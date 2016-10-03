Monday's highlights: Schlarman edges Danville in volleyball
In volleyball
■ Schlarman 2, Danville 1. The Hilltoppers (10-3) roared back from a one-set deficit to win at Danville, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23. Janie Gross slammed 12 kills, and Reagan Gifford had nine kills. Emily Christian distributed 24 assists. Danville’s Megan Burton had 11 kills.
■ Watseka 2, St. Anne 0. Katie Kidwell landed 11 kills and Emily Bunting handed out 15 assists as the Warriors (24-2) scored a sweep on the road, 25-20, 25-11. Mallory Drake had six digs, and Madison Bauer had five digs and four kills.
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Fisher 0. Kalista Klann had 15 assists and Ariana Gentzler had six kills as the Panthers posted a 25-18, 25-12 win on the road. Kelsey Vaughn and Kaitlyn Weber each had six digs. Fisher’s Sydney Eichelberger had seven assists and Lydia Sprau had four kills.
■ Rantoul 2, Decatur Eisenhower 0. Anisa Hall had 17 digs and Kaylee Spegal handed out 14 assists as Rantoul dispatched visiting Eisenhower, 25-22, 25-18.
Bree Davis had a team-high seven kills.
■ Cissna Park 2, Milford 0. Gabby Wessels had 10 kills and Erica Walder put down seven kills as Cissna Park (16-4-2) handed the visiting Bearcats a 25-23, 25-10 loss. Anna Jennings had 24 assists. Wessels also had six digs. Sierra Fanning had 11 assists for Milford (9-12).
■ Tuscola 2, Monticello 0. Natalie Bates had 15 digs and Maddie Allen powered seven kills as the Warriors (12-4) handled the visiting Sages, 25-21, 25-18. Caylen Moyer had seven assists, and Cassie Russo had four blocks. Monticello’s Zanna Myers had seven digs and Erika Miller had six kills.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Tri-Valley 0. Andrea Coursey handed out 24 assists and Bree Trimble contributed 15 digs as SJ-O won at home against Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-19. Kylie Michael slammed 13 kills.
■ First Baptist 2, Jacksonville Westfair 0. Mattie Bumpus and Ashley Snook each delivered six kills as First Baptist (11-1) swept Westfair, 25-8, 25-17. Macy Slider had 16 assists and five service aces.
■ Central A&M 2, Arcola 0. Megan Lindenmeyer had 15 assists and Morgan Hobgood had 15 digs for Arcola (10-10), which dropped a 25-23, 25-23 decision to Central A&M. Hobgood had nine kills.
■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Seeger (Ind.) 1. Catie Spicer had 16 assists and Grace Harris had 15 assists for Bismarck-Henning, which rallied from a one-set deficit to turn back Seeger, 26-28, 25-18, 25-15. Sabrina Martinez and Alyssa Bell each had nine kills for B-H (7-9). Danielle Duncan and Emily Meidel each landed eight kills.
■ Judah Christian 2, Normal Calvary 0. Josalyn Martinez had 11 assists, Kim Dillman had five digs and Madelyn Peters had four kills, propelling Judah to a 25-17, 25-20 triumph.
■ Uni High 2, Cornerstone 0. Maya Greer had four aces and three kills as the Illineks secured a 25-21, 25-11 sweep in Bloomington. Kathryn Dullerud had three assists.
■ Ridgeview 2, Iroquois West 0. Alexis Regan had 12 digs and Rachel Carney had six assists for Iroquois West, which dropped a 25-18, 25-17 decision at Ridgeview.
■ Neoga 2, Sullivan 0. Zoe Ray, Madi Wall and Chloe Riley each had two kills for Sullivan, which lost at Neoga, 25-21, 25-17.
■ Roanoke-Benson 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Falcons dropped a 25-11, 25-5 decision on the road.
In boys’ golf
■ At Farmer City. Brian Voyles fired a 40 and teammate Aaron Jayne carded a 42 as Blue Ridge (173) beat Heyworth (205) and Tri-Point (206) at Woodlawn Country Club.
In boys’ soccer
■ Judah Christian 4, Rantoul 1. Max Berry had three goals and an assist as Judah earned a win in Rantoul. Caleb Aldridge had two assists, and goalkeeper Mathew Robinson had eight saves.
■ Blue Ridge 8, Normal Calvary 0. Adam Cheek accounted for every goal as the Knights (15-5-1) registered a shutout in Farmer City. Cheek had four goals and four assists. Landon Magenheimer totaled two goals and one assist.
■ Herscher 4, Hoopeston Area 1. Jonathan Morales scored on an assist from Tanner Harding, but that was all of the offense for the Cornjerkers (9-10), who lost in Herscher.
■ Fisher/GCMS 1, Roanoke-Benson 1. Alec Johnson scored for the Bunnies, who battled to a 1-1 draw against the visitors. He was assisted by Graham Voelker.
■ St. Teresa 9, Monticello 1. The Sages scored once while suffering a nonconference loss at home.
In girls’ tennis
■ At Urbana. St. Thomas More lost six games while sweeping six singles matches in straight sets en route to a 9-0 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Atkins Tennis Center. Caroline Waddell won in singles and doubles. Delaney Tressler and Kayley Schacht each won their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0.
■ At Champaign. Madison Scaggs and Victoria Gonzalez each posted straight-set wins in singles and then teamed up for a two-set win at No. 1 doubles, as the Chargers powered past Mount Zion 7-2 at the Lindsay Courts.
