Wednesday's highlights: Iroquois West girls' golf tops GCMS

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Megan Moody, left, and Shannon Spangler watch others tee off on the second hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.

In boys’ golf

■ At Gibson City. Matt Hunt (43), Connor Birky (44) and Logan Davis (44) paced Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Railside, with Hunt taking medalist honors. The Falcons defeated Iroquois West 177-202. The Raiders were led by Jacob Reitz (47), Justin Kuipers (49) and Calvin Tammen (49).

■ At Tuscola. The Warriors’ Seth Icenogle carded a medalist-winning 38, but Paris took the team win at Ironhorse. The Tigers defeated Tuscola and Blue Ridge. Aaron Jayne (45) and Jacob Mozingo (45) were the top Knights.

■ At Urbana. Medalist Lucas Tay shot a 38 to lead St. Thomas More past Tri-Valley 184-203 at Urbana Country Club. Teammate Jack Peifer (46) was second.

■ At Danville. Medalist Brandon Rowe helped Oakwood to a runner-up finish in the Bismarck-Henning Invitational. Other leaders were Trent Hicks (fourth) and Lukas Hoshauer (sixth).

■ At Watseka. Warriors Joe Hebert (40), Nathan Schroeder (41) and Cam Barragree (42) led Watseka to a quadrangular win at Shewami. Hebert was the medalist. Watseka’s composite was 168.

■ At Oblong. Led by Elijah Richards (43), Villa Grove/Heritage placed third in a four-team meet at Oak Glen Golf Course. Lawrenceville (171) was followed by Flora (178), VG/H (188) and Oblong (194).

■ At Sullivan. Sullivan (182) finished behind Effingham (162) but ahead of Meridian (224) in a triangular meet.

In girls’ golf

■ At Savoy. Mia Hayasaki’s 40 was good for second place at the UI Orange Course, but Champaign Central fell to Charleston 167-190. Mackenzie McCoy finished tied for fourth at 45 to aid the Maroons. Centennial, which did not field a complete team, was led by Claire Sherrick at 50.

■ At Gibson City. Iroquois West’s Stephanie Orr and Maya Sanchez shared medalist honors at Railside as the Raiders defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 213-232. Orr and Sanchez each shot a 52 for IW. Hannah Fink fired a 54 and placed third. The Falcons were led by Shannon Spangler and Megan Moody with matching 57s.

■ At Tuscola. Claire Ring’s 45 was good for medalist honors at Ironhorse as Tuscola took on an incomplete Paris team. The Warriors’ Sydney Hoel carded a 54 to place third.

■ At Grant Park. Summer Cramer (53) and Madi Hebert (54) led Watseka past Grant Park 230-240 at Minne Monesse.

■ At Oblong. Villa Grove/Heritage’s Skyler Chesnut fired a 63 to lead the Blue Devils.

■ At Sullivan. Effingham posted a 195-197 decision against the host Redskins.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Paris. The Sabers lost eight games in singles en route to a 9-0 sweep of the Tigers. Mia Stipes, Caroline Waddell, Delaney Tressler, Kayley Schacht, Katherine Price and Regina Schmitt were STM’s singles winners.

■ At Normal. Allie Pelafos and Diana Golmeeva won in singles and teamed for a doubles triumph, sparking Champaign Central to a 5-4 win against Normal West.

Olivia Dodds, at No. 1 singles, earned a three-set win for the Maroons.