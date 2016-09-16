Friday's highlights: Central boys' golf takes first

MT. ZION — Champaign Central’s scramble team of Matt Becker and Hayden Cekander and its alternate-shot team of Conor Butts and Justin McCoy won their respective competitions Friday at the Mt. Zion Invite, leading the Maroons to first place as a team.

Becker-Cekander scored a 67 in the scramble, and Butts-McCoy carded a 79 in the alternate-shot event as Central finished with a cumulative 221, 4 strokes better than Mattoon.

Centennial finished fifth at 246, and Clinton took 10th at 291.



In volleyball

Danville First Baptist 2, Illinois Christian 1. Ashley Snook recorded 16 kills and four aces, Mattie Bumpus collected 14 kills and Macy Slider had 38 assists for DFB in a league win.