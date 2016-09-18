Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 19)
Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 19)

Sun, 09/18/2016 - 10:14pm | Bob Jones

BOYS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Chopra, University High    12    35.1
C. Miller, Arcola    8    35.3
Ellis, Sullivan    10    37.1
L. Richardson, Tri-County    10    37.4
Kafer, Prairie Central    9    38.2
Wright, Monticello    12    38.5
Icenogle, Tuscola    12    38.6
Herschberger, Arcola    8    38.8
Rowe, Oakwood    6    39.0
Evans, Urbana    13    39.1
Keith, Bismarck-Henning    12    39.3
Nelson, University High    12    39.3
Sestak, Central    17    39.3
Hedge, Centennial    17    39.4
Butts, Central    17    39.6
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    8    39.8
Carnahan, Central    18    40.1
Poindexter, LeRoy    6    40.2
Bane, GCMS    8    40.3
Becker, Central    19    40.7
Pinter, Westville    7    40.8
McCoy, Central    17    41.1
Bunton, Danville    14    41.2
Harmon, Fisher    8    41.6
Krouse, Central    12    41.7
Tay, St. Thomas More    16    42.0
Cekander, Central    19    42.2
Woller, Mahomet-Seymour    14    42.2
Wolfe, Danville    13    42.3
Slade, Mahomet-Seymour    16    42.8
Hagan, Centennial    17    42.9
T, Hicks, Oakwood    8    43.0
Kaufmann, Monticello    8    43.0
Watts, Central    10    43.0
Schroeder, Watseka    9    43.2
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour    16    43.3
Burcham, Sullivan    10    43.4
Kilcullen, Prairie Central    9    43.4
Zindars, Monticello    12    43.5
Nowak, Prairie Central    9    43.9
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning    12    44.0
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning    12    44.0
Dyson, Monticello    12    44.1
K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    12    44.4
Dee, Centennial    15    44.5
Thomas, Tuscola    12    44.5
Harris, Watseka    9    44.9
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning    12    44.9
Hoshauer, Oakwood    7    45.0
Duggins, Blue Ridge    9    45.1
Hebert, Watseka    9    45.2
Houpt, Danville    13    45.3
Schibur, Sullivan    9    45.3
Barragree, Watseka    9    45.8
Berky, GCMS    8    45.9
R. Hicks, Oakwood    8    46.0
Beckler, Central    7    46.1
Kuipers, Iroquois West    7    46.1
Mertens, Central    12    46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central    9    46.2
Rodawig, Central    9    46.2
Hebert, Urbana    12    46.3
Davis, GCMS    8    46.5
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage    8    46.8
Drews, Danville    13    46.9
Green, Centennial    17    47.0
Campbell, Centennial    10    47.1
Richardson, Villa Grove/Her.    7    47.1
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage    7    47.1
Fogal, Prairie Central    9    47.3
Ballion, St. Thomas More    16    47.6
Voyles, Blue Ridge    9    47.6
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henn.    12    47.9
Lawhorn, Oakwood    7    48.0
McCarthy, LeRoy    5    48.0
Ready, LeRoy    5    48.2
Jayne, Blue Ridge    9    48.4
Gass. Westville    7    48.9
Hunt, GCMS    8    48.9
Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Her.    8    48.9
Hensgen, Danville    10    49.0
Herges, Central    3    49.0
Reed, Tri-County    5    49.2
Cravens, Danville    9    49.5
Grace, Tuscola    12    49.5
Mozingo, Blue Ridge    9    49.5
Stinger, Monticello    4    49.5
Eads, Tri-County    10    49.6
Raines, Blue Ridge    9    49.7
Rothery, Westville    3    49.7
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour    12    49.2
Baillie, GCMS    8    50.0
Cheesman, Westville    7    50.1
Keeley, Urbana    15    50.1
Burgin, St. Thomas More    16    50.3
Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour    12    50.3
Jamison, Blue Ridge    8    50.4
Brown, Westville    7    50.6
Ward, Fisher    9    50.6
Peifer, St. Thomas More    16    50.7
C. Richardson, Tri-County    10    50.7
Reitz, Iroquois West    8    50.9
Mosley, Urbana    4    51.0
Soutchay, Urbana    9    51.1
C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area    4    51.5
Benoit, Cissna Park    7    51.7
Rhoda, Prairie Central    9    51.8
Brown, Hoopeston Area    3    52.0
Hutton, Arcola    8    52.0
Bodine, Central    5    52.2
Czus, Central    5    52.4
Yousef, Centennial    10    52.4
Ball, Watseka    8    52.6
Bonnett, Centennial    16    52.7
Butler, Arcola    8    52.7
Olson, Iroquois West    8    52.8
McMollough, Hoopeston Area    4    53.3
Strube, Mahomet-Seymour    9    53.4
Tomlinson, Tri-County    8    53.7
Judd, Danville    13    53.8
Sisk, Arcola    5    53.8
Small, Iroquois West    7    54.0
Marquardt, Monticello    12    54.1
McFarland, Monticello    12    54.1
Althaus, Salt Fork    7    54.4
Kerns, GCMS    10    54.4
Riden, Monticello    10    54.4
Lawlyer, Sullivan    4    55.0
Kerns, Tuscola    12    55.1
Tammen, Iroquois West    8    55.1
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage    7    55.3
DeLong, Sullivan    4    55.5
Horner, Urbana    12    55.8
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County    6    55.8
Croft, St. Thomas More    15    56.2
Giroux, Watseka    3    56.3
Steumeier, Tuscola    12    56.3
Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area    4    56.5
Neill, Tri-County    6    56.5
Atkins, St. Thomas More    5    56.6
Cribbett, GCMS    7    57.7
Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour    7    56.7
Maxey, GCMS    8    57.9
Bass, Hoopeston Area    3    58.0
Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour    4    58.0
Dixon, Watseka    7    58.1
Firedman, Prairie Central    3    59.0
Caranzza, Prairie Central    3    59.3
Kerner, Tuscola    12    59.7
Norbot, GCMS    6    59.8
Drach, Prairie Central    3    60.0
Lewis, GCMS    7    60.9
Roark, Hoopeston Area    4    61.3
Harlon, Salt Fork    7    61.7
Kaeb, Cissna Park    5    60.6
Yelenick, Watseka    5    61.0
Katavich, Salt Fork    7    62.0
Lewis, Salt Fork    7    62.0
Heavillin, GCMS    8    62.3
Savoree, Cissna Park    7    63.3
Wilken, Iroquois West    8    63.5
Poffenberger, Tuscola    4    64.5
Bruens, Watseka    3    64.7
Brandt, Tuscola    2    65.0
Speirs, Cissna Park    7    65.0
Glen, Mahomet-Seymour    2    65.5
Petry, Cissna Park    7    66.4
Shannon.Salt Fork    7    66.6
Ingalsbe, Salt Fork    7    67.3
Pondel, GCMS    8    71.4
Grieser, Fisher    9    80.0
Capel, Urbana    3    83.3

GIRLS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Hayasaki, Central    12    38.5
Bowie, St. Thomas More    12    40.3
McFarland, Monticello    9    41.6
Aslkund, St. Thomas More    12    42.4
McCoy, Central    12    45.4
Roth. St. Thomas More    12    46.4
Ellis, Sullivan    6    46.5
McTaggart, Iroquois West    6    47.7
Orr, Iroquois West    6    47.7
Sherrick, Centennial    10    48.3
Tuttle, Sullivan    6    48.3
Woltkamp, LeRoy    7    49.1
Hoel, Tuscola    7    49.6
Stringer, Monticello    9    49.7
Lane, Prairie Central    7    49.9
Kirby, St. Thomas More    12    50.6
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    7    51.0
Conlisk, Prairie Central    7    51.0
Moody, GCMS    6    51.7
Spangler, GCMS    6    52.3
Francis, Central    12    52.4
Trimble, Blue Ridge    7    52.4
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    5    53.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour    10    53.0
Sommer, GCMS    6    53.2
S. Miller, St. Thomas More    12    53.4
Ring, Tuscola    8    53.8
Cramer, Watseka    9    53.9
Louis, Monticello    7    53.9
Honegger, Prairie Central    7    54.0
Reis, Prairie Central    7    54.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    10    54.0
Trenkle, LeRoy    7    54.0
Nelson, Monticello    9    54.1
Hebert, Watseka    7    54.4
Hogue, LeRoy    7    55.1
Fink, Iroquois West    6    55.8
Brown, Monticello    9    56.2
Tilstra, Iroquois West    6    56.2
Schneman, Blue Ridge    7    56.6
Germann, Watseka    9    56.7
Castle, Blue Ridge    5    56.8
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour    9    57.0
Chester, Tuscola    5    75.2
Hege, St. Thomas More    7    57.3
Lammers, St. Thomas More    8    57.8
Kaur, Watseka    5    59.4
DeLuce, Centennial    7    59.7
Egan, LeRoy    6    59.8
epley, Mahomet-Seymour    2    60.0
Henness, Central    2    60.0
Kern, Mahomet-Seymour    10    60.0
Bachman, Prairie Central    4    61.0
Pool, Iroquois West    6    61.5
Sanchez, Iroquois West    5    61.6
Henderson, Tuscola    8    61.8
Reeder, Monticello    5    62.2
Hood, Fisher    6    62.3
Livingston, Central    9    62.4
Marry, Fisher    9    63.0
Wunderlich, Monticello    5    63.0
Wingren, Watseka    9    63.2
Kamman, GCMS    6    63.5
Atkinson, Central    6    64.1
Deaton, Prairie Central    7    64.6
Perkinson, Central    8    64.8
Parson, GCMS    6    65.2
Fuentes, Central    3    65.6
Banta, Tuscola    8    65.8
Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour    1    66.0
Funk, GCMS    6    66.5
Johnson, GCMS    4    66.5
Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour    4    67.0
Rothert, Prairie Central    4    67.8
K. Smith, St. Thomas More    1    68.0
Cox, Westville    7    68.1
Bernard, Blue Ridge    6    68.8
Root, Tuscola    6    69.3
Prather, Monticello    3    69.7
Conley, Watseka    9    69.9
Valentine, Watseka    3    72.3

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

