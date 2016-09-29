Thursday's highlights: Cheek nets seven goals

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central celebrates a point vs. Centennial in a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Unity 2, Rantoul 0. Lauren Wendling delivered seven digs, Megan Foster smashed six kills and Abby Maxwell came up with 18 assists for the Rockets in a 25-19, 25-11 sweep. Bree Davis and Emily Schluter both had three kills for the Eagles.



■ Normal Community 2, Urbana 0. Raevyn Russell had three kills, Kaylyn Johnston had eight assists and five digs and Maddie Sanders had five digs for the Tigers in a 25-8, 25-14 loss in a match played at Normal.



■ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 0. Brianna Hopper and Lucy Lux-Rulon both had six kills for the Sabers in a 25-16, 25-4 win in a match played in Monticello. Aubrey Frye had four assists for the Sages.



■ Bloomington 2, Danville 0. Kelsey Wendell blasted four kills and Chelsy Cunningham had eight assists for the Vikings (7-15) in a 25-12, 25-12 loss.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Pontiac 0. Savannah Matthews smashed eight kills and Grace Beach finished with 13 digs to help the Bulldogs earn a 25-19, 25-16 triumph.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Chrisman 0. Madi Gayheart had six kills and 16 assists, Holley Hambleton had two aces and 16 digs and Sarah Foster pounded nine kills for the Trojans as part of a 25-23, 25-17 win in a match played at Armstrong.



■ Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The Storm outlasted the Cornjerkers 25-22, 25-27, 25-17 in a match played at Hoopeston. Ashley Morgan provided five kills for the Cornjerkers.



■ Tuscola 2, Clinton 0. Maddie Allen’s 11 kills, Isabelle Shelmadine’s 12 assists and Natalie Bates’ 12 digs led the way for the Warriors in a 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Maroons in a match played at Clinton. Lexi Peterson had 12 digs for the Maroons.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Fisher 0. Hannah Brackenhoff had 22 digs and Maddy Hopkins provided eight kills for the Knights in their 25-22, 25-14 victory.



■ Arcola 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. The Purple Riders (9-8) moved above the .500 mark with a 25-19, 25-20 sweep. Megan Lindenmeyer had 18 assists, Ixcell Vega put up 21 digs and Morgan Hobgood finished with 10 kills for the Purple Riders.



■ Schlarman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Emily Christian put up 10 assists and Janie Gross finished with 10 kills for the Hilltoppers (9-3) in their 25-17, 25-12 victory. Kasie Anderson had three kills for the Buffaloes.



■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Westville 0. Grace Harris came through with 11 assists and seven digs, Lynsey McCord pounded 10 kills and Danielle Duncan had three blocks for the Blue Devils in their 25-23, 25-18 victory in a match played at Bismarck. Krista Smith had 18 digs and Cassie Parker had 16 assists for the Tigers.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Cerro Gordo 0. Haley Williamson had 15 assists and Madison Schultz provided 10 digs for the Bombers (14-6) in their 26-24, 25-13 victory.



■ Tri-County 2, Oblong 0. Ali Smith led the way with nine kills for Tri-County (17-4) as it cruised to a 25-17, 25-21 win.



■ St. Teresa 2, Sullivan 0. Maddie Dickens had an ace for the Redskins in their 25-4, 25-10 loss to St. Teresa in Decatur.



■ Watseka 2, Dwight 1. Katie Kidwell had 13 kills and Madison Bauer smashed 12 kills, helping the Warriors (23-2) outlast Dwight 18-25, 25-22, 25-12 in a match played at Dwight.



In boys’ soccer

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Unity 0. Chase Stiner had a hat trick and Andrew McDermott, Ty Stegall and Matt Tankersley had single goals for the Spartans in their shutout victory at Tolono.



■ Normal West 5, Centennial 1. Henoc Mondika scored the Chargers’ only goal in a match played at Normal.



■ Normal Community 3, Champaign Central 0. The Maroons gave up two of Normal Community’s goals in the second half.



■ Urbana 9, Peoria Manual 0. Ndumiso Madela and Pablo Diaz both scored a pair of goals for the Tigers en route to the shutout triumph in a match played at Peoria.



■ Urbana Uni High 3, St. Teresa 0. Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Omeed Miraftab-Salo and Paul D’Angelo all scored for the Illineks (17-1).



■ Bismarck-Henning 4, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Colton Story sent a pair of goals into the net and Josh Toler and Blake Reifsteck scored one goal each as the Blue Devils (11-2) humbled the Comets. Dawson LaBaw scored a goal for the Comets.



■ Blue Ridge 8, Mount Pulaski 0. Adam Cheek had two hat tricks and another goal to spare, scoring seven goals — all in the first half— for Blue Ridge to pace its victory. Traycen Gilman scored Blue Ridge’s eighth goal in the second half.



■ Monticello 2, Rantoul 1. After a first-half goal gave the Eagles a 1-0 halftime lead, Dylan Palmer and Brent Buffenbarger bounced back with second-half goals to give the Sages the victory.

■ Hoopeston Area 4, Schlarman 1. Payton Frederick, Tanner Harding, Bailey Crose and Brennen Granados each scored for the Cornjerkers in Danville. Thomas Quick scored the Hilltoppers’ lone goal.



■ Fisher 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Alec Johnson scored both goals for the Bunnies.



In boys’ golf

Vermilion Valley Tournament

■ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning’s Hunter Keith fired a 74 to win the conference championship over Oakwood’s Brandon Rowe by 2 strokes. The Blue Devils also won the team title over Oakwood, Westville, Milford, Hoopeston, Schlarman and Salt Fork, defeating the runner-up Comets 324-343. Nick Pinter paced the Tigers, shooting a 77.



Nontournament

■ At Oakwood. Seth Icenogle fired a 38, Logan Grace shot a 40 and Cole Thomas finished at 43, leading Tuscola past Tri-County 170-179 at Norton Knolls. Tri-County’s Logan Richardson had the overall low score at 37.



■ At Gibson City. Nathan Schroeder shot a 38 and Joe Hebert finished at 45, pacing Watseka to a 177-183 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Railside. Logan Davis fired a 52 and Mike Lewis scored a 57 for the Falcons (13-3).



■ At Champaign. Hans Dee fired a 45 and Damien McMullen scored 48 to help Centennial top Judah Christian 198-218. Marc Davis and Cade Chitty each shot 45 for the Tribe.



■ At Monticello. Noah Wright led all golfers, shooting a 38, and Cameron Dyson fired a 39, pacing the Sages past LeRoy 157-175. Jay B. Ready finished at 40 for LeRoy.



■ At Normal. Champaign Central finished in sixth place in the 12-team Pioneer Invitational, played at Weibring Golf Club. Matt Becker had the top score for the Maroons, firing an 11-over 82 to tie for 11th place.





In girls’ golf

■ At Monticello. Kendyl McFarland celebrated Senior Night by firing a 41 and teammate Molly Stringer shot a 42, leading Monticello past Mahomet-Seymour 183-213. Sydney Shafer led the Bulldog golfers, scoring a 46.



■ At Gibson City. It came down to the final putt as Shannon Spangler shot a 50 to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley past Watseka 224-225 at Railside. Madi Hebert and Summer Cramer both shot 50 for the Warriors.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Urbana. Candy Leti and Erin Wright won in both singles and doubles, propelling Urbana past Mahomet-Seymour 5-4. Sydney Longfellow and Claire Penrose won in singles for the Bulldogs.