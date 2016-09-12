Monday's highlights: Central's Hayasaki medalist at 3-team event

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Rantoul vs. G-RF » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Rantoul's Kaylee Spegal(15) sets in front of Georgetown-Ridgefarm's during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Rantoul 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Kaylee Spegal had 25 assists and four aces as the Eagles overcame a one-set deficit to edge the visiting Buffaloes 16-25, 25-14, 25-20. Elena Shields had 15 digs and Bree Davis had 13 kills for Rantoul.

■ Unity 2, Prairie Central 1. Abby Maxwell’s double-double (18 assists, 15 digs) sparked the Rockets to a win over visiting Prairie Central 25-12, 21-25, 25-21. The balanced offensive attack was spearheaded by Harlie Duncan (eight kills), Hannah Glanzer (seven kills) and Megan Foster (seven kills).

■ Blue Ridge 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Jessica Gilbert had 22 assists and eight digs as Blue Ridge (11-2) topped the visiting Eagles 26-24, 25-12. Cassidy Wallace landed 10 kills and Hannah Brackenhoff added nine digs and four service aces.

■ Fisher 2, Judah Christian 0. Lydia Sprau had five kills and three blocks as the Bunnies handled the visiting Tribe 25-22, 25-18. Sydney Eichelberger had 22 assists and six digs for Fisher, and teammate Brittney Enos landed nine kills. Judah’s Madelyn Peters had four kills, and teammate Kim Dillman had four digs.

■ Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning 0. Gabby Wessels pounded 16 kills as the Timberwolves (6-4) dispatched the visiting Blue Devils 27-25, 25-15. Anna Jennings handed out 30 assists, and three teammates reached double figures in digs: Jasmine Stock (12), Bailey Downs (11) and Wessels (10). Lynsey McCord had five kills for B-H (1-8).

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0. Kalista Klann handed out 14 assists as PBL dealt the visiting Warriors a two-set loss, 25-23, 25-19. Klann, Katelyn Riffle and Kelsey Vaughn all had five kills. Vaughn served three aces. Tuscola’s Maddie Allen had seven kills and Isabelle Shelmadine had seven assists.

■ Iroquois West 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Tessa Graham had seven assists while teammates Grace Schroeder (five kills) and Tayler Fairley (three kills) sparked the offense for Iroquois West (4-6), which posted a 25-19, 27-25 win on the road.

■ Salt Fork 2, Villa Grove 0. Abby Lutz had eight kills and Rachyl Anderson had seven kills as the Storm compiled identical 25-16 wins in a two-set sweep on the road. Leyla Munden had six assists.

■ Neoga 2, Bement 0. Hannah Leigh Foran had seven kills and Tatum Auth had 10 assists for Bement, which suffered a 25-12, 25-22 loss to visiting Neoga. Nicole Brewer had a team-high six digs for the 5-5 Bulldogs.

■ Watseka 2, Milford 0. Katie Kidwell landed seven kills and Madison Bauer added six kills as the Warriors (14-1) won at Milford, 25-14, 25-12. Emily Bunting had 16 assists. Bunting and Kennedy Bauer each had seven digs. Emily Duis had seven digs and five kills for Milford (5-4). Sierra Fanning had six assists.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0. The visiting Knights overpowered the Redskins 25-9, 25-5.

■ Heritage 2, Okaw Valley 1. Gracyn Allen had nine kills and Allison Benschneider had seven kills for Heritage, which rallied to beat Okaw Valley 16-25, 25-21, 25-21. Lindsey Stokes handed out 19 assists and Katelyn Stokes collected 16 digs.

■ Central A&M 2, Cerro Gordo 1. Anna Peter had 13 digs and eight kills for the Broncos, who dropped a 20-25, 25-12, 26-17 decision at home. Taylor Cherry had 12 assists.

■ Tri-County 2, Marshall 0. Sophie Turner had 16 assists for Tri-County (7-1), which won at Marshall 25-17, 25-23.



In boys’ golf

■ At Danville. Hunter Keith fired a 37 at Harrison Park (par 36) and beat runner-up Nick Pinter, from Westville, by 2 shots as Bismarck-Henning won a triangular meet. B-H’s composite was 160. Westville totaled 203, and Salt Fork, led by Jakob Althaus (55), finished with 234. B-H teammates Blake Douglass, Cade Herriott and Skyler Mitchell each earned a share of third with 41s.

■ At Windsor. Tuscola teammates Seth Icenogle and Cole Thomas shared medalist honors with 38s, leading the Warriors to victory in a four-school meet at Fox Prairie Golf Course. Tuscola teamed up for a 179. Tri-County came in at 183, Shelbyville had a 202 and St. Teresa had a 208. Placing third was Tri-County’s Logan Richardson (39).

■ At Monticello. Noah Wright’s 2-under 34 led unbeaten Monticello (8-0) to a win in a triangular meet at Monticello Golf Club. The Sages’ total was 161. Blue Ridge posted 192 and Heyworth came in at 197. Monticello’s Kyle Kaufmann shot a 40. Blue Ridge was led by Sam Duggins’ 42.

■ At Arcola. Medalist Clayton Miller carded a 2-under 33 at Kaskaskia Country Club, leading Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond past Okaw Valley 157-182. Teammate Shandon Herschberger was the runner-up with a 38.

■ At Gibson City. Teammates Clayton Bane (42) and Logan Davis (44) led Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10-1) to victory in a four-school meet at Railside. GCMS’ score was 186, followed by Fisher (206) the GCMS junior varsity (230) and Cissna Park (242). Fisher was led by Max Harmon’s 45.

■ At Mahomet. Cam Hedge’s 1-under 35 led Centennial past Mahomet-Seymour 165-170 at Lake of the Woods. M-S’ Adam Woller (37) and Evan Scott (38) placed second and third, individually.

■ At Fairbury. Medalist Carter Nowak (36) led Prairie Central past Watseka 164-192. Watseka (13-5) was led by Daison Harris’ 45.

■ At Grant Park. Justin Kuipers’ 45 led Iroquois West (5-8), which lost a 176-185 decision to Grant Park at Minne Monesse.



In girls’ golf

■ At Savoy. Champaign Central’s Mia Hayasaki shot a 40 and won medalist honors in a three-school meet at the UI Orange course. Centennial was led by Claire Sherrick (48). Placing third individually was Central’s MacKenzie McCoy (49).

■ At Windsor. Tuscola’s Sydney Hoel carded a 49, edging teammate Claire Ring by 1 stroke as the Warriors topped St. Teresa 221-251 at Fox Prairie Golf Course.

■ At Grant Park. Stephanie Orr (44) took medalist honors for the third meet in a row, leading Iroquois West (5-1) past Grant Park 200-246 at Minne Monesse. Runner-up Taylor McTaggart carded a 47.

■ At Pontiac. Meet champion Prairie Central was led by Molly Lane (96), who placed third individually in the seven-school Pontiac Invitational. Led by Summer Cramer (109), Watseka placed fifth.



In boys’ soccer

■ Bismarck-Henning 1, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The unbeaten Blue Devils (6-0) broke a scoreless tie with a second-half goal by Blake Reifsteck in the 60th minute against the visiting Bunnies. Josh Toler had the assist and teammate Connor Watson had six saves in picking up his fourth shutout. Ethan Kasper had six saves for Fisher/GCMS (3-7).

■ Urbana Uni High 1, St. Thomas More 0. The Illineks’ Rahi Miraftab-Salo netted a goal in the 75th minute and Uni High (9-1) held on to earn the win at St. Thomas More. Albert Lee had the assist. Goalie Noah Blue had four saves.

■ Judah Christian 7, Hoopeston Area 0. Max Berry had his third hat trick, and also had three assists, as the Tribe shut out the visiting Cornjerkers. Michael Ibrahim hit two goals and goalkeeper Matthew Robinson stopped even shots.

■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Landon LaBaw and Dawson Rogers each had two goals and one assist as the Comets (8-6-1) overpowered visiting ALAH, scoring five second-half goals. ALAH’s 1-0 halftime lead came on a goal from Jann Gote.

■ Rantoul 1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. The Eagles extended their win streak to three matches despite 16 saves by the Buffaloes’ Kaleb Pierce. G-RF/W is 2-6.

■ Kankakee 5, Watseka 3. David Rodriguez hit two second-half goals for Watseka (2-9), which allowed five first-half goals and lost at home. Kate Norder scored the Warriors’ first goal after a cross by Diego Cintora. Watseka’s Ethan Keller had eight saves.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Urbana. Danville’s Lauren Ellis won in straight sets at No. 1 singles and joined Emma Towne for a win at No. 1 doubles, but the Vikings dropped a 6-3 decision to St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center. Caroline Waddell and Katherine Price earned wins for STM in both singles and doubles.

■ At Watseka. The Warriors handed visiting Rantoul a 5-2 setback.