Wednesday's highlights: Central swimming victorious

In girls’ swimming & diving

■ At Urbana. Sophomores Maddie Hieser and River Jones each won two individual events and helped a relay to victory, sparking Central to a dual-meet win. Two teammates won an individual event and helped two relays to victory: Natalie Stumph and Cecelia Wilson. Courtney Plattner and Kendall Woods were each triumphant in an individual event and swam on the winning 400-yard free relay.

In boys’ golf



■ At Rantoul. Central teammates Cage Sestak (37) and Matt Becker (38) were the top two finishers, helping the Maroons win a three-team meet at Brookhill Golf Course. Central’s collective score was 156. Mattoon (170) was second, followed by Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (177), which was led by Trey VanWinkle (40). Central’s Hayden Cekander also carded a 40.



■ At Savoy. Monticello junior Noah Wright (37) claimed medalist honors, but Centennial earned the win on a fifth-score tiebreaker after the Sages and Chargers had identical 172 team scores at the UI Orange. Cam Hedge (40) led Centennial. The decisive score was by the Chargers’ fifth player, Hans Dee (47).



■ At Urbana. Bismarck-Henning won a tiebreaker with Mahomet-Seymour, after each school teamed up for 173 scores, at Urbana Country Club. The Tigers shot 180 and were third.



■ At Onarga. Connor Birky (37) and Clayton Bane (38) had the top scores at Shagbark, leading Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (163) past Tri-Point (186) and Iroquois West (193), which was led by Justin Kuipers (43).



In girls’ golf



■ At Atlanta. Blue Ridge junior Lauren Trimble shot a 59 and tied for eighth in a three-school meet at North Greens. Teammates Makayla Castle and Emily Schneman tied for 10th (60s). Pontiac (211) won the meet, followed by Olympia (223) and Blue Ridge (247).



■ At Urbana. Medalist Kait Asklund fired a 39 as St. Thomas More handled LeRoy, 176-224, at Urbana Country Club. Teammate Maeve Kirby was the runner-up with a 44. LeRoy’s four scorers all finished with 56s: Shelby Egan, Meredith Hogue, Skielyr Trenkle and Megan Woltkamp.



■ At Onarga. Iroquois West’s Taylor McTaggart was the medalist (46), but GCMS won a tiebreaker to capture team honors over the Raiders after each school shot 203. GCMS’ Emily Sommer and Shannon Spangler each carded 48s, but it was Katie Kamman’s 60 that proved the difference in the team chase.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Atkins. Mia Stipes won at No 1 singles and joined Delaney Tressler for a win at No. 1 doubles, but Central won the match 6-3. Winning in singles and doubles for Central were Olivia Gunn and Allie Pelafos.



■ At Mattoon. Freshman Victoria Gonzalez and junior Madison Scaggs posted straight-set wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and then teamed up for a two-set win at No. 1 doubles to highlight Centennial’s 5-4 win against the Green Wave.



In volleyball



■ Tuscola 2, Arcola 0. Senior Caylen Moyer handed out 11 assists and Maddie Allen pounded 10 kills as Tuscola (4-3) topped Arcola (5-5), 25-21, 25-10. Isabelle Shelmadine served three aces. Senior Ixcell Vega had 15 digs for Arcola, Megan Lindenmeyer had six assists and Purple Riders teammate Morgan Hobgood landed four kills.

