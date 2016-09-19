Monday's highlights: Centennial girls' tennis tops STM

Image Gallery: HS Girls Tennis: Centennial vs. STM » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Madison Scaggs in a match vs. St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Watseka 2, Prairie Central 0. Katie Kidwell pounded 13 kills as the Warriors (16-2) captured a two-set sweep over the visiting Hawks, 25-22, 25-18. Emily Bunting had a double-double (16 assists, 11 digs) while Kennedy Bauer contributed nine digs and five kills.



■ Fisher 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Sydney Eichelberger had seven assists, Shelbee Owens had four kills and Kylie Terven served two aces as the Bunnies earned a 25-10, 25-15 win on the road.



■ Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Sloan Boyce landed 10 kills and Gabby Wessels added nine as Cissna Park (8-4) handled Hoopeston Area 25-11, 25-6. Anna Jennings handed out 19 assists. Jasmine Stock had seven digs and Wessels had six.



■ Milford 2, Iroquois West 0. Emily Duis pounded 19 kills as the Bearcats overpowered Iroquois West 25-20, 25-13. Sierra Fanning had 15 assists and Kaylee Warren served four aces. Warren and Brooke Sobkoviak each had nine digs. Grace Schroeder and Lauren Cultra each served three aces for IW. Rachel Carney had five assists.



■ Schlarman 2, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0. Emily Christian had 11 assists for Schlarman (5-3), which topped North Vermillion 25-11, 25-15 in Danville. Janie Gross had eight kills. Aleksas Dietzen had five assists and three kills.



■ Tri-Valley 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Kalista Klann had 11 assists, Lindsey Windler had 10 digs and Katelyn Riffle had six kills for PBL (13-6), which lost to the 16-0 Vikings 25-20, 25-17 in Downs.



■ Judah Christian 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Josalyn Martinez had 12 assists and three aces as Judah secured a two-set sweep 25-10, 25-19 in Decatur. Michelle Miller and Madelyn Peters each had three kills.



■ Decatur Christian 2, Urbana Uni High 1. Maya Greer had 11 kills and Aja Trask served seven aces for Uni High, which dropped a 13-25, 25-23, 25-20 decision at home.



■ Meridian 2, Cerro Gordo 0. Anna Peter had seven digs and six kills for Cerro Gordo (5-10), which lost at Meridian 25-17, 25-12. Taylor Cherry had seven assists.



■ Chrisman 2, Heritage 0. Hannah Eddy had eight kills, Kodey Bush had seven kills and Brittany Hess had four kills as Chrisman (5-3) earned a 25-15, 25-19 win at Heritage. Bush also had 14 assists.



■ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0. The Sages lost at home to the Trojans 25-22, 25-15.



In boys’ soccer

■ Judah Christian 10, Bloomington Central Catholic 3. Max Berry put six goals in the net and teammate Michael Ibrahim had three assists as Judah won at home. Sam Harris and Paul Limentato each had two assists.



■ Urbana Uni High 9, Normal Calvary 0. Rahi Miraftab-Salo and Alex Higgs had hat tricks as Uni High (12-1) produced a shutout in Normal. Paul D’Angelo scored the Illineks’ first goal and had four assists. Omeed Miraftab-Salo had a goal and two assists while teammate Noah Blue also had two assists. Uni goalkeeper Ethan Soloveychik got the shutout.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Normal U-High 2. The Bulldogs (7-4-1) scored twice in each half to beat the visiting Pioneers, who scored the match’s first goal. Jarrett Brunner, Evan Lundstrom, Trevor Burgess and Dylan Rogers hit the M-S goals. Lundstrom scored in his fifth consecutive match. Brunner and Burgess also had assists.



■ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Iroquois West 1. Caleb Bleich scored twice and Alec Johnson had one goal as Fisher/GCMS (5-7) overcame a one-goal deficit to top the visiting Raiders, whose goal was scored by Luis Melgoza.



■ Rantoul 4, Monticello 3. Carter Burgener assisted on all three of Monticello’s second-half goals — two scored by Brent Buffenbarger — but the Sages fell short against the Eagles, who raised their winning streak to four. Ethan O’Linc also scored for Monticello.



In boys’ golf

■ At Monticello. Medalist Noah Wright fired a 2-under 34 as Monticello (9-1) came within 1 stroke of its 1996 school record while topping Champaign Central 146-158 at Monticello Golf Club. Sages Carson Zindars and Kyle Kaufmann (36s) tied for second. Central’s Hayden Cekander and Tommy Krouse (39s) were next.



■ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning’s Hunter Keith and Oakwood’s Brandon Rowe matched par with 36 and shared medalist honors in a three-team meet at Harrison Park. Westville’s Nick Pinter and Lukas Hoshauer tied for third with 39s. B-H edged the Comets for team honors 160-165. B-H’s Skyler Mitchell fired a 40.



■ At Rantoul. Centennial had the three lowest scorers — Cam Hedge at 34, Jackson Bonnett at 39 and Hans Dee at 40 — and topped Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 156-169 at Brookhill Golf Course. The Eagles were led by Chase Moore at 41.



■ At Arcola. Medalist Clayton Miller (36) and teammate Shandon Herschberger (37) led Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (17-1) to victory in a triangular meet at Kaskaskia Country Club. The winners had a 167 team score. Sullivan ended with 188, and Altamont finished at 196.



■ At Oakland. Medalist Logan Richardson shot a 37 at Norton Knolls Golf Course and sparked Tri-County (7-9) past Casey-Westfield 183-191. Cody Richardson had a 43 for the Titans and tied for second.



■ At Villa Grove. Teammates Elijah Richards (44) and Austin Smith (45) posted the lowest scores, leading Villa Grove/Heritage past Salt Fork 182-221 at Tri-City. Salt Fork was led by Jakob Althaus’ 50.



■ At Gibson City. Teammates Matt Hunt and Jake Kerns fired matching 45s for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12-2), which lost to Dwight 173-182 at Railside.



■ At Clinton. Medalist Seth Icenogle led Tuscola to a third-place finish in the 14-school Clinton Invitational.



In girls’ golf

■ At Urbana. Kait Asklund fired a 36 and Alaina Bowie followed at 37 as St. Thomas More topped Mattoon 169-183 at Stone Creek Golf Course.



■ At Gibson City. Medalist Megan Moody shot a 50 at Railside as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defeated Dwight 224-235. Teammate Shannon Spangler was third with a 52.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Urbana. Victoria Gonzalez and Madison Scaggs posted straight-set wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, then teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles to highlight Centennial’s 6-3 win over St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center. Centennial’s Justice Hardin also was triumphant in both singles and doubles, as was STM’s Katherine Price.



■ At Watseka. The Warriors edged Kankakee Bishop McNamara 3-2.