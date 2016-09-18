Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Sept. 19)
BOYS
Name, School Rds Avg.
Chopra, University High 12 35.1
C. Miller, Arcola 8 35.3
Ellis, Sullivan 10 37.1
L. Richardson, Tri-County 10 37.4
Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2
Wright, Monticello 12 38.5
Icenogle, Tuscola 12 38.6
Herschberger, Arcola 8 38.8
Rowe, Oakwood 6 39.0
Evans, Urbana 13 39.1
Keith, Bismarck-Henning 12 39.3
Nelson, University High 12 39.3
Sestak, Central 17 39.3
Hedge, Centennial 17 39.4
Butts, Central 17 39.6
Lindenmeyer, Arcola 8 39.8
Carnahan, Central 18 40.1
Poindexter, LeRoy 6 40.2
Bane, GCMS 8 40.3
Becker, Central 19 40.7
Pinter, Westville 7 40.8
McCoy, Central 17 41.1
Bunton, Danville 14 41.2
Harmon, Fisher 8 41.6
Krouse, Central 12 41.7
Tay, St. Thomas More 16 42.0
Cekander, Central 19 42.2
Woller, Mahomet-Seymour 14 42.2
Wolfe, Danville 13 42.3
Slade, Mahomet-Seymour 16 42.8
Hagan, Centennial 17 42.9
T, Hicks, Oakwood 8 43.0
Kaufmann, Monticello 8 43.0
Watts, Central 10 43.0
Schroeder, Watseka 9 43.2
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 16 43.3
Burcham, Sullivan 10 43.4
Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4
Zindars, Monticello 12 43.5
Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.0
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.0
Dyson, Monticello 12 44.1
K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.4
Dee, Centennial 15 44.5
Thomas, Tuscola 12 44.5
Harris, Watseka 9 44.9
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 12 44.9
Hoshauer, Oakwood 7 45.0
Duggins, Blue Ridge 9 45.1
Hebert, Watseka 9 45.2
Houpt, Danville 13 45.3
Schibur, Sullivan 9 45.3
Barragree, Watseka 9 45.8
Berky, GCMS 8 45.9
R. Hicks, Oakwood 8 46.0
Beckler, Central 7 46.1
Kuipers, Iroquois West 7 46.1
Mertens, Central 12 46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2
Rodawig, Central 9 46.2
Hebert, Urbana 12 46.3
Davis, GCMS 8 46.5
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 8 46.8
Drews, Danville 13 46.9
Green, Centennial 17 47.0
Campbell, Centennial 10 47.1
Richardson, Villa Grove/Her. 7 47.1
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 7 47.1
Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3
Ballion, St. Thomas More 16 47.6
Voyles, Blue Ridge 9 47.6
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henn. 12 47.9
Lawhorn, Oakwood 7 48.0
McCarthy, LeRoy 5 48.0
Ready, LeRoy 5 48.2
Jayne, Blue Ridge 9 48.4
Gass. Westville 7 48.9
Hunt, GCMS 8 48.9
Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Her. 8 48.9
Hensgen, Danville 10 49.0
Herges, Central 3 49.0
Reed, Tri-County 5 49.2
Cravens, Danville 9 49.5
Grace, Tuscola 12 49.5
Mozingo, Blue Ridge 9 49.5
Stinger, Monticello 4 49.5
Eads, Tri-County 10 49.6
Raines, Blue Ridge 9 49.7
Rothery, Westville 3 49.7
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 12 49.2
Baillie, GCMS 8 50.0
Cheesman, Westville 7 50.1
Keeley, Urbana 15 50.1
Burgin, St. Thomas More 16 50.3
Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour 12 50.3
Jamison, Blue Ridge 8 50.4
Brown, Westville 7 50.6
Ward, Fisher 9 50.6
Peifer, St. Thomas More 16 50.7
C. Richardson, Tri-County 10 50.7
Reitz, Iroquois West 8 50.9
Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0
Soutchay, Urbana 9 51.1
C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area 4 51.5
Benoit, Cissna Park 7 51.7
Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8
Brown, Hoopeston Area 3 52.0
Hutton, Arcola 8 52.0
Bodine, Central 5 52.2
Czus, Central 5 52.4
Yousef, Centennial 10 52.4
Ball, Watseka 8 52.6
Bonnett, Centennial 16 52.7
Butler, Arcola 8 52.7
Olson, Iroquois West 8 52.8
McMollough, Hoopeston Area 4 53.3
Strube, Mahomet-Seymour 9 53.4
Tomlinson, Tri-County 8 53.7
Judd, Danville 13 53.8
Sisk, Arcola 5 53.8
Small, Iroquois West 7 54.0
Marquardt, Monticello 12 54.1
McFarland, Monticello 12 54.1
Althaus, Salt Fork 7 54.4
Kerns, GCMS 10 54.4
Riden, Monticello 10 54.4
Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0
Kerns, Tuscola 12 55.1
Tammen, Iroquois West 8 55.1
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 7 55.3
DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5
Horner, Urbana 12 55.8
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 6 55.8
Croft, St. Thomas More 15 56.2
Giroux, Watseka 3 56.3
Steumeier, Tuscola 12 56.3
Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area 4 56.5
Neill, Tri-County 6 56.5
Atkins, St. Thomas More 5 56.6
Cribbett, GCMS 7 57.7
Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour 7 56.7
Maxey, GCMS 8 57.9
Bass, Hoopeston Area 3 58.0
Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0
Dixon, Watseka 7 58.1
Firedman, Prairie Central 3 59.0
Caranzza, Prairie Central 3 59.3
Kerner, Tuscola 12 59.7
Norbot, GCMS 6 59.8
Drach, Prairie Central 3 60.0
Lewis, GCMS 7 60.9
Roark, Hoopeston Area 4 61.3
Harlon, Salt Fork 7 61.7
Kaeb, Cissna Park 5 60.6
Yelenick, Watseka 5 61.0
Katavich, Salt Fork 7 62.0
Lewis, Salt Fork 7 62.0
Heavillin, GCMS 8 62.3
Savoree, Cissna Park 7 63.3
Wilken, Iroquois West 8 63.5
Poffenberger, Tuscola 4 64.5
Bruens, Watseka 3 64.7
Brandt, Tuscola 2 65.0
Speirs, Cissna Park 7 65.0
Glen, Mahomet-Seymour 2 65.5
Petry, Cissna Park 7 66.4
Shannon.Salt Fork 7 66.6
Ingalsbe, Salt Fork 7 67.3
Pondel, GCMS 8 71.4
Grieser, Fisher 9 80.0
Capel, Urbana 3 83.3
GIRLS
Name, School Rds Avg.
Hayasaki, Central 12 38.5
Bowie, St. Thomas More 12 40.3
McFarland, Monticello 9 41.6
Aslkund, St. Thomas More 12 42.4
McCoy, Central 12 45.4
Roth. St. Thomas More 12 46.4
Ellis, Sullivan 6 46.5
McTaggart, Iroquois West 6 47.7
Orr, Iroquois West 6 47.7
Sherrick, Centennial 10 48.3
Tuttle, Sullivan 6 48.3
Woltkamp, LeRoy 7 49.1
Hoel, Tuscola 7 49.6
Stringer, Monticello 9 49.7
Lane, Prairie Central 7 49.9
Kirby, St. Thomas More 12 50.6
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 7 51.0
Conlisk, Prairie Central 7 51.0
Moody, GCMS 6 51.7
Spangler, GCMS 6 52.3
Francis, Central 12 52.4
Trimble, Blue Ridge 7 52.4
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 5 53.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 10 53.0
Sommer, GCMS 6 53.2
S. Miller, St. Thomas More 12 53.4
Ring, Tuscola 8 53.8
Cramer, Watseka 9 53.9
Louis, Monticello 7 53.9
Honegger, Prairie Central 7 54.0
Reis, Prairie Central 7 54.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 10 54.0
Trenkle, LeRoy 7 54.0
Nelson, Monticello 9 54.1
Hebert, Watseka 7 54.4
Hogue, LeRoy 7 55.1
Fink, Iroquois West 6 55.8
Brown, Monticello 9 56.2
Tilstra, Iroquois West 6 56.2
Schneman, Blue Ridge 7 56.6
Germann, Watseka 9 56.7
Castle, Blue Ridge 5 56.8
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 9 57.0
Chester, Tuscola 5 75.2
Hege, St. Thomas More 7 57.3
Lammers, St. Thomas More 8 57.8
Kaur, Watseka 5 59.4
DeLuce, Centennial 7 59.7
Egan, LeRoy 6 59.8
epley, Mahomet-Seymour 2 60.0
Henness, Central 2 60.0
Kern, Mahomet-Seymour 10 60.0
Bachman, Prairie Central 4 61.0
Pool, Iroquois West 6 61.5
Sanchez, Iroquois West 5 61.6
Henderson, Tuscola 8 61.8
Reeder, Monticello 5 62.2
Hood, Fisher 6 62.3
Livingston, Central 9 62.4
Marry, Fisher 9 63.0
Wunderlich, Monticello 5 63.0
Wingren, Watseka 9 63.2
Kamman, GCMS 6 63.5
Atkinson, Central 6 64.1
Deaton, Prairie Central 7 64.6
Perkinson, Central 8 64.8
Parson, GCMS 6 65.2
Fuentes, Central 3 65.6
Banta, Tuscola 8 65.8
Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 1 66.0
Funk, GCMS 6 66.5
Johnson, GCMS 4 66.5
Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour 4 67.0
Rothert, Prairie Central 4 67.8
K. Smith, St. Thomas More 1 68.0
Cox, Westville 7 68.1
Bernard, Blue Ridge 6 68.8
Root, Tuscola 6 69.3
Prather, Monticello 3 69.7
Conley, Watseka 9 69.9
Valentine, Watseka 3 72.3
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
