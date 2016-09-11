Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 12)
BOYS
Name, School Rds Avg.
Chopra, University High 8 34.6
C. Miller, Arcola 6 35.6
Ellis, Sullivan 8 36.8
L. Richardson, Tri-County 8 37.3
Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2
Wright, Monticello 6 38.3
Butts, Central 10 38.5
Icenogle, Tuscola 9 38.6
Poindexter, LeRoy 3 38.7
Hedge, Centennial 10 38.9
Evans, Urbana 4 39.0
Rowe, Oakwood 6 39.0
Herschberger, Arcola 6 39.3
Nelson, University High 8 39.4
Bane, GCMS 4 39.5
Lindenmeyer, Arcola 6 40.0
Sestak, Central 9 40.2
Carnahan, Central 11 40.4
Keith, Bismarck-Henning 10 40.7
Becker, Central 11 40.9
Krouse, Central 9 40.9
Bunton, Danville 9 41.0
Pinter, Westville 5 41.0
McCoy, Central 10 41.2
Wolfe, Danville 8 41.8
Cekander, Central 11 41.9
Tay, St. Thomas More 12 42.0
Hagan, Centennial 10 42.6
Berky, GCMS 4 43.0
T. Hicks, Oakwood 8 43.0
Watts, Central 8 43.0
Burcham, Sullivan 8 43.3
Dyson, Monticello 6 43.3
Schroeder, Watseka 7 43.3
Zindars, Monticello 6 43.3
Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4
Kaufmann, Monticello 6 43.5
Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.2
Davis, GCMS 4 44.3
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.4
Smith, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.6
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.7
Thomas, Tuscola 9 44.9
Hebert, Watseka 7 45.0
Hoshauer, Oakwood 7 45.0
Schibur, Sullivan 7 45.0
Dee, Centennial 10 45.7
Houpt, Danville 8 45.7
Mertens, Central 11 45.8
Harris, Watseka 7 46.0
R. Hicks, Oakwood 8 46.0
Beckler, Central 7 46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2
Rodawig, Central 9 46.2
Barragree, Watseka 7 46.4
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 46.4
Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 46.4
Duggins, Blue Ridge 6 46.7
Green, Centennial 10 46.7
Hebert, Urbana 6 46.7
Baillie, GCMS 4 46.8
Kuipers, Iroquois West 5 47.0
Campbell, Centennial 8 47.1
Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3
Jayne, Blue Ridge 6 47.3
Vandeventer, VG/Heritage 5 47.4
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 47.6
Ballion, St. Thomas More 12 47.8
Lawhorn, Oakwood 7 48.0
Sermersheim, B-H 10 48.0
Drews, Danville 8 48.2
Hensgen, Danville 5 48.4
Voyles, Blue Ridge 6 48.5
Grace, Tuscola 9 48.7
Keeley, Urbana 6 48.8
Herges, Central 3 49.0
Cheesman, Westville 5 49.2
Gass, Westville 5 49.2
Mozingo, Blue Ridge 6 49.2
Reed, Tri-County 5 49.2
Raines, Blue Ridge 6 49.3
Hunt, GCMS 4 49.5
Cravens, Danville 8 49.6
Eads, Tri-County 8 50.1
Brown, Westville 5 50.2
Jamison, Blue Ridge 5 50.4
Souchay, Urbana 6 50.7
Burgin, St. Thomas More 12 50.8
Peifer, St. Thomas More 12 50.9
C. Richardson, Tri-County 8 50.9
Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0
Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8
Judd, Danville 8 52.1
Bodine, Central 5 52.2
Hutton, Arcola 6 52.2
Reitz, Iroquois West 6 52.3
Benoit, Cissna Park 5 52.4
Czus, Central 5 52.4
Sisk, Arcola 3 52.6
Horner, Urbana 4 52.8
McFarland, Monticello 6 53.0
Olson, Iroquois West 6 53.3
Tomlinson, Tri-County 6 53.3
Bonnett, Centennial 10 53.4
Butler, Arcola 6 53.5
Marquardt, Monticello 3 53.7
Ball, Watseka 7 53.9
Riden, Monticello 4 54.0
Small, Iroquois West 5 54.4
Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0
DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5
Kerns, Tuscola 9 55.6
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 6 55.8
Tammen, Iroquois West 6 56.0
Croft, St. Thomas More 10 56.4
Neill, Tri-County 6 56.5
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 4 56.5
Althaus, Salt Fork 4 56.8
Kerns, GCMS 4 56.8
Steumeier, Tuscola 9 57.0
Dixon, Watseka 5 57.8
Norbot, GCMS 4 58.3
Cribbett, GCMS 4 58.8
Firedman, Prairie Central 3 59.0
Caranzza, Prairie Central 3 59.3
Lewis, GCMS 3 59.7
Drach, Prairie Central 3 60.0
Kerner, Tuscola 9 60.3
Katavich, Salt Fork 4 61.3
Harlon, Salt Fork 4 61.5
Lewis, Salt Fork 4 61.5
Kaeb, Cissna Park 3 63.3
Speirs, Cissna Park 5 64.8
Savoree, Cissna Park 5 65.2
Shannon, Salt Fork 4 66.0
Petry, Cissna Park 5 67.8
Ingalsbe, Salt Fork 4 68.3
Wilken, Iroquois West 4 69.3
Pondel, GCMS 4 69.8
GIRLS
Name, School Rds Avg.
Hayasaki, Central 9 37.7
Bowie, St. Thomas More 12 40.3
McFarland, Monticello 9 41.6
Aslkund, St. Thomas More 12 42.4
McCoy, Central 9 44.8
Roth. St. Thomas More 12 46.4
Ellis, Sullivan 4 47.0
Reis, Prairie Central 2 47.0
Tuttle, Sullivan 4 47.8
Woltkamp, LeRoy 5 47.8
McTaggart, Iroquois West 4 48.3
Orr, Iroquois West 4 48.8
Conlisk, Prairie Central 2 49.0
Hoel, Tuscola 5 49.2
Stringer, Monticello 9 49.7
Lane, Prairie Central 2 50.5
Kirby, St. Thomas More 12 50.6
Trimble, Blue Ridge 6 51.3
Francis, Central 9 51.6
Spangler, GCMS 3 51.7
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 52.0
Moody, GCMS 3 52.0
Trenkle, LeRoy 5 52.8
S. Miller, St. Thomas More 12 53.4
Hebert, Watseka 6 53.7
Cramer, Watseka 6 53.8
Louis, Monticello 7 53.9
Sommer, GCMS 3 54.0
Nelson, Monticello 9 54.1
Ring, Tuscola 6 54.2
Honegger, Prairie Central 2 54.5
Fink, Iroquois West 4 55.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 4 55.0
Hogue, LeRoy 5 55.2
Castle, Blue Ridge 4 56.0
Germann, Watseka 6 56.0
Schneman, Blue Ridge 6 56.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 4 56.0
Brown, Monticello 9 56.2
Tilstra, Iroquois West 4 56.3
Chester, Tuscola 3 56.7
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 57.0
Hege, St. Thomas More 7 57.3
Lammers, St. Thomas More 8 57.8
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0
Pool, Iroquois West 4 59.8
Henness, Central 2 60.0
Kaur, Watseka 4 60.0
Bachman, Prairie Central 2 61.0
Reeder, Monticello 5 62.2
Henderson, Tuscola 6 62.3
Kerns, Mahomet-Seymour 4 63.0
Livingston, Central 8 63.0
Wunderlich, Monticello 5 63.0
Atkinson, Central 4 63.2
Wingren, Watseka 6 63.2
Sanchez, Iroquois West 4 63.8
Banta, Tuscola 6 65.2
Perkinson, Central 7 65.2
Parson, GCMS 3 66.0
Kamman, GCMS 3 66.3
Deaton, Prairie Central 2 67.0
Funk, GCMS 3 67.3
Bernard, Blue Ridge 5 69.0
Johnson, GCMS 2 69.5
Prather, Monticello 3 69.7
Conley, Watseka 6 70.0
Root, Tuscola 4 70.8
Cox, Westville 5 71.0
NOTE: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.