Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 30, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Area prep golf leaders: Week of Sept. 26
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep golf leaders: Week of Sept. 26

Fri, 09/30/2016 - 8:32pm | Bob Jones

BOYS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Chopra, University High    12    35.1
C. Miller, Arcola    14    35.3
Ellis, Sullivan    14    37.1
Kafer, Prairie Central    9    38.2
L. Richardson, Tri-County    19    38.2
Herschberger, Arcola    14    38.3
Icenogle, Tuscola    16    38.3
Rowe, Oakwood    13    38.5
Wright, Monticello    18    38.5
Keith, Bismarck-Henning    18    38.9
Hedge, Centennial    24    39.0
Evans, Urbana    13    39.1
Nelson, University High    12    39.3
Sestak, Central    23    39.5
Carnahan, Central    24    39.8
Pinter, Westville    11    40.0
Bane, GCMS    10    40.1
Bunton, Danville    23    40.3
Butts, Central    23    40.3
Becker, Central    26    40.5
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    14    40.5
Kaufmann, Monticello    14    42.1
McCoy, Central    24    41.3
Tay, St. Thomas More    23    41.4
Krouse, Central    14    41.5
Harmon, Fisher    8    41.6
Watts, Central    12    42.2
Woller, Mahomet-Seymour    14    42.2
Wolfe, Danville    21    42.4
Cekander, Central    26    42.5
Schroeder, Watseka    17    42.7
Slade, Mahomet-Seymour    16    42.8
Hoshauer, Oakwood    14    43.1
Zindars, Monticello    18    43.1
Hagan, Centennial    24    43.3
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour    16    43.3
Burcham, Sullivan    14    43.4
Dyson, Monticello    18    43.4
Kilcullen, Prairie Central    9    43.4
T. Hicks, Oakwood    15    43.6
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning    18    43.6
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning    18    43.9
Nowak, Prairie Central    9    43.9
K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    18    43.9
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning    18    44.0
Dee, Centennial    23    44.4
Hebert, Watseka    17    44.4
Thomas, Tuscola    17    44.6
Birky, GCMS    14    44.7
Duggins, Blue Ridge    12    45.0
Houpt, Danville    21    45.2
Schibur, Sullivan    9    45.3
Beckler, Central    8    45.8
Mertens, Central    13    45.9
Barragree, Watseka    17    46.0
Drews, Danville    20    46.1
Rodawig, Central    12    46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central    9    46.2
Hebert, Urbana    12    46.3
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage    10    46.4
Harris, Watseka    17    46.6
Davis, GCMS    14    46.7
Green, Centennial    23    46.7
Kuipers, Iroquois West    14    46.7
Grace, Tuscola    17    47.2
Richardson, Villa Grove/Her.    10    47.2
Campbell, Centennial    11    47.3
Fogal, Prairie Central    9    47.3
Ballion, St. Thomas More    24    47.4
Voyles, Blue Ridge    12    47.4
Stinger, Monticello    8    47.5
Hunt, GCMS    14    47.6
Jayne, Blue Ridge    12    47.8
Cravens, Danville    18    47.9
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage    9    48.0
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henn.    18    48.1
Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Her.    10    48.1
C. Richardson, Tri-County    19    48.3
R. Hicks, Oakwood    15    48.5
Mozingo, Blue Ridge    12    48.6
Baillie, GCMS    14    48.7
Herges, Central    6    48.8
Hensgen, Danville    18    49.0
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour    12    49.2
Gass, Westville    11    49.3
Peifer, St. Thomas More    21    49.6
Burgin, St. Thomas More    22    49.7
Raines, Blue Ridge    12    49.7
Reed, Tri-County    6    49.7
Rothery, Westville    6    49.7
Cheesman, Westville    11    50.1
Eads, Tri-County    19    50.1
Keeley, Urbana    15    50.1
C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area    6    50.3
Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour    12    50.3
Jamison, Blue Ridge    9    50.6
Ward, Fisher    9    50.6
Bonnett, Centennial    23    50.8
Reitz, Iroquois West    15    50.9
Soutchay, Urbana    9    51.1
Stickels, Centennial    14    51.1
Hutton, Arcola    14    51.2
Co. Lawhorn, Oakwood    13    51.5
Wise, Oakwood    15    51.5
Brown, Westville    11    51.6
Benoit, Cissna Park    7    51.7
Rhoda, Prairie Central    9    51.8
Bodine, Central    7    51.9
Olson, Iroquois West    14    52.0
Yousef, Centennial    13    52.2
Tomlinson, Tri-County    17    52.6
Czys, Central    7    52.7
Althaus, Salt Fork    17    52.8
Ball, Watseka    16    53.0
Judd, Danville    14    53.2
Kerns, GCMS    16    53.2
Butler, Arcola    12    53.3
Strube, Mahomet-Seymour    9    53.4
Atkins, St. Thomas More    9    53.7
McFarland, Monticello    16    53.8
Sisk, Arcola    11    54.0
Small, Iroquois West    12    54.2
Neill, Tri-County    16    54.5
Tammen, Iroquois West    15    54.5
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage    9    54.6
Croft, St. Thomas More    21    54.8
Dixon, Watseka    15    54.9
Riden, Monticello    13    54.9
Brown, Hoopeston Area    5    55.2
Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area    5    55.4
Marquardt, Monticello    9    55.6
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County    14    55.7
Horner, Urbana    12    55.8
Kerns, Tuscola    17    55.8
Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour    7    56.7
Steumeier, Tuscola    16    56.9
McMollough, Hoopeston Area    6    57.3
Howard, Oakwood    6    57.5
Lewis, GCMS    13    57.5
Cribbett, GCMS    10    57.9
Kerner, Tuscola    17    58.9
Maxey, GCMS    12    58.9
Norbot, GCMS    10    59.2
Roark, Hoopeston Area    6    59.8

GIRLS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Hayasaki, Central    17    39.2
Bowie, St. Thomas More    17    39.7
McFarland, Monticello    16    40.9
Asklund, St. Thomas More    18    41.5
Roth, St. Thomas More    16    44.1
Kirby, St. Thomas More    18    44.4
McCoy, Central    17    45.5
Ellis, Sullivan    9    47.6
McTaggart, Iroquois West    14    47.9
Orr, Iroquois West    14    48.0
Stringer, Monticello    16    48.3
Tuttle, Sullivan    9    48.4
Sherrick, Centennial    13    48.8
Lane, Prairie Central    7    49.9
S. Miller, St. Thomas More    18    50.0
Hoel, Tuscola    11    50.8
Conlisk, Prairie Central    7    51.0
Darush, Sullivan    7    51.7
Moody, GCMS    11    51.9
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    11    52.0
Spangler, GCMS    11    52.1
Trimble, Blue Ridge    10    52.2
Cramer, Watseka    15    52.3
Francis, Central    17    52.3
Louis, Monticello    14    52.6
Ring, Tuscola    12    52.7
Sommer, GCMS    7    53.0
Nelson, Monticello    16    53.3
Hebert, Watseka    13    53.5
Savage, Mahomet-Seymour    14    54.0
Honegger, Prairie Central    7    54.0
Reis, Prairie Central    7    54.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    15    54.0
Castle, Blue Ridge    8    54.7
Fink, Iroquois West    14    54.7
Brown, Monticello    16    55.2
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    9    56.0
Germann, Watseka    15    56.1
Schneman, Blue Ridge    10    56.2
Tilstra, Iroquois West    14    56.7
Chester, Tuscola    9    57.0
Lammers, St. Thomas More    12    57.5
Wunderlich, Monticello    12    57.9
Sanchez, Iroquois West    13    58.0
Hege, St. Thomas More    10    58.2
Pool, Iroquois West    14    58.2
Katavich, Salt Fork    17    59.3
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    3    60.0
Kern, Mahomet-Seymour    15    60.0
Kaur, Watseka    9    60.3
Reeder, Monticello    6    60.5
Livingston, Central    14    60.8
Bachman, Prairie Central    4    61.0
Lewis, Salt Fork    17    61.2
DeLuce, Centennial    10    61.6
Henderson, Tuscola    12    61.6
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour    13    62.0
Hood, Fisher    6    62.3
Kamman, GCMS    11    62.8
Marry, Fisher    9    63.0
Henness, Central    7    63.8
Atkinson, Central    6    64.1
Deaton, Prairie Central    7    64.6
Parson, GCMS    11    64.7
Wingren, Watseka    15    64.7
Perkinson, Central    8    64.8
Johnson, GCMS    8    65.0
Funk, GCMS    9    65.3
Fuentes, Central    8    65.6
Banta, Tuscola    12    65.7
Cox, Westville    11    66.4
Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour    4    67.0
Root, Tuscola    10    67.5
Rothert, Prairie Central    4    67.8
Prather, Monticello    4    68.3
Bernard, Blue Ridge    9    69.1
Conley, Watseka    15    69.7
Valentine, Watseka    3    72.3

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments