Central boys' golf wins regional

BLOOMINGTON — The Champaign Central boys’ golf team wants to return to McLean County next weekend for the Class 2A state tournament.

Play like the Maroons did on Tuesday during the 2A Bloomington Regional at Prairie Vista Golf Course and they just might. Central won a regional title by shooting 318, 6 shots ahead of runner-up Bloomington Central Catholic.

Hayden Cekander paced Central with a 76, while Cage Sestak (78), Ben Carnahan (80), Conor Butts (84), Justin McCoy (84) and Matthew Becker (86) all chipped in.

“It was great because basically our No. 6 man (in Cekander) turns in his round with two eagles and a birdie,” Central coach Jeff Butts said. “That was outstanding to have that.”

Eli Evans of Urbana won medalist honors with a 75, one of 10 area individuals — Central’s team not included — to advance to next Monday’s sectional at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

“We have confidence in the fact that we live to fight another day, and there’s some things they did well,” Jeff Butts said, “but at the same time, it also spells out that there’s some holes in the ship that need to be practiced.”

The Maroons last advanced their team to the sectional round in 2014 when they placed third, but to win the nine-team regional was extra special.

“They expected to do well enough to do something like this against a quality field,” Jeff Butts said, “but it was pretty satisfying to see that IHSA plaque in their possession at the end of the day.”