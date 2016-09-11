Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 12)
Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 12)

Sun, 09/11/2016 - 9:34pm | Bob Jones
HS Girls Golf: STM vs. GCMS and Monticello 2016
HS Girls Golf: STM vs. GCMS and Monticello 2016
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Kendyl McFarland chips up to the green on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

BOYS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Chopra, University High    8    34.6
C. Miller, Arcola    6    35.6
Ellis, Sullivan    8    36.8
L. Richardson, Tri-County    8    37.3
Kafer, Prairie Central    9    38.2
Wright, Monticello    6    38.3
Butts, Central    10    38.5
Icenogle, Tuscola    9    38.6
Poindexter, LeRoy    3    38.7
Hedge, Centennial    10    38.9
Evans, Urbana    4    39.0
Rowe, Oakwood    6    39.0
Herschberger, Arcola    6    39.3
Nelson, University High    8    39.4
Bane, GCMS    4    39.5
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    6    40.0
Sestak, Central    9    40.2
Carnahan, Central    11    40.4
Keith, Bismarck-Henning    10    40.7
Becker, Central    11    40.9
Krouse, Central    9    40.9
Bunton, Danville    9    41.0
Pinter, Westville    5    41.0
McCoy, Central    10    41.2
Wolfe, Danville    8    41.8
Cekander, Central    11    41.9
Tay, St. Thomas More    12    42.0
Hagan, Centennial    10    42.6
Berky, GCMS    4    43.0
T. Hicks, Oakwood    8    43.0
Watts, Central    8    43.0
Burcham, Sullivan    8    43.3
Dyson, Monticello    6    43.3
Schroeder, Watseka    7    43.3
Zindars, Monticello    6    43.3
Kilcullen, Prairie Central    9    43.4
Kaufmann, Monticello    6    43.5
Nowak, Prairie Central    9    43.9
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning    10    44.2
Davis, GCMS    4    44.3
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning    10    44.4
Smith, Bismarck-Henning    10    44.6
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning    10    44.7
Thomas, Tuscola    9    44.9
Hebert, Watseka    7    45.0
Hoshauer, Oakwood    7    45.0
Schibur, Sullivan    7    45.0
Dee, Centennial    10    45.7
Houpt, Danville    8    45.7
Mertens, Central    11    45.8
Harris, Watseka    7    46.0
R. Hicks, Oakwood    8    46.0
Beckler, Central    7    46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central    9    46.2
Rodawig, Central    9    46.2
Barragree, Watseka    7    46.4
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage    5    46.4
Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage    5    46.4
Duggins, Blue Ridge    6    46.7
Green, Centennial    10    46.7
Hebert, Urbana    6    46.7
Baillie, GCMS    4    46.8
Kuipers, Iroquois West    5    47.0
Campbell, Centennial    8    47.1
Fogal, Prairie Central    9    47.3
Jayne, Blue Ridge    6    47.3
Vandeventer, VG/Heritage    5    47.4
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage    5    47.6
Ballion, St. Thomas More    12    47.8
Lawhorn, Oakwood    7    48.0
Sermersheim, B-H    10    48.0
Drews, Danville    8    48.2
Hensgen, Danville    5    48.4
Voyles, Blue Ridge    6    48.5
Grace, Tuscola    9    48.7
Keeley, Urbana    6    48.8
Herges, Central    3    49.0
Cheesman, Westville    5    49.2
Gass, Westville    5    49.2
Mozingo, Blue Ridge    6    49.2
Reed, Tri-County    5    49.2
Raines, Blue Ridge    6    49.3
Hunt, GCMS    4    49.5
Cravens, Danville    8    49.6
Eads, Tri-County    8    50.1
Brown, Westville    5    50.2
Jamison, Blue Ridge    5    50.4
Souchay, Urbana    6    50.7
Burgin, St. Thomas More    12    50.8
Peifer, St. Thomas More    12    50.9
C. Richardson, Tri-County    8    50.9
Mosley, Urbana    4    51.0
Rhoda, Prairie Central     9    51.8
Judd, Danville    8    52.1
Bodine, Central    5    52.2
Hutton, Arcola    6    52.2
Reitz, Iroquois West    6    52.3
Benoit, Cissna Park    5    52.4
Czus, Central    5    52.4
Sisk, Arcola    3    52.6
Horner, Urbana    4    52.8
McFarland, Monticello    6    53.0
Olson, Iroquois West    6    53.3
Tomlinson, Tri-County    6    53.3
Bonnett, Centennial    10    53.4
Butler, Arcola    6    53.5
Marquardt, Monticello    3    53.7
Ball, Watseka    7    53.9
Riden, Monticello    4    54.0
Small, Iroquois West    5    54.4
Lawlyer, Sullivan    4    55.0
DeLong, Sullivan    4    55.5
Kerns, Tuscola    9    55.6
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County    6    55.8
Tammen, Iroquois West    6    56.0
Croft, St. Thomas More    10    56.4
Neill, Tri-County    6    56.5
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage    4    56.5
Althaus, Salt Fork    4    56.8
Kerns, GCMS    4    56.8
Steumeier, Tuscola    9    57.0
Dixon, Watseka    5    57.8
Norbot, GCMS    4    58.3
Cribbett, GCMS    4    58.8
Firedman, Prairie Central    3    59.0
Caranzza, Prairie Central    3    59.3
Lewis, GCMS    3    59.7
Drach, Prairie Central    3    60.0
Kerner, Tuscola    9    60.3
Katavich, Salt Fork    4    61.3
Harlon, Salt Fork    4    61.5
Lewis, Salt Fork    4    61.5
Kaeb, Cissna Park    3    63.3
Speirs, Cissna Park    5    64.8
Savoree, Cissna Park    5    65.2
Shannon, Salt Fork    4    66.0
Petry, Cissna Park    5    67.8
Ingalsbe, Salt Fork    4    68.3
Wilken, Iroquois West    4    69.3
Pondel, GCMS    4    69.8

GIRLS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Hayasaki, Central    9    37.7
Bowie, St. Thomas More    12    40.3
McFarland, Monticello    9    41.6
Aslkund, St. Thomas More    12    42.4
McCoy, Central    9    44.8
Roth. St. Thomas More    12    46.4
Ellis, Sullivan    4    47.0
Reis, Prairie Central    2    47.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    4    47.8
Woltkamp, LeRoy    5    47.8
McTaggart, Iroquois West    4    48.3
Orr, Iroquois West    4    48.8
Conlisk, Prairie Central    2    49.0
Hoel, Tuscola    5    49.2
Stringer, Monticello    9    49.7
Lane, Prairie Central    2    50.5
Kirby, St. Thomas More    12    50.6
Trimble, Blue Ridge    6    51.3
Francis, Central    9    51.6
Spangler, GCMS    3    51.7
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    4    52.0
Moody, GCMS    3    52.0
Trenkle, LeRoy    5    52.8
S. Miller, St. Thomas More    12    53.4
Hebert, Watseka    6    53.7
Cramer, Watseka    6    53.8
Louis, Monticello    7    53.9
Sommer, GCMS    3    54.0
Nelson, Monticello    9    54.1
Ring, Tuscola    6    54.2
Honegger, Prairie Central    2    54.5
Fink, Iroquois West    4    55.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour    4    55.0
Hogue, LeRoy    5    55.2
Castle, Blue Ridge    4    56.0
Germann, Watseka    6    56.0
Schneman, Blue Ridge    6    56.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    4    56.0
Brown, Monticello    9    56.2
Tilstra, Iroquois West    4    56.3
Chester, Tuscola    3    56.7
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    4    57.0
Hege, St. Thomas More    7    57.3
Lammers, St. Thomas More    8    57.8
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour    4    58.0
Pool, Iroquois West    4    59.8
Henness, Central    2    60.0
Kaur, Watseka    4    60.0
Bachman, Prairie Central    2    61.0
Reeder, Monticello    5    62.2
Henderson, Tuscola    6    62.3
Kerns, Mahomet-Seymour    4    63.0
Livingston, Central    8    63.0
Wunderlich, Monticello    5    63.0
Atkinson, Central    4    63.2
Wingren, Watseka    6    63.2
Sanchez, Iroquois West    4    63.8
Banta, Tuscola    6    65.2
Perkinson, Central    7    65.2
Parson, GCMS    3    66.0
Kamman, GCMS    3    66.3
Deaton, Prairie Central    2    67.0
Funk, GCMS    3    67.3
Bernard, Blue Ridge    5    69.0
Johnson, GCMS    2    69.5
Prather, Monticello    3    69.7
Conley, Watseka    6    70.0
Root, Tuscola    4    70.8
Cox, Westville    5    71.0

NOTE: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

