N-G Top 10 golf rankings: Maroons take top spot

RANK, TEAM PREV. POSTSEASON START COMMENT



1. Champaign Central 2 Class 2A Bloomington Regional The area’s most balanced lineup leads all local teams in average score.



2. Arcola/ALAH 3 Class 1A Tuscola Regional Clayton Miller, a state-title hopeful, is second in the area in average per nine holes.



3. Monticello 7 Class 1A Tuscola Regional Noah Wright leads a talented team that should be a factor this postseason.



4. Bismarck-Henning 1 Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional Led by Hunter Keith, the Blue Devils are looking to best last year’s top-10 state finish.



5. Oakwood 9 Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional Brandon Rowe returned this season to lead his team’s charge into the postseason.



6. Prairie Central — Class 2A Pontiac Regional Karson Kafer hopes to continue a breakout junior season in the postseason.



7. Centennial 4 Class 2A Bloomington Regional Cameron Hedge leads his team in a challenging Class 2A regional.



8. Danville — Class 3A Moline Regional Junior Andy Bunton has been strong but competing in Class 3A will be a challenge.



9. Watseka — Class 1A Beecher Regional Nathan Schroeder leads this group, but he has three teammates not far behind.



10. Mahomet-Seymour 6 Class 2A Bloomington Regional Three Bulldogs have nine-hole averages in the low 40s.