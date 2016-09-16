Friday's highlights: Central boys' golf takes first
MT. ZION — Champaign Central’s scramble team of Matt Becker and Hayden Cekander and its alternate-shot team of Conor Butts and Justin McCoy won their respective competitions Friday at the Mt. Zion Invite, leading the Maroons to first place as a team.
Becker-Cekander scored a 67 in the scramble, and Butts-McCoy carded a 79 in the alternate-shot event as Central finished with a cumulative 221, 4 strokes better than Mattoon.
Centennial finished fifth at 246, and Clinton took 10th at 291.
In volleyball
Danville First Baptist 2, Illinois Christian 1. Ashley Snook recorded 16 kills and four aces, Mattie Bumpus collected 14 kills and Macy Slider had 38 assists for DFB in a league win.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.