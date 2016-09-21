Wednesday's highlights: Iroquois West girls' golf tops GCMS
In boys’ golf
■ At Gibson City. Matt Hunt (43), Connor Birky (44) and Logan Davis (44) paced Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Railside, with Hunt taking medalist honors. The Falcons defeated Iroquois West 177-202. The Raiders were led by Jacob Reitz (47), Justin Kuipers (49) and Calvin Tammen (49).
■ At Tuscola. The Warriors’ Seth Icenogle carded a medalist-winning 38, but Paris took the team win at Ironhorse. The Tigers defeated Tuscola and Blue Ridge. Aaron Jayne (45) and Jacob Mozingo (45) were the top Knights.
■ At Urbana. Medalist Lucas Tay shot a 38 to lead St. Thomas More past Tri-Valley 184-203 at Urbana Country Club. Teammate Jack Peifer (46) was second.
■ At Danville. Medalist Brandon Rowe helped Oakwood to a runner-up finish in the Bismarck-Henning Invitational. Other leaders were Trent Hicks (fourth) and Lukas Hoshauer (sixth).
■ At Watseka. Warriors Joe Hebert (40), Nathan Schroeder (41) and Cam Barragree (42) led Watseka to a quadrangular win at Shewami. Hebert was the medalist. Watseka’s composite was 168.
■ At Oblong. Led by Elijah Richards (43), Villa Grove/Heritage placed third in a four-team meet at Oak Glen Golf Course. Lawrenceville (171) was followed by Flora (178), VG/H (188) and Oblong (194).
■ At Sullivan. Sullivan (182) finished behind Effingham (162) but ahead of Meridian (224) in a triangular meet.
In girls’ golf
■ At Savoy. Mia Hayasaki’s 40 was good for second place at the UI Orange Course, but Champaign Central fell to Charleston 167-190. Mackenzie McCoy finished tied for fourth at 45 to aid the Maroons. Centennial, which did not field a complete team, was led by Claire Sherrick at 50.
■ At Gibson City. Iroquois West’s Stephanie Orr and Maya Sanchez shared medalist honors at Railside as the Raiders defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 213-232. Orr and Sanchez each shot a 52 for IW. Hannah Fink fired a 54 and placed third. The Falcons were led by Shannon Spangler and Megan Moody with matching 57s.
■ At Tuscola. Claire Ring’s 45 was good for medalist honors at Ironhorse as Tuscola took on an incomplete Paris team. The Warriors’ Sydney Hoel carded a 54 to place third.
■ At Grant Park. Summer Cramer (53) and Madi Hebert (54) led Watseka past Grant Park 230-240 at Minne Monesse.
■ At Oblong. Villa Grove/Heritage’s Skyler Chesnut fired a 63 to lead the Blue Devils.
■ At Sullivan. Effingham posted a 195-197 decision against the host Redskins.
In girls’ tennis
■ At Paris. The Sabers lost eight games in singles en route to a 9-0 sweep of the Tigers. Mia Stipes, Caroline Waddell, Delaney Tressler, Kayley Schacht, Katherine Price and Regina Schmitt were STM’s singles winners.
■ At Normal. Allie Pelafos and Diana Golmeeva won in singles and teamed for a doubles triumph, sparking Champaign Central to a 5-4 win against Normal West.
Olivia Dodds, at No. 1 singles, earned a three-set win for the Maroons.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.