Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 12)

Image Gallery: HS Girls Golf: STM vs. GCMS and Monticello 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Monticello's Kendyl McFarland chips up to the green on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

BOYS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Chopra, University High 8 34.6

C. Miller, Arcola 6 35.6

Ellis, Sullivan 8 36.8

L. Richardson, Tri-County 8 37.3

Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2

Wright, Monticello 6 38.3

Butts, Central 10 38.5

Icenogle, Tuscola 9 38.6

Poindexter, LeRoy 3 38.7

Hedge, Centennial 10 38.9

Evans, Urbana 4 39.0

Rowe, Oakwood 6 39.0

Herschberger, Arcola 6 39.3

Nelson, University High 8 39.4

Bane, GCMS 4 39.5

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 6 40.0

Sestak, Central 9 40.2

Carnahan, Central 11 40.4

Keith, Bismarck-Henning 10 40.7

Becker, Central 11 40.9

Krouse, Central 9 40.9

Bunton, Danville 9 41.0

Pinter, Westville 5 41.0

McCoy, Central 10 41.2

Wolfe, Danville 8 41.8

Cekander, Central 11 41.9

Tay, St. Thomas More 12 42.0

Hagan, Centennial 10 42.6

Berky, GCMS 4 43.0

T. Hicks, Oakwood 8 43.0

Watts, Central 8 43.0

Burcham, Sullivan 8 43.3

Dyson, Monticello 6 43.3

Schroeder, Watseka 7 43.3

Zindars, Monticello 6 43.3

Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4

Kaufmann, Monticello 6 43.5

Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9

Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.2

Davis, GCMS 4 44.3

Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.4

Smith, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.6

Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 10 44.7

Thomas, Tuscola 9 44.9

Hebert, Watseka 7 45.0

Hoshauer, Oakwood 7 45.0

Schibur, Sullivan 7 45.0

Dee, Centennial 10 45.7

Houpt, Danville 8 45.7

Mertens, Central 11 45.8

Harris, Watseka 7 46.0

R. Hicks, Oakwood 8 46.0

Beckler, Central 7 46.1

Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2

Rodawig, Central 9 46.2

Barragree, Watseka 7 46.4

Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 46.4

Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 46.4

Duggins, Blue Ridge 6 46.7

Green, Centennial 10 46.7

Hebert, Urbana 6 46.7

Baillie, GCMS 4 46.8

Kuipers, Iroquois West 5 47.0

Campbell, Centennial 8 47.1

Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3

Jayne, Blue Ridge 6 47.3

Vandeventer, VG/Heritage 5 47.4

A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 47.6

Ballion, St. Thomas More 12 47.8

Lawhorn, Oakwood 7 48.0

Sermersheim, B-H 10 48.0

Drews, Danville 8 48.2

Hensgen, Danville 5 48.4

Voyles, Blue Ridge 6 48.5

Grace, Tuscola 9 48.7

Keeley, Urbana 6 48.8

Herges, Central 3 49.0

Cheesman, Westville 5 49.2

Gass, Westville 5 49.2

Mozingo, Blue Ridge 6 49.2

Reed, Tri-County 5 49.2

Raines, Blue Ridge 6 49.3

Hunt, GCMS 4 49.5

Cravens, Danville 8 49.6

Eads, Tri-County 8 50.1

Brown, Westville 5 50.2

Jamison, Blue Ridge 5 50.4

Souchay, Urbana 6 50.7

Burgin, St. Thomas More 12 50.8

Peifer, St. Thomas More 12 50.9

C. Richardson, Tri-County 8 50.9

Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0

Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8

Judd, Danville 8 52.1

Bodine, Central 5 52.2

Hutton, Arcola 6 52.2

Reitz, Iroquois West 6 52.3

Benoit, Cissna Park 5 52.4

Czus, Central 5 52.4

Sisk, Arcola 3 52.6

Horner, Urbana 4 52.8

McFarland, Monticello 6 53.0

Olson, Iroquois West 6 53.3

Tomlinson, Tri-County 6 53.3

Bonnett, Centennial 10 53.4

Butler, Arcola 6 53.5

Marquardt, Monticello 3 53.7

Ball, Watseka 7 53.9

Riden, Monticello 4 54.0

Small, Iroquois West 5 54.4

Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0

DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5

Kerns, Tuscola 9 55.6

Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 6 55.8

Tammen, Iroquois West 6 56.0

Croft, St. Thomas More 10 56.4

Neill, Tri-County 6 56.5

Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 4 56.5

Althaus, Salt Fork 4 56.8

Kerns, GCMS 4 56.8

Steumeier, Tuscola 9 57.0

Dixon, Watseka 5 57.8

Norbot, GCMS 4 58.3

Cribbett, GCMS 4 58.8

Firedman, Prairie Central 3 59.0

Caranzza, Prairie Central 3 59.3

Lewis, GCMS 3 59.7

Drach, Prairie Central 3 60.0

Kerner, Tuscola 9 60.3

Katavich, Salt Fork 4 61.3

Harlon, Salt Fork 4 61.5

Lewis, Salt Fork 4 61.5

Kaeb, Cissna Park 3 63.3

Speirs, Cissna Park 5 64.8

Savoree, Cissna Park 5 65.2

Shannon, Salt Fork 4 66.0

Petry, Cissna Park 5 67.8

Ingalsbe, Salt Fork 4 68.3

Wilken, Iroquois West 4 69.3

Pondel, GCMS 4 69.8

GIRLS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Hayasaki, Central 9 37.7

Bowie, St. Thomas More 12 40.3

McFarland, Monticello 9 41.6

Aslkund, St. Thomas More 12 42.4

McCoy, Central 9 44.8

Roth. St. Thomas More 12 46.4

Ellis, Sullivan 4 47.0

Reis, Prairie Central 2 47.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 4 47.8

Woltkamp, LeRoy 5 47.8

McTaggart, Iroquois West 4 48.3

Orr, Iroquois West 4 48.8

Conlisk, Prairie Central 2 49.0

Hoel, Tuscola 5 49.2

Stringer, Monticello 9 49.7

Lane, Prairie Central 2 50.5

Kirby, St. Thomas More 12 50.6

Trimble, Blue Ridge 6 51.3

Francis, Central 9 51.6

Spangler, GCMS 3 51.7

E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 52.0

Moody, GCMS 3 52.0

Trenkle, LeRoy 5 52.8

S. Miller, St. Thomas More 12 53.4

Hebert, Watseka 6 53.7

Cramer, Watseka 6 53.8

Louis, Monticello 7 53.9

Sommer, GCMS 3 54.0

Nelson, Monticello 9 54.1

Ring, Tuscola 6 54.2

Honegger, Prairie Central 2 54.5

Fink, Iroquois West 4 55.0

Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 4 55.0

Hogue, LeRoy 5 55.2

Castle, Blue Ridge 4 56.0

Germann, Watseka 6 56.0

Schneman, Blue Ridge 6 56.0

Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 4 56.0

Brown, Monticello 9 56.2

Tilstra, Iroquois West 4 56.3

Chester, Tuscola 3 56.7

S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 4 57.0

Hege, St. Thomas More 7 57.3

Lammers, St. Thomas More 8 57.8

Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0

Pool, Iroquois West 4 59.8

Henness, Central 2 60.0

Kaur, Watseka 4 60.0

Bachman, Prairie Central 2 61.0

Reeder, Monticello 5 62.2

Henderson, Tuscola 6 62.3

Kerns, Mahomet-Seymour 4 63.0

Livingston, Central 8 63.0

Wunderlich, Monticello 5 63.0

Atkinson, Central 4 63.2

Wingren, Watseka 6 63.2

Sanchez, Iroquois West 4 63.8

Banta, Tuscola 6 65.2

Perkinson, Central 7 65.2

Parson, GCMS 3 66.0

Kamman, GCMS 3 66.3

Deaton, Prairie Central 2 67.0

Funk, GCMS 3 67.3

Bernard, Blue Ridge 5 69.0

Johnson, GCMS 2 69.5

Prather, Monticello 3 69.7

Conley, Watseka 6 70.0

Root, Tuscola 4 70.8

Cox, Westville 5 71.0

NOTE: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.