Wednesday's prep highlights: Hebert leads Watseka golf

In volleyball



■ Tri-Valley 2, LeRoy 0. Senior Hallie Sammer had 10 assists for LeRoy (4-8), which dropped a 25-18, 25-17 decision in Downs. Tri-Valley is 20-1. Alicia Claunch had six kills and LeRoy teammate Maddi Qualls had six digs.



In boys’ golf



■ At Sheldon. Watseka junior Joe Hebert (39) beat Milford’s Bradley Leitz by two shots to win medalist honors in the five-team Iroquois County tournament at Shewami Country Club. Watseka’s Nathan Schroeder (44) placed third, helping the Warriors to the team title. In a tight three-way race, Watseka (185) finished ahead of Iroquois West (189) and Milford (193). Iroquois West’s Brandon Olson finished fifth individually. Cissna Park was led by Tanner Benoit (53).



■ At Urbana. Clinton teammates Chase Reynolds (37) and Mac Hickman (39) took the top two spots, leading Clinton past St. Thomas More, 171-188, at Urbana Country Club. The Sabers had the next two placers: Wade Baillon and Spencer Burgin each fired 44s.



■ At Mahomet. Medalist Adam Woller (38) sparked Mahomet-Seymour past visiting Mount Zion, 178-190, at Lake of the Woods. Bulldogs Skylar Slade (43) and Evan Scott (44) were third and fourth, respectively.



In girls’ golf



■ At Sheldon. Junior Taylor McTaggart (43) beat teammate Stephanie Orr (45) for medalist honors, leading Iroquois West (196) to team honors in the Iroquois County meet at Shewami Country Club. Another Raider, Marissa Pool, placed fifth (51). Watseka (201) was the team runner-up and was led by third-place Summer Cramer (45) and fourth-place Madi Hebert (50). Milford was third in the team chase and was led by Hunter Fox (59).



In girls’ tennis



■ At Champaign. Seniors Sophia Reynen and Sophie Wathen were winners in their first time playing doubles together, sparking Central to a 7-2 triumph over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Senior Night at the Lindsay Courts. Another senior, Alyson Wagner, also got her first start in doubles (with sophomore Chikako Barnes) and came away victorious. In singles, seniors who prevailed for the Maroons were Ginger Tufte and Allie Pelafos.



In girls’ swimming



■ At Normal. Senior Cecilia Abbamonte finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke for Urbana, which dropped a 145-38 decision to Normal Community. Abbamonte was the Tigers’ top placer.

