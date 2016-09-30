Area prep golf leaders: Week of Sept. 26

BOYS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Chopra, University High 12 35.1

C. Miller, Arcola 14 35.3

Ellis, Sullivan 14 37.1

Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2

L. Richardson, Tri-County 19 38.2

Herschberger, Arcola 14 38.3

Icenogle, Tuscola 16 38.3

Rowe, Oakwood 13 38.5

Wright, Monticello 18 38.5

Keith, Bismarck-Henning 18 38.9

Hedge, Centennial 24 39.0

Evans, Urbana 13 39.1

Nelson, University High 12 39.3

Sestak, Central 23 39.5

Carnahan, Central 24 39.8

Pinter, Westville 11 40.0

Bane, GCMS 10 40.1

Bunton, Danville 23 40.3

Butts, Central 23 40.3

Becker, Central 26 40.5

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 14 40.5

Kaufmann, Monticello 14 42.1

McCoy, Central 24 41.3

Tay, St. Thomas More 23 41.4

Krouse, Central 14 41.5

Harmon, Fisher 8 41.6

Watts, Central 12 42.2

Woller, Mahomet-Seymour 14 42.2

Wolfe, Danville 21 42.4

Cekander, Central 26 42.5

Schroeder, Watseka 17 42.7

Slade, Mahomet-Seymour 16 42.8

Hoshauer, Oakwood 14 43.1

Zindars, Monticello 18 43.1

Hagan, Centennial 24 43.3

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 16 43.3

Burcham, Sullivan 14 43.4

Dyson, Monticello 18 43.4

Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4

T. Hicks, Oakwood 15 43.6

Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 18 43.6

Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 18 43.9

Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9

K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 18 43.9

Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 18 44.0

Dee, Centennial 23 44.4

Hebert, Watseka 17 44.4

Thomas, Tuscola 17 44.6

Birky, GCMS 14 44.7

Duggins, Blue Ridge 12 45.0

Houpt, Danville 21 45.2

Schibur, Sullivan 9 45.3

Beckler, Central 8 45.8

Mertens, Central 13 45.9

Barragree, Watseka 17 46.0

Drews, Danville 20 46.1

Rodawig, Central 12 46.1

Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2

Hebert, Urbana 12 46.3

Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 10 46.4

Harris, Watseka 17 46.6

Davis, GCMS 14 46.7

Green, Centennial 23 46.7

Kuipers, Iroquois West 14 46.7

Grace, Tuscola 17 47.2

Richardson, Villa Grove/Her. 10 47.2

Campbell, Centennial 11 47.3

Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3

Ballion, St. Thomas More 24 47.4

Voyles, Blue Ridge 12 47.4

Stinger, Monticello 8 47.5

Hunt, GCMS 14 47.6

Jayne, Blue Ridge 12 47.8

Cravens, Danville 18 47.9

A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 9 48.0

Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henn. 18 48.1

Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Her. 10 48.1

C. Richardson, Tri-County 19 48.3

R. Hicks, Oakwood 15 48.5

Mozingo, Blue Ridge 12 48.6

Baillie, GCMS 14 48.7

Herges, Central 6 48.8

Hensgen, Danville 18 49.0

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 12 49.2

Gass, Westville 11 49.3

Peifer, St. Thomas More 21 49.6

Burgin, St. Thomas More 22 49.7

Raines, Blue Ridge 12 49.7

Reed, Tri-County 6 49.7

Rothery, Westville 6 49.7

Cheesman, Westville 11 50.1

Eads, Tri-County 19 50.1

Keeley, Urbana 15 50.1

C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area 6 50.3

Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour 12 50.3

Jamison, Blue Ridge 9 50.6

Ward, Fisher 9 50.6

Bonnett, Centennial 23 50.8

Reitz, Iroquois West 15 50.9

Soutchay, Urbana 9 51.1

Stickels, Centennial 14 51.1

Hutton, Arcola 14 51.2

Co. Lawhorn, Oakwood 13 51.5

Wise, Oakwood 15 51.5

Brown, Westville 11 51.6

Benoit, Cissna Park 7 51.7

Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8

Bodine, Central 7 51.9

Olson, Iroquois West 14 52.0

Yousef, Centennial 13 52.2

Tomlinson, Tri-County 17 52.6

Czys, Central 7 52.7

Althaus, Salt Fork 17 52.8

Ball, Watseka 16 53.0

Judd, Danville 14 53.2

Kerns, GCMS 16 53.2

Butler, Arcola 12 53.3

Strube, Mahomet-Seymour 9 53.4

Atkins, St. Thomas More 9 53.7

McFarland, Monticello 16 53.8

Sisk, Arcola 11 54.0

Small, Iroquois West 12 54.2

Neill, Tri-County 16 54.5

Tammen, Iroquois West 15 54.5

Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 9 54.6

Croft, St. Thomas More 21 54.8

Dixon, Watseka 15 54.9

Riden, Monticello 13 54.9

Brown, Hoopeston Area 5 55.2

Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area 5 55.4

Marquardt, Monticello 9 55.6

Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 14 55.7

Horner, Urbana 12 55.8

Kerns, Tuscola 17 55.8

Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour 7 56.7

Steumeier, Tuscola 16 56.9

McMollough, Hoopeston Area 6 57.3

Howard, Oakwood 6 57.5

Lewis, GCMS 13 57.5

Cribbett, GCMS 10 57.9

Kerner, Tuscola 17 58.9

Maxey, GCMS 12 58.9

Norbot, GCMS 10 59.2

Roark, Hoopeston Area 6 59.8



GIRLS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Hayasaki, Central 17 39.2

Bowie, St. Thomas More 17 39.7

McFarland, Monticello 16 40.9

Asklund, St. Thomas More 18 41.5

Roth, St. Thomas More 16 44.1

Kirby, St. Thomas More 18 44.4

McCoy, Central 17 45.5

Ellis, Sullivan 9 47.6

McTaggart, Iroquois West 14 47.9

Orr, Iroquois West 14 48.0

Stringer, Monticello 16 48.3

Tuttle, Sullivan 9 48.4

Sherrick, Centennial 13 48.8

Lane, Prairie Central 7 49.9

S. Miller, St. Thomas More 18 50.0

Hoel, Tuscola 11 50.8

Conlisk, Prairie Central 7 51.0

Darush, Sullivan 7 51.7

Moody, GCMS 11 51.9

S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 11 52.0

Spangler, GCMS 11 52.1

Trimble, Blue Ridge 10 52.2

Cramer, Watseka 15 52.3

Francis, Central 17 52.3

Louis, Monticello 14 52.6

Ring, Tuscola 12 52.7

Sommer, GCMS 7 53.0

Nelson, Monticello 16 53.3

Hebert, Watseka 13 53.5

Savage, Mahomet-Seymour 14 54.0

Honegger, Prairie Central 7 54.0

Reis, Prairie Central 7 54.0

Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 15 54.0

Castle, Blue Ridge 8 54.7

Fink, Iroquois West 14 54.7

Brown, Monticello 16 55.2

E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 9 56.0

Germann, Watseka 15 56.1

Schneman, Blue Ridge 10 56.2

Tilstra, Iroquois West 14 56.7

Chester, Tuscola 9 57.0

Lammers, St. Thomas More 12 57.5

Wunderlich, Monticello 12 57.9

Sanchez, Iroquois West 13 58.0

Hege, St. Thomas More 10 58.2

Pool, Iroquois West 14 58.2

Katavich, Salt Fork 17 59.3

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 3 60.0

Kern, Mahomet-Seymour 15 60.0

Kaur, Watseka 9 60.3

Reeder, Monticello 6 60.5

Livingston, Central 14 60.8

Bachman, Prairie Central 4 61.0

Lewis, Salt Fork 17 61.2

DeLuce, Centennial 10 61.6

Henderson, Tuscola 12 61.6

Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 13 62.0

Hood, Fisher 6 62.3

Kamman, GCMS 11 62.8

Marry, Fisher 9 63.0

Henness, Central 7 63.8

Atkinson, Central 6 64.1

Deaton, Prairie Central 7 64.6

Parson, GCMS 11 64.7

Wingren, Watseka 15 64.7

Perkinson, Central 8 64.8

Johnson, GCMS 8 65.0

Funk, GCMS 9 65.3

Fuentes, Central 8 65.6

Banta, Tuscola 12 65.7

Cox, Westville 11 66.4

Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour 4 67.0

Root, Tuscola 10 67.5

Rothert, Prairie Central 4 67.8

Prather, Monticello 4 68.3

Bernard, Blue Ridge 9 69.1

Conley, Watseka 15 69.7

Valentine, Watseka 3 72.3

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.