Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 19)

BOYS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Chopra, University High 12 35.1

C. Miller, Arcola 8 35.3

Ellis, Sullivan 10 37.1

L. Richardson, Tri-County 10 37.4

Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2

Wright, Monticello 12 38.5

Icenogle, Tuscola 12 38.6

Herschberger, Arcola 8 38.8

Rowe, Oakwood 6 39.0

Evans, Urbana 13 39.1

Keith, Bismarck-Henning 12 39.3

Nelson, University High 12 39.3

Sestak, Central 17 39.3

Hedge, Centennial 17 39.4

Butts, Central 17 39.6

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 8 39.8

Carnahan, Central 18 40.1

Poindexter, LeRoy 6 40.2

Bane, GCMS 8 40.3

Becker, Central 19 40.7

Pinter, Westville 7 40.8

McCoy, Central 17 41.1

Bunton, Danville 14 41.2

Harmon, Fisher 8 41.6

Krouse, Central 12 41.7

Tay, St. Thomas More 16 42.0

Cekander, Central 19 42.2

Woller, Mahomet-Seymour 14 42.2

Wolfe, Danville 13 42.3

Slade, Mahomet-Seymour 16 42.8

Hagan, Centennial 17 42.9

T, Hicks, Oakwood 8 43.0

Kaufmann, Monticello 8 43.0

Watts, Central 10 43.0

Schroeder, Watseka 9 43.2

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 16 43.3

Burcham, Sullivan 10 43.4

Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4

Zindars, Monticello 12 43.5

Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9

Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.0

Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.0

Dyson, Monticello 12 44.1

K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.4

Dee, Centennial 15 44.5

Thomas, Tuscola 12 44.5

Harris, Watseka 9 44.9

Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.9

Hoshauer, Oakwood 7 45.0

Duggins, Blue Ridge 9 45.1

Hebert, Watseka 9 45.2

Houpt, Danville 13 45.3

Schibur, Sullivan 9 45.3

Barragree, Watseka 9 45.8

Berky, GCMS 8 45.9

R. Hicks, Oakwood 8 46.0

Beckler, Central 7 46.1

Kuipers, Iroquois West 7 46.1

Mertens, Central 12 46.1

Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2

Rodawig, Central 9 46.2

Hebert, Urbana 12 46.3

Davis, GCMS 8 46.5

Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 8 46.8

Drews, Danville 13 46.9

Green, Centennial 17 47.0

Campbell, Centennial 10 47.1

Richardson, Villa Grove/Her. 7 47.1

A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 7 47.1

Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3

Ballion, St. Thomas More 16 47.6

Voyles, Blue Ridge 9 47.6

Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henn. 12 47.9

Lawhorn, Oakwood 7 48.0

McCarthy, LeRoy 5 48.0

Ready, LeRoy 5 48.2

Jayne, Blue Ridge 9 48.4

Gass. Westville 7 48.9

Hunt, GCMS 8 48.9

Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Her. 8 48.9

Hensgen, Danville 10 49.0

Herges, Central 3 49.0

Reed, Tri-County 5 49.2

Cravens, Danville 9 49.5

Grace, Tuscola 12 49.5

Mozingo, Blue Ridge 9 49.5

Stinger, Monticello 4 49.5

Eads, Tri-County 10 49.6

Raines, Blue Ridge 9 49.7

Rothery, Westville 3 49.7

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 12 49.2

Baillie, GCMS 8 50.0

Cheesman, Westville 7 50.1

Keeley, Urbana 15 50.1

Burgin, St. Thomas More 16 50.3

Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour 12 50.3

Jamison, Blue Ridge 8 50.4

Brown, Westville 7 50.6

Ward, Fisher 9 50.6

Peifer, St. Thomas More 16 50.7

C. Richardson, Tri-County 10 50.7

Reitz, Iroquois West 8 50.9

Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0

Soutchay, Urbana 9 51.1

C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area 4 51.5

Benoit, Cissna Park 7 51.7

Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8

Brown, Hoopeston Area 3 52.0

Hutton, Arcola 8 52.0

Bodine, Central 5 52.2

Czus, Central 5 52.4

Yousef, Centennial 10 52.4

Ball, Watseka 8 52.6

Bonnett, Centennial 16 52.7

Butler, Arcola 8 52.7

Olson, Iroquois West 8 52.8

McMollough, Hoopeston Area 4 53.3

Strube, Mahomet-Seymour 9 53.4

Tomlinson, Tri-County 8 53.7

Judd, Danville 13 53.8

Sisk, Arcola 5 53.8

Small, Iroquois West 7 54.0

Marquardt, Monticello 12 54.1

McFarland, Monticello 12 54.1

Althaus, Salt Fork 7 54.4

Kerns, GCMS 10 54.4

Riden, Monticello 10 54.4

Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0

Kerns, Tuscola 12 55.1

Tammen, Iroquois West 8 55.1

Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 7 55.3

DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5

Horner, Urbana 12 55.8

Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 6 55.8

Croft, St. Thomas More 15 56.2

Giroux, Watseka 3 56.3

Steumeier, Tuscola 12 56.3

Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area 4 56.5

Neill, Tri-County 6 56.5

Atkins, St. Thomas More 5 56.6

Cribbett, GCMS 7 57.7

Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour 7 56.7

Maxey, GCMS 8 57.9

Bass, Hoopeston Area 3 58.0

Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0

Dixon, Watseka 7 58.1

Firedman, Prairie Central 3 59.0

Caranzza, Prairie Central 3 59.3

Kerner, Tuscola 12 59.7

Norbot, GCMS 6 59.8

Drach, Prairie Central 3 60.0

Lewis, GCMS 7 60.9

Roark, Hoopeston Area 4 61.3

Harlon, Salt Fork 7 61.7

Kaeb, Cissna Park 5 60.6

Yelenick, Watseka 5 61.0

Katavich, Salt Fork 7 62.0

Lewis, Salt Fork 7 62.0

Heavillin, GCMS 8 62.3

Savoree, Cissna Park 7 63.3

Wilken, Iroquois West 8 63.5

Poffenberger, Tuscola 4 64.5

Bruens, Watseka 3 64.7

Brandt, Tuscola 2 65.0

Speirs, Cissna Park 7 65.0

Glen, Mahomet-Seymour 2 65.5

Petry, Cissna Park 7 66.4

Shannon.Salt Fork 7 66.6

Ingalsbe, Salt Fork 7 67.3

Pondel, GCMS 8 71.4

Grieser, Fisher 9 80.0

Capel, Urbana 3 83.3



GIRLS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Hayasaki, Central 12 38.5

Bowie, St. Thomas More 12 40.3

McFarland, Monticello 9 41.6

Aslkund, St. Thomas More 12 42.4

McCoy, Central 12 45.4

Roth. St. Thomas More 12 46.4

Ellis, Sullivan 6 46.5

McTaggart, Iroquois West 6 47.7

Orr, Iroquois West 6 47.7

Sherrick, Centennial 10 48.3

Tuttle, Sullivan 6 48.3

Woltkamp, LeRoy 7 49.1

Hoel, Tuscola 7 49.6

Stringer, Monticello 9 49.7

Lane, Prairie Central 7 49.9

Kirby, St. Thomas More 12 50.6

S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 7 51.0

Conlisk, Prairie Central 7 51.0

Moody, GCMS 6 51.7

Spangler, GCMS 6 52.3

Francis, Central 12 52.4

Trimble, Blue Ridge 7 52.4

E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 5 53.0

Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 10 53.0

Sommer, GCMS 6 53.2

S. Miller, St. Thomas More 12 53.4

Ring, Tuscola 8 53.8

Cramer, Watseka 9 53.9

Louis, Monticello 7 53.9

Honegger, Prairie Central 7 54.0

Reis, Prairie Central 7 54.0

Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 10 54.0

Trenkle, LeRoy 7 54.0

Nelson, Monticello 9 54.1

Hebert, Watseka 7 54.4

Hogue, LeRoy 7 55.1

Fink, Iroquois West 6 55.8

Brown, Monticello 9 56.2

Tilstra, Iroquois West 6 56.2

Schneman, Blue Ridge 7 56.6

Germann, Watseka 9 56.7

Castle, Blue Ridge 5 56.8

Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 9 57.0

Chester, Tuscola 5 75.2

Hege, St. Thomas More 7 57.3

Lammers, St. Thomas More 8 57.8

Kaur, Watseka 5 59.4

DeLuce, Centennial 7 59.7

Egan, LeRoy 6 59.8

epley, Mahomet-Seymour 2 60.0

Henness, Central 2 60.0

Kern, Mahomet-Seymour 10 60.0

Bachman, Prairie Central 4 61.0

Pool, Iroquois West 6 61.5

Sanchez, Iroquois West 5 61.6

Henderson, Tuscola 8 61.8

Reeder, Monticello 5 62.2

Hood, Fisher 6 62.3

Livingston, Central 9 62.4

Marry, Fisher 9 63.0

Wunderlich, Monticello 5 63.0

Wingren, Watseka 9 63.2

Kamman, GCMS 6 63.5

Atkinson, Central 6 64.1

Deaton, Prairie Central 7 64.6

Perkinson, Central 8 64.8

Parson, GCMS 6 65.2

Fuentes, Central 3 65.6

Banta, Tuscola 8 65.8

Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 1 66.0

Funk, GCMS 6 66.5

Johnson, GCMS 4 66.5

Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour 4 67.0

Rothert, Prairie Central 4 67.8

K. Smith, St. Thomas More 1 68.0

Cox, Westville 7 68.1

Bernard, Blue Ridge 6 68.8

Root, Tuscola 6 69.3

Prather, Monticello 3 69.7

Conley, Watseka 9 69.9

Valentine, Watseka 3 72.3

