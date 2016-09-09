Friday's highlights: Cheek, Habel lift Blue Ridge
HOOPESTON — Adam Cheek scored three goals and J.T. Habel added two, leading Blue Ridge to a 5-0 boys’ soccer victory against Monticello on Friday at the Cornjerker Classic.
Dane Houser recorded four saves in the victory.
■ Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 1. Bailey Crose scored twice and Tanner Harding also scored for the Cornjerkers. Jesus Cintora scored for the Warriors.
Nontournament
■ Urbana Uni High 2, Teutopolis 0. Rahi Miraftab-Salo and Omeed Miraftab-Salo each scored for the Illineks in a match that was called after the first half because of inclement weather.
In boys’ golf:
■ At Mattoon. Urbana Uni’s Varun Chopra carded a 69 on Friday to lead after the first round of the Mattoon Invitational at Meadowview Golf Course. Cage Sestak carded a 72 to pace Champaign Central to a tie for fifth in the team standings. Barrington led at 294, and the Maroons were at 303.
Comments
