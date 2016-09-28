Area golf storylines as postseason approaches

Sabers up for challenge

CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More girls’ golf coach Pat Hettermann doesn’t have any problem motivating her athletes.

Instead, she actually has to force almost her entire team to leave the course when they finish practice at 5:30 p.m., when they’d rather stay out on the golf course.

“When practice is over, I say, ‘You have to go home now,’” Hettermann said. “They say, ‘Well, can’t we stay?’ ‘No, you have to go do homework.’”

That desire to practice has translated to the course.

The Sabers own four of the top six averages in the area, and Hettermann’s expectations are high.

She predicts her top two, likely freshman Alaina Bowie and junior Kait Asklund, can post scores in the mid-to-low 70s, and her other two scorers, likely senior Emily Roth and sophomore Maeve Kirby, can score in the low 80s.

“That’s going to be hard to ignore by other teams,” Hettermann said.

Last year, Class 1A state champion Rochester won with a score of 675, an average 18-hole score of 84.

Of course, Hettermann, who led the Sabers to a 2010 Class A state title and three other state trophies in her tenure, knows a state trophy is hardly a given.

“Golf is such a funny game,” Hettermann said. “It all depends on who comes to play that day.”



Depth key for Maroons

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central boys’ golf coach Jeff Butts doesn’t have one standout star heading into the Class 2A Bloominton Regional next Tuesday at Prairie Vista Golf Course like the Maroons’ female counterparts do in area leader Mia Hayasaki.

The Maroons, rather, will rely on depth once they begin the postseason, with hopes of not only reaching the Metamora Sectional, but also returning to McLean County for the state tournament at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal.

“The team can finish in absolutely any order on any day,” Butts said. “We don’t really have anyone who’s placed really well (consistently) lately. We would have one or two players who play well one day and they may not the next. Then, a couple others step up on that day. We don’t really have a standout performer in that way.”

At his disposal, Butts has six golfers with an average between 39.5 and 41.5, with junior Cage Sestak, junior Conor Butts and senior Ben Carnahan leading the way.

Of course, on any given day, the other three golfers could lead the way.

“We’ve never had a team that at different points all six has been low man on the team,” Jeff Butts said. “You’ve got six guys who can score. It’s fantastic.”

Nice mix leading Sages

MONTICELLO — Sometimes, Monticello girls’ golf coach Chad McFarland knows, introducing a freshman into a veteran group can be tricky.

But Molly Stringer has fit right in with the Sages as the team’s No. 2.

“Our golf team has an amazing rapport with each other,” McFarland said. “They’re constantly having lunch together, having dinner together. I’m really happy with how we’ve jelled.”

With senior Kendyl McFarland leading the way and fellow seniors Ellie Nelson and Kayleigh Louis putting up solid scores, Monticello set a school record with a nine-hole round of 173 in a meet against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley two weeks ago. McFarland set an individual school record with a round of 36.

And the exciting part is that McFarland thought she could do more.

“She was upset with herself,” Chad McFarland said. “She had a couple of bad holes there, a couple of three putts, a couple of misses inside three feet or she could have shot a 34.”

With Kendyl McFarland comfortable shooting in the 70s and depth behind her, her coach and father thinks the Sages have a shot of coming out of a challenging Class 1A regional at Pana, which features one of the top teams in the state in Charleston, and the subsequent sectional at Lincoln, which could feature another state title contender in St. Thomas More.

“It’s going to take a special day at the sectional for us to get to state,” he said. “But it can happen.”

Seniors carry Arcola/ALAH

ARCOLA — On nearly every other area team, Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Shandon Herschberger would be the team’s No. 1 scorer day in and day out with an average of 38.2.

But he’s not.

And that’s what makes the Purple Riders a contender to qualify for the Class 1A state meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. Arcola/ALAH opens up the postseason next Tuesday at the Tuscola Regional at Ironhorse Golf Club.

“Any other team, he’d be the star,” Arcola/ALAH coach Tyler Renshaw said. “He just happens to be playing with Clayton (Miller).”

Miller leads the area with an average of 34.9 per nine holes. And his coaches are confident enough to let the senior make his own choices on the course.

“One of the greatest things that he’s done this year that maybe he didn’t do last year is his decision-making. He’s not making any mental mistakes,” Renshaw said. “His physical abilities have grown, too, but his mental game is strong … We don’t intervene too much, because he makes the right decisions.”

After Miller, Herscherberger and senior Blake Lindenmeyer, Arcola/ALAH has seen improvement from senior Lucas Hutton at No. 4, too.

“Some of the role players are finding their groove,” Renshaw said. “Most of the time we have a pretty good head start and then we need a good score from the No. 4 and No. 5 guy … We’re playing the best golf we’ve played all year, and we’re certainly peaking at the right time.”