clobber Southeast 25-10, 25-10 in a match played in Springfield.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Tremont 0. Maddie Hopkins provided 11 kills and Hannah Brackenhoff finished with 22 digs for the Knights in a 25-21, 25-14 win at Tremont.



■ Clinton 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Outside hitter Sydnee Underwood had 12 digs for the Maroons in their 25-21, 25-12 win in a match played at Clinton.



■ Chillicothe IVC 2, Prairie Central 0. Annaliese Miller led the way with six kills and 11 digs for the Hawks in their 26-24, 25-21 loss at Fairbury.



■ Watseka 2, Momence 0. Kenzie Crabtree and Katie Kidwell both smashed seven kills and Emily Bunting had 24 assists to help the Warriors top Momence 25-14, 25-15 in a match played at Watseka.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Calvary Christian Academy 0. Lillian Messmore had five kills, an ace, five blocks and four digs for the Conquering Riders as they took their conference season opener 25-17, 25-9.



■ DeLand-Weldon 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Hayley Reynolds had five digs and Raeanne Allen delivered 10 kills for the Eagles in their 25-7, 26-8 triumph.



In boys’ soccer

■ Urbana 5, Centennial 0. Ndumiso Madela had a hat trick, including one goal in the first half and two in the second half, and Roman Mineyev scored a goal for the Tigers as they shut out the Chargers.



■ Champaign Central 5, Peoria Richwoods 0. Santiago Rodriguez scored two goals and Reynaldo Zarco-Gutierrez, Junior Kadji Deumani and Max Larrison contributed single goals for the Maroons in a match played in Champaign.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Hoopeston Area 1. Dawson Rogers, Jaydon Rose, Cameron Haskins, Dawson LaBaw and Ren Dazey each found the net for the Comets (6-4-1) in a match played at Oakwood. Ethan Smith scored an unassisted goal for the Cornjerkers (4-3).



■ Bismarck-Henning 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Following a scoreless first half, Evan Walworth, Josh Toler and Drew Swartz all scored goals for the Blue Devils. Connor Watson had three saves in the victory.

In boys’ golf

■ At Tuscola. Seth Icenogle fired a 38 to lead Tuscola to second place in a four-school meet. St. Anthony edged the Warriors 180-186. Led by Austin Smith’s 43, Villa Grove/Heritage topped Salt Fork 198-230 for third place. Jakob Althaus fired a 47 for the Storm.



■ At Shewami. Watseka’s boys missed the school record for a low round by 4 strokes as they clobbered Cissna Park 155-248. Daison Harris shot a 37, Joe Hebert and Nathan Schroeder both fired a 39 and Cam Barragree had a 40 in Watseka’s historic round. Tanner Benoit led Cissa Park with a 53.



In girls’ golf

■ At Tuscola. Sydney Hoel shot a 52 and Claire Ring fired a 55 for the Warriors in their 193-221 loss to St. Anthony.



■ At Shewami. Summer Cramer fired a 53 and Emma Germann finished at 55 for Watseka in its 221-224 loss to Beecher. Grant Park finished third at 230.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Champaign. Olivia Gunn, Virginia Tufte and Allie Pelafos won in both singles and doubles, helping Champaign Central top Centennial 6-3. Victoria Gonzalez and Madison Scaggs won both in singles and as a duo for the Chargers.



■ At Urbana. Erin Wright and Rachel Rosset both won in singles and then teamed up to win in doubles, helping Urbana beat Watseka 7-2.



In girls’ swimming and diving

■ At Champaign. Isabelle Seten captured the 50-yard freestyle, Elizabeth Rumsey took the diving crown and Lauren Feddersen won the 100 breaststroke for Centennial in the Chargers’ 98-80 loss to Bloomington in a meet at the Unit 4 pool.